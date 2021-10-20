 Skip to content
 
(Daily Record (UK))   Scots accent the UK's sexiest says poll. Subby's sure they mean the Fife accent, not that gibberish spoken in Glasgow   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
39
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a 'the' too many in the headline.

Sorry.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Geordie or get the fark out.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the speak in Glasgow is a language? Huh. I thought they were just clearing their throats

/love Scots
//and Glasgow
///and tasty tasty penguin goodies
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Recent media may be skewing the results

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Recent media may be skewing the results

[Fark user image image 266x190]


Came for this. In more ways than one. Leaving satisfied.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to properly woo the sheep.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fife?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was last in Scotland, the BBC announced that they would no longer caption Scot speakers because the Scots found it insulting. The Scots insisted that they were indeed speaking English.

Also, I was in a pub up in the Highlands one evening and the bartender said, "Wha gu laaaay wud ja, ha?"

I had no clue what he was saying but, since his hand was resting on the pull for a lager, I pointed to it and said, "Yes please."

"Occcchhhhhh," he said. "Yer a Yank, eh?"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wreck it Ralph 2 - Princess Scene - Merida
Youtube 41AL9YGKs_M


/It's somebody's fetish.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [Fark user image 498x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Better to hear a Glasgewian accent than get a Glasgow Kiss.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some Scots can't say "purple burglar alarm"
Youtube AC__o1UxDl8
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Fife?

[Fark user image image 425x179]


Oh shiat, The Poodle Dog.
Conveniently located crappy food!
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
shakes tiny fist in general direction of Hey Nurse

but maybe should shake tiny fist more in direction of fatassbastard just for being present in the thread
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's something inherently sexy about British women's accent...now if only British women could match the accent. ;)
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You think this guy has a sexy accent?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kelly Macdonald revisits her Scottish roots
Youtube d-ZcZlluqsY
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An Orange on a Toothpick - So I Married an Axe Murderer (3/8) Movie CLIP (1993) HD
Youtube IqycJpRdVaY
 
the_sidewinder [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Unovans be like
Youtube WRLjNzTAT-M
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Back in 1993 I road a bus from Edinburgh to about halfway to Stirling. I had a lovely conversation with 2 elderly gentlemen. To this day I still have absolutely no clue what we were talking about. And I think I may have told this story to one of the writers over at Disney. 

:-D

Wreck it Ralph 2 - Princess Scene - Merida
Youtube 41AL9YGKs_M
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Scottish Elevator - Voice Recognition - ELEVEN !
Youtube NMS2VnDveP8
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This person's been doing Scots word of the day and it is incredible.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Scots is a language related to English but spoken in Scotland.
Scottish English is a dialect spoken mostly in southern Scotland.
Neither one is Gaelic.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was brought up on Clydeside. I speak the local language fluently. I've never thought the accent was particularly sexy.
Some of the local girls, however.

Or, in the words of the Bard

If ye gae up to yon hill-tap,
Ye'll there see bonie Peggy;
She kens her father is a laird,
And she forsooth's a leddy.

There Sophy tight, a lassie bright,
Besides a handsome fortune:
Wha canna win her in a night,
Has little art in courtin'.

Gae down by Faile, and taste the ale,
And tak a look o' Mysie;
She's dour and din, a deil within,
But aiblins she may please ye.

If she be shy, her sister try,
Ye'll maybe fancy Jenny;
If ye'll dispense wi' want o' sense-
She kens hersel she's bonie.

As ye gae up by yon hillside,
Speir in for bonie Bessy;
She'll gie ye a beck, and bid ye light,
And handsomely address ye.

There's few sae bonie, nane sae guid,
In a' King George' dominion;
If ye should doubt the truth o' this-
It's Bessy's ain opinion!
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GLORYHAMMER - Hootsforce (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube BkUAzcja74Y
 
Dryad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Better to hear a Glasgewian accent than get a Glasgow Kiss.


Or a Glasgow smile.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had a glaswegian maths teacher at school. I had no idea what she was saying for most of the first term. Have you ever heard a glaswegian say the word "algebra"? It doesn't come out like an actual word at all
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Poem for a Haggis! - QI Series 8 Episode 11 Preview - BBC One
Youtube EzWpGxLkWNM
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Soccerhead: You think this guy has a sexy accent?[Fark user image 425x535]


Meh... probably needs Ivermectin.....
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm Scottish and the only time a girl hit on me cos of the accent was when I was in Newcastle and she thought I was Irish
 
detonator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes
I have a old friend that I've known for 35 years that I still stay in touch with. Should've married her years ago, but stayed in LA to surf and play punk rock. She married a Weegie. Nice guy.
She's a fairly well known tattoo artist from Edinburgh  that also owns an animal sanctuary in Carluke.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

twonky: I'm Scottish and the only time a girl hit on me cos of the accent was when I was in Newcastle and she thought I was Irish


Can't imagine why it took so long....


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Soccerhead: You think this guy has a sexy accent?[Fark user image 425x535]


Hey, something's working....
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
