 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids as young as five with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Kids under five to eventually receive the Flintstones Chewable vaccine   (nbcnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Cool, Vaccine, Biden administration, Vaccination, emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, age range, pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, children of that age group, White House  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 20 Oct 2021 at 9:04 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Facebook clearly planning to change its name to "As A Mom I Did My Own Research"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure someone will be along to explain to me why a plan to protect children is the worst idea in the history of history
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Flintstone Chewables would probably do well with a good number of the "hesitant" holdouts.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COVID19
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Noooo. Those little disease vectors were my best hope.

// after Republicans
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm sure someone will be along to explain to me why a plan to protect children is the worst idea in the history of history


More like how it's rewriting their dna blah blah blah, joos, blah blah, pedophiles blah blah, Bill Gates blah blah, SOROS!, blah blah.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This offends the god of the GOP, Nurgle.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I look forward to work sucking even more.  On the plus side, the company's website thinks we're a Moderna store, so people won't be able to make Pfizer appointments.  We'll be more than busy enough with our Moderna boosters, flu shots, shingles, pneumonia, TDap, and the poor saps going into the military and getting 4-6 shots at once.
 
inner ted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hoooooray!!11!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For Fark's sake they can't release it fast enough.

By asking for four more months of safety data, Biden and his administration have sacrificed kids for the optics of "We're going to protect kids from adverse reactions.", rather than the actual good of protecting as many kids as possible.  It's bullshiat that we've spent all Summer, and now will have to wait until after Thanksgiving and Hanukkah before we can breath a sigh or relief and feel comfortable when we send our daughter to school, and let our daughter play with friends.

There should be an investigation into why this took so freaking long.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm sure someone will be along to explain to me why a plan to protect children is the worst idea in the history of history


Because the more children who make it to adulthood reduces the need for the wimminfolk to be barefoot and pregnant producing the next generation of cannon fodder, uh, republican voters, duh.

/This post is wholly and solely intended as sarcasm.
//Anyone who thinks that it sounds like a good idea can go headbutt a running woodchipper.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: For Fark's sake they can't release it fast enough.

By asking for four more months of safety data, Biden and his administration have sacrificed kids for the optics of "We're going to protect kids from adverse reactions.", rather than the actual good of protecting as many kids as possible.  It's bullshiat that we've spent all Summer, and now will have to wait until after Thanksgiving and Hanukkah before we can breath a sigh or relief and feel comfortable when we send our daughter to school, and let our daughter play with friends.

There should be an investigation into why this took so freaking long.


According to the FB comments on the local news channel, the kids will all be getting myocarditis and the deaths will be swept under the rug.  The powers that be were probably trying to study the right dosing so that doesn't happen.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want my child to suffer breathing how else will they enjoy any possible future breaths?

If they get vaccinated, they'll lose herd impunity

Standard mark of the beast, God gene CAT5 tracking.  Bill Gates making them buy Windows 11.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: For Fark's sake they can't release it fast enough.

By asking for four more months of safety data, Biden and his administration have sacrificed kids for the optics of "We're going to protect kids from adverse reactions.", rather than the actual good of protecting as many kids as possible.  It's bullshiat that we've spent all Summer, and now will have to wait until after Thanksgiving and Hanukkah before we can breath a sigh or relief and feel comfortable when we send our daughter to school, and let our daughter play with friends.

There should be an investigation into why this took so freaking long.


Because kids aren't short adults. You can't just eyeball half a shot for them and figure "that won't hurt them." Same reason you don't give adult strength Tylenol to a 4-year old.

Nobody is going to fast track something that could potentially harm children, Veruca.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm sure someone will be along to explain to me why a plan to protect children is the worst idea in the history of history


Because a Dimmycrat came up with it!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm sure someone will be along to explain to me why a plan to protect children is the worst idea in the history of history


Democrats want to put pricks in your children. Q was right!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Facebook clearly planning to change its name to "As A Mom I Did My Own Research"


"As a mom"...

You proved able to figure out nature's terribly-complicated Tab-A-In-Slot-B design, or - more likely - someone else figured it out for you while you were distracted with the far more complicated process of taking selfies with your Bloomin' Turducken, or whatever the hell it is that's keeping you creatures alive and reproducing.

Oh, well, this should make for even more entertaining videos of school board meetings.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Gubbo: I'm sure someone will be along to explain to me why a plan to protect children is the worst idea in the history of history

More like how it's rewriting their dna blah blah blah, joos, blah blah, pedophiles blah blah, Bill Gates blah blah, SOROS!, blah blah.


If this is the best their DNA could accomplish, I'd say it's in dire need of a little editing, yeah?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With this approval I'll be able to get my entire family vaccinated.

What a farking relief that will be.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: For Fark's sake they can't release it fast enough.

By asking for four more months of safety data, Biden and his administration have sacrificed kids for the optics of "We're going to protect kids from adverse reactions.", rather than the actual good of protecting as many kids as possible.  It's bullshiat that we've spent all Summer, and now will have to wait until after Thanksgiving and Hanukkah before we can breath a sigh or relief and feel comfortable when we send our daughter to school, and let our daughter play with friends.

There should be an investigation into why this took so freaking long.


Don't blame me. I voted for Tulsi.
 
fargin a
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just checking in again.

Testing is still farked, takes days to arrange and/or get results.

Buy your own if you can find one. I'm trust that result about as much as the US dollars I paid for it.

Get the shot or possibly die is still the plan here. Maybe still die. Great plan.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, I can't wait.

/kid's 10
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i cant wait to get my 8 year old vaxxed.. It's been a long time inside
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for this and a non-J&J booster now that we'll be able to mix. We're going to full vaccination at work in the next few weeks, even work from home people.
I'm looking forward to losing some of the dumbest people there.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder if mRNA could survive the digestive system. If it could, it should be small enough to be absorbed into the body.

Or maybe a nasal spray, that's where COVID is going after all. Might as well replicate the attack vector.
 
jake3988
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: For Fark's sake they can't release it fast enough.

By asking for four more months of safety data, Biden and his administration have sacrificed kids for the optics of "We're going to protect kids from adverse reactions.", rather than the actual good of protecting as many kids as possible.  It's bullshiat that we've spent all Summer, and now will have to wait until after Thanksgiving and Hanukkah before we can breath a sigh or relief and feel comfortable when we send our daughter to school, and let our daughter play with friends.

There should be an investigation into why this took so freaking long.


Well your username saying you're an ass certainly is spot on.

You're like the leftwing equivalent of extreme rightwing  Facebook memers.  And just like them... Stfu
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh just wait for the school board meeting
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.