 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Um, that's a completely different kind of shower   (iheart.com) divider line
19
    More: Giggity, Meteorology, TV station, Federal Communications Commission, CBS affiliate KREM's meteorologist, Daniel Walters, pornographic clip, Wind, news show cut  
•       •       •

700 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 9:16 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I see the original of that?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a TV master control op my sagest advice is to always understand the video routers.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that, and don't be a dumbass and play porn at work over the station's equipment.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Well that, and don't be a dumbass and play porn at work over the station's equipment.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would have thought it was a new and brilliant way to get more eyes on the weather.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You could say they were golden.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Can I see the original of that?


willyoubemyhero.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Creepy porn, too.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a completely different kind of shower.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Can I see the original of that?


https://www.fark.com/comments/1184918​8​/Hey-you-got-porn-in-my-weather-report​-Hey-why-is-my-porn-cloudy
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cloudy with a chance of balls
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Um, that's a completely different kind of shower altogether.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'On Wednesday, expect a hard blow in the morning, followed by intermittent showers.  Be sure to wear your rubbers, as flooding is expected in the lower areas.  Thursday is going to be very wet and messy, with the possibility of flurries in the afternoon.  If you aren't careful, you will get a faceful of white stuff in the evening.'
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At first I thought this was going to be another trump pee pee tape story.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Peat and Repeat work at the same station, huh
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

The weather girl's glasses haven't
actually got any lenses in them
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Well that, and don't be a dumbass and play porn at work over the station's equipment.


Yeah, somebody's getting fired...
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forget the porn, I demand an apology for this lousy hair crop
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.