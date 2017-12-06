 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   More ironic than refusing to accept an Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction, it's the weekly Fark Writer's Thread   (fark.com) divider line
5
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there's a new fiction prize to be launched by the Ursula K. Le Guin Literary Trust, offering a $25,000 award for imaginative fiction. It does require it to be book-length (there's probably some technical details somewhere on what that actually entails) so it's probably not something any of us could grind out on a weekend, although I'm sure my plans for a time-travelling dinosaur ninja who fights space pirates would totally win on the imaginative part. I wouldn't refuse the literary prize, though, twenty-five grand is twenty-five grand.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

Progress on the edit pass for entries is going . . . swimmingly, actually, and I don't just mean that it rained a lot around here recently. This year the editor team tried something new in our process (totally not my idea, I wouldn't have thought of it) which has basically sped things up tremendously.  I'm still not done, of course, because that would be out of character and we wouldn't that, now would we? Even so, there's only about a day's worth of work left on this part of the task, so as soon as I can get that free day we'll be looking good.

Writing Question of the Week!

What prizes have you won for writing? What contests do you enter?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: (there's probably some technical details somewhere on what that actually entails)


Approx. 100K words.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the last time I got a prize for writing was in high school.  I did publish a chapbook in 1999, selected from around 12 candidates, so I guess that was like winning a prize.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From as much as I love her work. I understand from persons 'handlers' at SF cons and other stories.
She was a major asshole to deal with for fandom her like cult like handlers 'bully' fans and she was all good with that.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did I miss something?  Where's the irony?  I love Ursula:  Wizard of Earthsea, The Lathe of Heaven, The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas, etc.  Beats a poke in the eye with a rolled-up forward from Atlas Shrugged.
 
