 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   California school: Want your students to eat their lunch indoors and out of the rain? WELL, TOO DAMN BAD   (fox5ny.com) divider line
35
    More: Strange, California, Los Angeles, Fox News Channel, KTTV, School, Sky News, Parent, Fox Broadcasting Company  
•       •       •

886 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 2:43 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California really has been cruel to kids lately.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We left cake for you out there."
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have an idea. Send the kids to school with a pre-packed lunch on rainy days and let them eat at their desks. And for kids who can't bring lunch to school, provide them with a brown bag lunch that they can eat at their desks.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Therefore the vaccine is illegal and Trump is automatically reinstated and Biden is demoted to golden toilet cleaner and Bernie is still not a Democrat
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I Browse: I have an idea. Send the kids to school with a pre-packed lunch on rainy days and let them eat at their desks. And for kids who can't bring lunch to school, provide them with a brown bag lunch that they can eat at their desks.


Last year we were F2F and the kids would go class by class to the cafeteria and bring it back to their class.  This year everyone is eating in the cafeteria.  Number of days that any of the schools in our district has been shut down in the last two years?  Zero
 
Malenfant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: California really has been cruel to kids lately.


How so? I know that Texas and Florida are trying to kill kids with COVID. Did something like that happen in California?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh look, Fox found someone doing stupid shiat in California again.  What a surprise that they should jump on that, as if they had some sort of agenda or something.  A free double-hitter on California AND vaccination both at once?  Hell some article guy had to change his pants
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: California really has been cruel to kids lately.


Yeah, with all that annoying "trying to keep them alive" stuff.
Jerks.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I Browse: I have an idea. Send the kids to school with a pre-packed lunch on rainy days and let them eat at their desks. And for kids who can't bring lunch to school, provide them with a brown bag lunch that they can eat at their desks.

Last year we were F2F and the kids would go class by class to the cafeteria and bring it back to their class.  This year everyone is eating in the cafeteria.  Number of days that any of the schools in our district has been shut down in the last two years?  Zero


It's great when you get lucky.

It's terrible when you're unlucky.

I think there have been something like 700 kids under 15 sacrificed to Covid so-far so some people can feel "normal."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lol.  Even before covid that's the way it was.

My daughter's went to HS in California...Poway High and Mount Carmel.  Both were the same.

Schools are designed differently in CA than other places.  I went to HS at Midwest City High in OK and we rarely went outside unless we were the band or a sports team.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: lol.  Even before covid that's the way it was.

My daughter's daughters went to HS in California...Poway High and Mount Carmel.  Both were the same.

Schools are designed differently in CA than other places.  I went to HS at Midwest City High in OK and we rarely went outside unless we were the band or a sports team.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought it never rained in California. Did crappy 70's rock lie to me?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I Browse: I have an idea. Send the kids to school with a pre-packed lunch on rainy days and let them eat at their desks. And for kids who can't bring lunch to school, provide them with a brown bag lunch that they can eat at their desks.

Last year we were F2F and the kids would go class by class to the cafeteria and bring it back to their class.  This year everyone is eating in the cafeteria.  Number of days that any of the schools in our district has been shut down in the last two years?  Zero

It's great when you get lucky.

It's terrible when you're unlucky.

I think there have been something like 700 kids under 15 sacrificed to Covid so-far so some people can feel "normal."


Not counting the ones with "long Covid" or who got some organ messed up for life.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do they like pina coladas?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Out in the agricultural district. But I guess Fox NY assumes that all of CA is just a single liberal megapolis from LA to SF.

/those kids were probably Giants fans, so they should sit out in the rain and suffer
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rain? In California?

They're probably sending the kids out there so they can see what rain looks like for the first time in their lives. I'm surprised they didn't declare a school holiday in celebration.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what happens when Covid hits peak idiocy. Surely, SURELY, there was a better option, right?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "We left cake for you out there."


I don't think that I can take it.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gotta be Northern California.

SoCal is drier than a mummy twat.
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"This exemplifies California's response with kids during the pandemic," Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson told Fox News. "The inhumane treatment of children continues from masking all day, even outdoors, to having to sit on hot cement and now eating lunch in the rain."

That's what you consider "inhumane"? Fark off, snowflake.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I Browse: I have an idea. Send the kids to school with a pre-packed lunch on rainy days and let them eat at their desks. And for kids who can't bring lunch to school, provide them with a brown bag lunch that they can eat at their desks.


Schools around here have kids eat outside once or twice a week to limit the number of people in the cafeteria at any one time. But we rented tents. I guess California thought it wasn't necessary because the weather is usually fine?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How those kids probably feel.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: lol.  Even before covid that's the way it was.

My daughter's went to HS in California...Poway High and Mount Carmel.  Both were the same.

Schools are designed differently in CA than other places.  I went to HS at Midwest City High in OK and we rarely went outside unless we were the band or a sports team.


The weather in Davis and the weather in Poway are quite different.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I Browse: I have an idea. Send the kids to school with a pre-packed lunch on rainy days and let them eat at their desks. And for kids who can't bring lunch to school, provide them with a brown bag lunch that they can eat at their desks.

Last year we were F2F and the kids would go class by class to the cafeteria and bring it back to their class.  This year everyone is eating in the cafeteria.  Number of days that any of the schools in our district has been shut down in the last two years?  Zero


We have a governor like that here too.
 
wademh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Albert Hammond - It Never Rains In Southern California (1973) HD 0815007
Youtube Gmq4WIjQxp0
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Our kids have outdoor recess in the snow, so I don't know what these parents are complaining about.

California is known for its "one size fits all" approach to things, all the while forgetting that California isn't all beaches and suburbs. A few fun ones where I live:

1)Mandatory statewide water use reductions, even though the water where I live flows to Nevada, where there are no watering restrictions. I had a client tell me that we had to cut back on watering to "help the rest of the State" and I politely pointed out how our water did nothing to help the rest of the State.
2) Banning the sale of gas-powered landscape equipment by 2024. I'd like to see what kind of electric snowblower is going to replace our gas-powered Hondas, which on storm days get run for up to 8 hours a day.
3) Banning the sale of gas-powered generators by 2024 in a state with a notoriously terrible power grid. Our power has gone out for days at a time during winter storms.
4) Mandating all-electric vehicles by 2035, while we have a mildly comical issue around here of Teslas running out of juice while stuck in winter storm traffic on the passes because keeping the heat on drains their batteries.

On a separate note, A local marina had an electric wakeboard boat that you could go for demo rides behind this summer. It was doing the rounds on Social Media after Zuckerberg posted about it. Except for the marina they were demoing out of didn't have the power infrastructure to support charging it, so they used a giant diesel generator all summer.

/end of rant
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is the school not equipped with covered outdoor seating like virtually every other school in California? I'm guessing that affected students don't feel nearly as put out as the outraged Fox news viewers.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hell, let the kids go out there. A bunch of them will probably enjoy it.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Banning the sale of gas-powered generators by 2024 in a state with a notoriously terrible power grid. Our power has gone out for days at a time during winter storms.


So when you buy an RV in 2024, you have to pay an extra fee to have the generator removed.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "We left cake for you out there."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Blame it on the rain, girl, you know it's true.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


12 percent chance of sprinkles at noon today for Davis. I'm 80 miles south of there and all we have is clouds and a slight breeze (10-15 mph).

From the article: "During a heavy downpour, we will have a staggered lunch with one grade level at a time in our MPR for 15 minutes with all 10 doors open and 2 air purifiers running. After 15 minutes, students will be dismissed to their classrooms for inside recess. If you prefer that your child remains outside to eat please inform your teacher and we will make accommodations to support your request."

If there is a heavy down pour they will eat in the Multi Purpose Room (MPR), which is not "outdoors."
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: California really has been cruel to kids lately.


Cal recently became the first state to make sure every damb kid eats breakfast and lunch every school day. It being the left coast, turns out they don't even have to eat their meat and they can still have pudding. Typical blue state.

https://www.kqed.org/news/11882605/fr​e​e-school-meals-for-all-here-to-stay-in​-california
 
lilfry14
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I went to school in the Bay Area. Our cafeteria didn't have room for all the kids to sit and eat. On rainy days we ate in our classroom at our desks. On regular days we ate at picnic tables set out on the grass between the classroom wings.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.