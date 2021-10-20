 Skip to content
(The Town Talk)   Louisiana school board member: Well, the CDC isn't legitimate. Public health director: Well, I can't help other people's ignorance. Tag is for public health director   (thetowntalk.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that school board idiot get his advice from social media?  Because that's where he fails right there.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Does that school board idiot get his advice from social media?  Because that's where he fails right there.


Pulling out BS statistics and claiming not to trust anything?

100%
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ever-present reminder that voting in every single election matters as 93% of school board members are elected by voters, remainder appointed
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He actually said that. Niiiice.

These idiots are going to kill people. Have already killed people. It's infuriating that this level of blatant stupidity and willful blindness is accepted in a leader.

VOTE
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, that was not very nice of the public health director. He should apologize.
 
jayphat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The policy also includes a release and indemnity form that parents must sign to choose Option 3. By signing, parents agree not to hold the board or "its agents, members, employees and insurers from any and all claims, damages, costs and expenses whatsoever" resp should their children contract COVID-19."

Well that's great, since it does NOTHING when little Johnny infects the next set of kids who didn't have exposure to begin with, but now do because mom and dad exercised their "choice."
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People can have their own opinions about anything, but when your moronic opinion is influencing public policy and/or the safety of others, let's not pretend like an opinion you cultivated after scrolling through Facebook memes has the same weight as someone educated and trained in the subject matter.

Absolutely unreal what's happening right now.
 
DayeOfJustice [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would've just said: Ok, Sir. You believe without proof that the CDC which has managed disease outbreaks and performed medical research for decades is invalid. So, what medical and scientific organizations are you getting your facts from? What experts are providing you information?

Then, just wait as he stands there dumbfounded or says Facebook like the idiot he is.

I wish the director had said more.These people are going to challenge you, but they can't go unchallenged themselves. If you push back even a little, they will collapse under the weight of their own ignorance. Force them to explain why their feelings are as valuable as your knowledge.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: He actually said that. Niiiice.

These idiots are going to kill people. Have already killed people. It's infuriating that this level of blatant stupidity and willful blindness is accepted in a leader.

VOTE


Pig ignorant people embracing magical thinking in the face of repeatedly proven and verified scientific fact he was actively killing us. Be as a prosperous Nation are not going to survive this level of intentional ignorance and tribalism motivated mistrust.

This is the first fall of an empire we get to watch in real time. Too bad it's my own neighborhood that is falling.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I certainly hope that the school district and the "choosy" parents liability policies are up-to-date.

And JFK, Never been so glad to be an old farking biatch with kids that are old too!
Shoot the farkers, OOPS thought I was in Baltimore
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA:  They are giving the public 3 options to vote for.

1. Quarantine for 7 days, return with a negative test result.
2. Quarantine for 10 days, no test needed to return.
3. This "Parent's Choice" crap.

So, when it comes back that 1 and 2 each get 30% of the vote (60% in favor of some sort of quarantine) and 3 gets 40%, what are they odds they are gonna say #3 won, and run with that?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First God created idiots. This was for practice. He next created school boards.  - Mark Twain, 1897.

/twas ever thus
// getting way too much use from this quote lately
/// slashies
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you are ignorant you have no business on a school board.

There should be an achievement test requirement.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: If you are ignorant you have no business on a school board.

There should be an achievement test requirement.


i HaVe aS mUcH eDuCatIoN As YoooOUUUuuu
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The state should charge the parents with wrongful death and arrest them at the funerals.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The CDC isn't in the Bible, so it's probably Communism.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 826x500]


When you are using white font you have to remove one equal sign.
 
