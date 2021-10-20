 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida man arrested for violating letter of the law with a letter of the law   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh, Gee.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely hit the G spot
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ain't nuthin but a G thang
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pat Benatar - Hit Me With Your Best Shot (1980)
Youtube VopgyAc-F9U
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Ain't nuthin but a G thang


GILF ?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
GG
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 620x443]


...now what?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What word is it from?
I haven't played Fortune Of Wheel before.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok, wait, like, he took one of those little white plastic Gs off a letter board like they have outside a restaruant and flicked it at her?

I mean sure, the original charge seemed warranted, but adding onto it for throwing a tiny plastic letter is a great example of what's wrong with the justice system.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Collier County courthouse circa 1991, a very pissed off Sexy Jesus has just been railroaded over a completely bullshiat traffic charge and stops on his way out to lower and remove the Florida flag from the pole in front. Made a great beach blanket.  farkers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: now what?


Not sure actually...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VopgyAc-​F9U]


Ian Dury and The Blockheads - Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick (Official HD Video)
Youtube 0WGVgfjnLqc
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, wait, like, he took one of those little white plastic Gs off a letter board like they have outside a restaruant and flicked it at her?

I mean sure, the original charge seemed warranted, but adding onto it for throwing a tiny plastic letter is a great example of what's wrong with the justice system.


Throwing a whatever especially when you are being tried for assaulting them before is the dumbest thing you can possibly do.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nickolas66
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"It's a word, it's a plan...it's Letterman!"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He was establishing himself as the Alphabet male.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, wait, like, he took one of those little white plastic Gs off a letter board like they have outside a restaruant and flicked it at her?

I mean sure, the original charge seemed warranted, but adding onto it for throwing a tiny plastic letter is a great example of what's wrong with the justice system.


It is kind of dumb, but like the headline says, he violated the letter of the law.  If the dude didn't do it in a courthouse, nothing would have come of it.  Do not fark around in a courthouse.

If I had to bet though, that charge will probably be dropped.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is no "g" in "law". Just sayin.....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Investigators say that Thomas was inside the Indian River County courthouse yesterday morning when he grabbed "a signage letter from the black board in front of Court Room 3" and threw it at Rolle, "striking her with the letter 'G.'"

Neither "Indian River County Courthouse" nor "Court Room 3" should have the letter "G" in them.

Nise speling, Floriduh.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Assaulted with the letter G from the "Indian River County Courthouse - Court Room 3"
THERE'S NOT EVEN A G IN THAT SENTENCE!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/you're eating hair!
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

/ got nothing
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

