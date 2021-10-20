 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Why you shouldn't drive a small car   (dailymail.co.uk)
39
39 Comments
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Size isn't everything.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Size isn't everything.


Says the Fiat driver...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why your truck driver shouldn't be full of drugs while driving.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had brought a new Metro in 1994 before driving big pickups became a thing. I didn't mind driving it then until about the turn of the century.

I get nervous now pretty easily even as a passenger in my friend's Silverado 4X4. It's not his driving, it's everybody else acting stupid on the road.

/get off the phone, shut up and drive, dammit!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why didn't he honk his horn? Oh, right, they're English.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As if we needed any more evidence that truck drivers should immediately be replaced with a robust sensor bank, a few servos, and some clever software.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My tiny car weighs almost 4,000 pounds.  It's not the size, it's the density...

/or something...
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Daily Mail?  I now doubt the existence of small cars.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the 65 feet that he pushed, I could get three lawyers in a conference call and start a bidding war.

Scion iQ.  The dorf in my back window wants me to go faster.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Have fun getting 15 mpg driving around an SUV by yourself, subby
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: My tiny car weighs almost 4,000 pounds.  It's not the size, it's the density...

/or something...


That's what she said
 
JRoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe this is why you don't want small government safety regulations.

Because big business will grind you up and feed you to your own children if it makes them money.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: My tiny car weighs almost 4,000 pounds.  It's not the size, it's the density...

/or something...


Well that's a whopping 5% the weight of a loaded truck. It can carry that thing around like a purse all day without noticing it.

Besides, everyone knows you should go for girth instead of density...
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've driven compacts all my life; never a problem.  Easy to navigate tight turns, easy to park.  Currently drive a nuFiat ... ditched the rear seat, so it's basically a 2-seater station wagon.

The only previous car that I'd felt was 'slightly uncomfortably dangerous' was my Miata ... mostly because it was so low to the road, that my line-of-sight could be blocked by other compacts. <_<
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Why your truck driver shouldn't be full of drugs while driving.


Are falling asleep due to the insane work hours and regulations?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

noazark: I've driven compacts all my life; never a problem.  Easy to navigate tight turns, easy to park.  Currently drive a nuFiat ... ditched the rear seat, so it's basically a 2-seater station wagon.

The only previous car that I'd felt was 'slightly uncomfortably dangerous' was my Miata ... mostly because it was so low to the road, that my line-of-sight could be blocked by other compacts. <_<


My parents bought a second car for my mom in the 1970s called a Gremlin. My dad was so paranoid about my mom not being seen by other vehicles in that car, they had a diesel horn installed. It worked!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been in a number of "holy fark that was close" incidents that would have been straight out car crashes if I wasn't driving something small (2006 Scion xA).
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: Daily Mail?  I now doubt the existence of small cars.


I now doubt the existence of driving.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
rollingutopia.comView Full Size

Subby's vehicle.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nearly saw the same thing happen today. Some moron tried to pass between two transport trucks. The one truck hit its brakes so hard they smoked. Meanwhile the guy in the car was totally oblivious to his brush with death.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd love to RTFA, but seeing as The Daily Fail freaks out that I have an ad blocker after my ad blocker blocks 340 ads, I don't think I will....
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

noazark: The only previous car that I'd felt was 'slightly uncomfortably dangerous' was my Miata ... mostly because it was so low to the road, that my line-of-sight could be blocked by other compacts. <_<


I spent most of the '90s driving an MGB convertible I'd restored myself.  It was likely even lower than your Miata; the early (pre-'74, "chrome bumper") cars were famously low to the ground.  I wouldn't do that nowadays.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why you shouldn't drive a small car dangerously pass or cut off trucks.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a shiat-ton of these on teh YouTubez.

It's all fun and games 'till someone loses an eye.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At some point it doesn't matter.  But, while it does, I prefer this:

c.shld.netView Full Size


to this:
cdn.bmwblog.comView Full Size


/ marriage has nothing to do with this.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 641x470]


I came here for that and I leave satisfied.

/Friend of mine is 6'3" and actually drives a Smart Car.
//Teased him about that Simpsons scene.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB: Part of my misspent youth was working at an Auto Auction, which mostly sold insurance wrecks. Often, people (owners or family) would come to reclaim personal possessions from the cars, so I would accompany them to make sure they weren't stealing the battery or radio...

...one day, this guy comes in, screw driver in hand - "I need to get the plate off of this car" [hands us a sheet of paper with the VIN] we go out to the yard, and the car, which had been a Chevy Chevette, was basically a crumpled mass of metal, no longer recognizable as a car. The plate, happily, was easily accessible, facing straight up, bent up. As he unscrews the plates, I say "My condolences" - to which he replies "What do you mean?" and I said, "Well, your family member must have not made it, given the condition of the car" - he laughed and said "This is my car, I was driving when this happened!"

Two days later, somebody comes for papers out of a glove box of a Toyota. The car, outside of a banged up bumper and fender, looked pretty decent. Inside, the driver's side interior was covered in blood. The car's owner did NOT survive that crash.

Strange world
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Small car, big car... against any truck bigger than a king cab the operative word is 'car' and it doesn't make much difference.

A friend of mine (fellow farker) used to drive trucks.  He was making a delivery in a tight city neighborhood.  He clipped a parked car and dragged it into two other cars.  All three were total write-offs.  He didn't even notice he'd hit anything until someone yelled at him from the sidewalk.  (No one was hurt.  His boss payed the loss out of pocket.  It was cheaper than the hit his insurance would have taken.)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [rollingutopia.com image 480x270]
Subby's vehicle.


and he still won't help you move
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 641x470]

I came here for that and I leave satisfied.

/Friend of mine is 6'3" and actually drives a Smart Car.
//Teased him about that Simpsons scene.


The Smart is actually fairly roomy. Now, if he drove Fiat 126 then I'd be impressed...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

awruk!: The_Sponge: CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 641x470]

I came here for that and I leave satisfied.

/Friend of mine is 6'3" and actually drives a Smart Car.
//Teased him about that Simpsons scene.

The Smart is actually fairly roomy. Now, if he drove Fiat 126 then I'd be impressed...


Ah...got it.

I once was given a Mini Cooper as a loner vehicle.  The space inside was a pleasant surprise....and I am 6'2".
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
[The truck driver] swears he did not even feel the car


That's what they all say (because it's true).
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [rollingutopia.com image 480x270]
Subby's vehicle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

8 inches: Size isn't everything.


Says the guy with the over-compensating username
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Have fun getting 15 mpg driving around an SUV by yourself, subby


Alien Robot: [rollingutopia.com image 480x270]
Subby's vehicle.


Actual

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even worse in a Corvette. Invisible to SUV drivers.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: At some point it doesn't matter.  But, while it does, I prefer this:

[c.shld.net image 333x333]

to this:
[cdn.bmwblog.com image 850x566]

/ marriage has nothing to do with this.


Stickshifts and Safetybelts
Youtube pHUzO351AJ0
 
