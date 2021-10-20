 Skip to content
(Stat News)   If you're an anti-vaxxer and think that $700 COVID-19 pill from Merck will solve all of your problems, you're not going to like who's trying to fund its generic equivalent   (statnews.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With that pill they should be ready for 6g.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aborted Fetuses R Us?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it come with a discount on the Wi-Fi 6 router? This model has 8 LAN ports and 1 WAN port.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....


We've had real world results for well over half a year. We have arguably the largest natural experiment in human history and ... guess what? ... it works. Get the damn shot.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get the shot, they can only fit a 5g tracker through the needle.  With these giant pills, they can put a whole internet in you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: If you get the shot, they can only fit a 5g tracker through the needle.  With these giant pills, they can put a whole internet in you.


Its not just a truck full of tubes

It's a pill full of microtubes!
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....


The molnupiravir has nasty side effects potential that was cited an an earlier fark thread (will try to find).

Namely it works by interfering with genetic replication (RNA based) and interfering with protein folding.

Maerck bought the original pharmaceutical that abandoned it cause of those side effects.
 
flood222
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....

We've had real world results for well over half a year. We have arguably the largest natural experiment in human history and ... guess what? ... it works. Get the damn shot.


LOL

You obviously don't know how science actually works.  Or you do and you just like to argue with people on the internet because you get an emotional bump out of it.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: If you get the shot, they can only fit a 5g tracker through the needle.  With these giant pills, they can put a whole internet in you.

Its not just a truck full of tubes

It's a pill full of microtubes!


And the microtubes contain nanotubes. Those are made of carbon.
 
virgo47
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why would someone think a pill is less *insert loony conspiracy theory* than a shot? Because ouchies? Or thinking doesn't even enter into it?

This is a country of weak farking biatches, man.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....

The molnupiravir has nasty side effects potential that was cited an an earlier fark thread (will try to find).

Namely it works by interfering with genetic replication (RNA based) and interfering with protein folding.

Maerck bought the original pharmaceutical that abandoned it cause of those side effects.


Yeah, this is the first experimental anti-covid drug that I immediately went "no farking way are you putting that in me unless I'm so sick I can't say no." We do need an alternative to injecting antibodies - as studies have found that antibody cocktails only really help patients whose immune system has failed to mount an antibody response in the first place - but an rna-corrupting drug is not the one I want.

So given their perfectly r[edacted] track record... I'm confident that we'll be seeing antivaxers huffing mutagens before halloween.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....


I agree, we only eliminated smallpox and polio by thoroughly vetting those vaccines far more than today's  risky "experimental" vaccines. The scientific rigors of phase 3 trials in the 1840s were much more stringent than the lackadaisical protocols those loafers follow today. Pfizer doesn't even let you see the cow before they shove its raw pus into your bloodstream using an unwashed needle.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....

The molnupiravir has nasty side effects potential that was cited an an earlier fark thread (will try to find).

Namely it works by interfering with genetic replication (RNA based) and interfering with protein folding.

Maerck bought the original pharmaceutical that abandoned it cause of those side effects.


Works better if you change "interfering with genetic replication" to "Promotes mutations during RNA polymerase action". (It's a cytidine analog that gets incorporated into the viral RNA which then can't be read correctly)

In other words, the wonder drug that will save them from having to take a vaccine that can somehow magically mutate their DNA is one that itself specifically promotes mutations.  But that's good, because it only does that for viruses.  Probably.  I mean, just because the head of BARDA filed a whistleblower complaint about it showing mutagenic activity in animal assays is no reason to be concerned.[1]

However, they can't say anything too evil about the maker of molnupiravir since that's Merck, who also makes....Ivermectin!

[1]. It probably isn't dangerous in all honesty- some of the low level tests showed possible mutagenic activity, but the more sophisticated ones don't at the doses we're using.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you think I am going to take that pinko-commie Gates pill, you got another thing commin.  Who knows what is in there, could be an entire transmission device.  My hero, the great orange one, said that this here bleach injection is the cat's meow and that there China-virus is just a hoax by the commie-libbys to try to control us all while illegals rape our wommens and take our jerbs.

/ Wow, that was hard (uhh uhh what she said)
// Not an anti-vaxxer
/// in threes, like the shot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....


It's typical for FDA to require 12 month safety data before approving a new drug. We didn't have that when the vaccines were first authorized, we do have it now.
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I assume it will be a matter of time before the conspiracy folks claim that this new pill is just Ivermectin and Hydrochloroquinone mixed together so Merck can charge more.  Especially since Merck makes Ivermectin.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....


About 10% of COVID cases had a seriously negative outcome ranging from a week in the hospital, brain, heart, or lung damage, or death.

I don't know about you, but when learning loss of smell is pretty common it gives me pause. Imagine not being able to smell your favorite things ever again - foods, Xmas trees, perfume.  Or, for a bunch of people you smell rotting stink, instead

Meanwhile the vaccines are basically risk free and the only real unknowns about how long efficacy lasts (stats seem to show noticeable reductions after 5 months).
 
Juc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hitler?
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My money is on Merck hanging on to the patent for the full 10 years.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Do it come with a discount on the Wi-Fi 6 router? This model has 8 LAN ports and 1 WAN port.
[Fark user image 850x477]


O/U: $500?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....


How long before you will be satisfied with the "real world results"?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bowen: flood222: Not an anti-vaxxer, just waiting for the real world results and I'm not in the high risk group.
"Hey everyone I just invented the airplane, lets ALL GET ON one!!  In fact we should FORCE YOU TO!!!"

Science works, eventually.  Interesting about this molnupiravir pill....

It's typical for FDA to require 12 month safety data before approving a new drug. We didn't have that when the vaccines were first authorized, we do have it now.


This.

I think the metaphor now is more like "Hey everyone, I just invented the helicopter, 190 million people have already flown to safely on it, and the alternative is to stay here on your roof and hope the flood waters don't overtake your house.

But if you don't want a ride, I'm sure you have your reasons, reasons that frankly don't make any sense to anyone"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

virgo47: Why would someone think a pill is less *insert loony conspiracy theory* than a shot? Because ouchies? Or thinking doesn't even enter into it?

This is a country of weak farking biatches, man.


The anti-vaxxers dashed across the line between skepticism and thickheaded contrarian insanity right from the very start. They won't take any of the extensively tested shots, copious medical data on all of which can be easily researched online, but hand them literally any other mystery snake oil and they won't just take it, but will aggressively champion it.

"I will never take the shot! The shots cannot be trusted! Our precious bodily fluids must remain pure!"

"That's cool I guess. Hey, check out this weird green cube I found behind a toilet in the subway bathroom."

"Aha, toilets don't catch Covid! That must be the real cure! I will eat that cube and gain eternal immunity!"

"Ooh, maybe you shouldn't have swallowed that, man. I just looked it up on my phone and I think it might have been rat poison."

"Vomiting... blood! Muscles.. starting to spasm! This must be the Covid leaving my body! Quick, hit send on my post for me so everyone on Facebook can know I've found the answer!"
 
