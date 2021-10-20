 Skip to content
(CNN)   Supply chain problems: plot twist   (cnn.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a brief moment, I thought the lead image in TFA appeared to make the snake look like it had fur.

Now I want to pet a furry snake.

/Not a euphemism.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what happens when you are stuck in a shipping container.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how the Army farked up Guam.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comments: Instead of medical supplies, package contained venomous snake.  Would not buy again.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the regions where they are found, it is believed that the creatures are responsible for more human deaths than all other snake species combined.

What all other snake species combined might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Snek delivery service working as intended. Please state your issue.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: For a brief moment, I thought the lead image in TFA appeared to make the snake look like it had fur.

Now I want to pet a furry snake.

/Not a euphemism.


More like d'awww scaled viper, right?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: For a brief moment, I thought the lead image in TFA appeared to make the snake look like it had fur.

Now I want to pet a furry snake.

/Not a euphemism.


I think this is the closest we have:

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Snekretary?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Psychopusher:

Now I want to pet a furry snake.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an old Dad joke:

Punchline:

I am the vindow viper. I come to vipe the vindows.



/ That's an old joke:  Swedish ethnic humour. Pre-War at least.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That is a very pretty danger noodle.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Put the viper back in it's shippiing container and close it tightly

Put the shipping container into the office fridge clearly marked:

NOT MY LUNCH. DO NOT OPEN.


End of problem.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"we feel sad for the snake that we can't give it is freedom and get it back home," the wildlife hospital added.

Don't be sad. I know a few ways to make a snake feel better.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There'll be one of these in every tenth package of toys by Christmas!

Goddamn you, COVID supply problems.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't breath on it heavily, because we all know that a rough breath makes an aspirate.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Don't breath on it heavily, because we all know that a rough breath makes an aspirate.


And just what do you have against ass pirates?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Reminds me of an old Dad joke:

Punchline:

I am the vindow viper. I come to vipe the vindows.


/ That's an old joke:  Swedish ethnic humour. Pre-War at least.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Reminds me of an old Dad joke:

Punchline:

I am the vindow viper. I come to vipe the vindows.

/ That's an old joke:  Swedish ethnic humour. Pre-War at least.


Also a pretty good GI Joe episode
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: brantgoose: Reminds me of an old Dad joke:

Punchline:

I am the vindow viper. I come to vipe the vindows.


/ That's an old joke:  Swedish ethnic humour. Pre-War at least.
[Fark user image image 460x310]


Dang
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Time for the sequel to Snakes on a Plane, Snakes in a Shipping Container.

"Get these muthafarkin' snakes out of my port!"
 
