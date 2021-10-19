 Skip to content
(NYPost)   There's dumpster diving, and then there's Whole Foods dumpster diving   (nypost.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cool story, Squeaky
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for publicizing it, now they're just gonna put a padlock on the dumpster and proclaim "problem solved".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A self-proclaimed "dumpster diver"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to capitalism where it's preferable to throw out than sell at reduced prices or donate.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).


When I worked at the food pantry, at least half our shiat was directly from Trader Joe's. We even had fresh cut flowers a couple times a week. As evil corporate giants go, didn't seem too bad.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My landlord in college (Boulder, CO) was a dumpster diver.  Between the rental income and the scores he found twice a year (when the semesters ended and students moved, throwing lots of perfectly good shiat away) he lived quite well.

And he found some interesting things... in a college town, lots of weird shiat.

And lots of bongs.

So.  Many.  Bongs...
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local Whole Foods donates a ton of stuff to the United Way food pantry. They actively seek out ways to minimize waste.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the NY post citing the word of some rando. Whole Foods has a transparent record of donating literally tons of food to soup kitchens and food banks.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Mugato: I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).

When I worked at the food pantry, at least half our shiat was directly from Trader Joe's. We even had fresh cut flowers a couple times a week. As evil corporate giants go, didn't seem too bad.


Trader Joe's has been fantastic with donations to our children's programs over the years. The fresh cut flowers saved the budget of more than one production when we sold them at shows.
 
rdyb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's the NY post citing the word of some rando. Whole Foods has a transparent record of donating literally tons of food to soup kitchens and food banks.


Wow you're really gonna simp for whole foods? Look in a dumpster for yourself if you don't believe it. Food banks get overwhelmed with bread anyway. It's overproduced delicate, not very shelf stable junk food
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: Welcome to capitalism where it's preferable to throw out than sell at reduced prices or donate.


No, more like government regulations. Sorry, but after X number of days/hours, this product can no longer be sold or even donated to a Food Bank according to law after law after law. But keep telling yourself capitalism is evil. You'll wish fondly for it when in a couple of years you'll be Dumpster diving for gallons of rotten milk just to have something to fill your stomach thanks to Your (Not My) President's policies.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: A self-proclaimed "dumpster diver"

[Fark user image 320x315]


I saw this on Reddit yesterday, and just knew I had to share it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).


Publix I believe has a policy that they will not donate due to legal liability (hearsay - don't have a citation, and it might only apply to perishables).

Walker: Thanks for publicizing it, now they're just gonna put a padlock on the dumpster and proclaim "problem solved".


Whole Foods (at least some of them) will donate produce, bakery, frozen, deli, etc. in addition to shelf-stable goods. Source: I sort through boxes of their donations one morning every weekend for a local food pantry.

If you know of a Whole Foods throwing out that much good stuff and a local pantry that takes those things (not all do), try to hook them up. And if they aren't already hooked up, maybe it's because the pantry doesn't have the resources to commit to taking regular donations, so think about volunteering on a regular basis.

If you think about the typical Whole Foods shopper, do you really think they're going to be buying nearly-expired goods? Or a container of fruit that has a single bruised item in it?
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Mugato: I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).

When I worked at the food pantry, at least half our shiat was directly from Trader Joe's. We even had fresh cut flowers a couple times a week. As evil corporate giants go, didn't seem too bad.


When I was broke and had to get food from the food pantry a lot of it came from Trader Joe's. It really got me to really like their stuff and see them as an awesome company. Now that I can afford food, I shop there almost exclusively.
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).


I guarantee Publix (and other chains) donate or at least have a policy to. Why? Two words: Tax deduction.

Same reason they ask you to round up your total and donate the change to some charity - so they get the deduction instead of you.

Now, do the employees follow said policy instead of throwing the stuff out...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She better check the websites of the brands for recall notices.
A grocery store rarely throws away food before it has expired.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart will mark down stuff the day it expires, which means good savings on things that I will store in the fridge or freezer anyway. Plus they aren't good about pulling expired stuff from the bakery section anyway.  I assume most stores are like that, so tossed stuff is probably contaminated somehow.  I wonder how many diseases the guy from TFA caught from his stunt.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: guestguy: A self-proclaimed "dumpster diver"

[Fark user image 320x315]

I saw this on Reddit yesterday, and just knew I had to share it.
[Fark user image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: guestguy: A self-proclaimed "dumpster diver"

[Fark user image 320x315]

I saw this on Reddit yesterday, and just knew I had to share it.
[Fark user image 850x850]


Ha!  Frank is more stacked than I remember...  :P
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've mentioned this CSB before.

I did a short stint at a grocery store in the Deli. Every day we would go through the coolers and throw away anything that had that day's sell by date. Every day I'd throw out probably 10lbs of perfectly good deli meats and various pasta salads and other stuff. I would frequently throw away almost full turkey and chicken breasts. We weren't allowed to take anything home.

Every department did this every day. I would bring the cart full of discarded food to the back where the compactor was and there were carts filled with perfectly good food of every kind you could imagine lined up waiting to to be scanned and thrown out.

I knew there was waste but holy crap! The amount every day was astonishing.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the statistic like 70% of all the food we manufacture is thrown away?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ng2810: Bowen: Mugato: I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).

When I worked at the food pantry, at least half our shiat was directly from Trader Joe's. We even had fresh cut flowers a couple times a week. As evil corporate giants go, didn't seem too bad.

When I was broke and had to get food from the food pantry a lot of it came from Trader Joe's. It really got me to really like their stuff and see them as an awesome company. Now that I can afford food, I shop there almost exclusively.


Honestly, for a single person, Trader Joe's is great value for $, especially if you mostly get frozen stuff from them.

Healthier than a lot of other options, too.  But I'm enough of a weirdo that I regularly shop at four different grocery stores for the best deals and for specialty items.
 
lurkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It could be employee theft if there were more high-dollar items.
(I know, thst's everything at Whole Foods)
Like when a "freegan" finds 2 ribeye rolls and a case of Jack.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bthom37: ng2810: Bowen: Mugato: I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).

When I worked at the food pantry, at least half our shiat was directly from Trader Joe's. We even had fresh cut flowers a couple times a week. As evil corporate giants go, didn't seem too bad.

When I was broke and had to get food from the food pantry a lot of it came from Trader Joe's. It really got me to really like their stuff and see them as an awesome company. Now that I can afford food, I shop there almost exclusively.

Honestly, for a single person, Trader Joe's is great value for $, especially if you mostly get frozen stuff from them.

Healthier than a lot of other options, too.  But I'm enough of a weirdo that I regularly shop at four different grocery stores for the best deals and for specialty items.


Can confirm, am single and get most of my food there. Cooking for myself sucks balls, cleanup isn't worth it. Don't mind cooking for a party but with covid I don't hold events.
 
p51d007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Why didn't they freeze the food, donate it to a food shelter, or give it to persons in need"

Because THIS is what you would see, the FIRST time someone got sick or died eating it.

"If you or a loved one, ate food donated by Whole Foods, and then became sick or died, YOU
could be entitled to substantial financial compensation".

That's why.
 
buntz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I lived in (then) Yugoslavia, we would frequently see dumpster divers outside the U.S. Embassy...they knew where the good stuff was.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Most grocery stores have the same kind of waste that is shown in the video I posted, but many are not able to donate because they do not have a non-profit that can pick up their donations."

My former employer's experience was a local issue with a charity that did pick up expired foods ineligible for credit.   As they gained familiarity with the staff, they sent scouts onto the salesfloor to glean products in an uncontrolled fashion and expanded their shopping list to include items the store could get credit for.   There were arguments at the backdoor and our unit shut the charity out.

That was many years ago.   Almost every brand name gets credit and shipped back to a facility for charitable redistribution.   A closed bin with a plunger takes destroys all else-including the doughnuts.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Welcome to capitalism where it's preferable to throw out than sell at reduced prices or donate.


Yep. I found a whole dumpster of bread at a Randall's (a local supermarket chain) quite a few years ago. I complained. The manager told me they did donate to food banks. I told him he was a liar and I've never been to another Randall's.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: When I lived in (then) Yugoslavia, we would frequently see dumpster divers outside the U.S. Embassy...they knew where the good stuff was.


Yes, but that was before "hamberders"...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

p51d007: "Why didn't they freeze the food, donate it to a food shelter, or give it to persons in need"

Because THIS is what you would see, the FIRST time someone got sick or died eating it.

"If you or a loved one, ate food donated by Whole Foods, and then became sick or died, YOU
could be entitled to substantial financial compensation".

That's why.


That's wrong. Unless the product was poisoned in the making of it, Whole Foods would have no liability, or at least it would be impossible to prove. The food shelter would be responsible for deciding what to give away and what to throw out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

guestguy: The_Sponge: When I lived in (then) Yugoslavia, we would frequently see dumpster divers outside the U.S. Embassy...they knew where the good stuff was.

Yes, but that was before "hamberders"...


Lulz.

And in residential areas, I would occasionally see literal dumpster fires.  Some people still used coal to beat their homes, and when they tossed out the hot ash....that was the cause.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LOL, U eat garbage.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's capitalism for you.

Capitalism has one priority - profits for the people in charge. Poor efficiency, waste, corruption - none of that matters and often is incentivized for profits.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i used to dumpster dive when i had an iguana to feed, squash, broccoli, all sorts of leafy greens, fruit, all sorts of produce. told them what i was up to and theyd load up a box a couple times a week for me. damn lizard ate better than i did sometimes...
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I work at a homeless shelter and we get lotsa donations of Wawa sandwiches and nearby restaurants donate burritos and wraps and we get pastries from local bakeries and cakes and pies from grocery stores in the area. The residents appreciate it.
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: bthom37: ng2810: Bowen: Mugato: I shop at Publix and they always have all this elaborate bakery shiat that I never see anyone buy. Publix is bigly right wing and gives a ton of money to DeSantis so I know they wouldn't be bothered donating it to anyone (where else am I going to shop, Wal*Mart?).

When I worked at the food pantry, at least half our shiat was directly from Trader Joe's. We even had fresh cut flowers a couple times a week. As evil corporate giants go, didn't seem too bad.

When I was broke and had to get food from the food pantry a lot of it came from Trader Joe's. It really got me to really like their stuff and see them as an awesome company. Now that I can afford food, I shop there almost exclusively.

Honestly, for a single person, Trader Joe's is great value for $, especially if you mostly get frozen stuff from them.

Healthier than a lot of other options, too.  But I'm enough of a weirdo that I regularly shop at four different grocery stores for the best deals and for specialty items.

Can confirm, am single and get most of my food there. Cooking for myself sucks balls, cleanup isn't worth it. Don't mind cooking for a party but with covid I don't hold events.


Yep.  I basically get Trader Joe's for the four days a week without my child, then fresh food from other places for us for those three days.
 
lurkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Thanks for publicizing it, now they're just gonna put a padlock on the dumpster and proclaim "problem solved".


Making a note for when SocSec runs out...will be bringing bolt cutters or a battery angle grinder...checking goodwill now...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
stpeterorthodoxchurch.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Old news ask Food not Bombs
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: [stpeterorthodoxchurch.com image 500x328]


From the same coont who said that suffering is a gift from God.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
$1000 of food at Whole Foods is what, a small bag of food?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have the ability to feed and provide medical care to all of our citizens.
The fact that we do not is because we don't have the ability to satisfy the never ending greed of our rich.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: We have the ability to feed and provide medical care to all of our citizens.
The fact that we do not is because we don't have the ability to satisfy the never ending greed of our rich.


THANK YOU!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Welcome to capitalism where it's preferable to throw out than sell at reduced prices or donate.


More like trashy human nature. If you give anything away that is an invitation for employees to steal. Like, let me bake another tray of rolls so we can donate them/ give them to my friends at closing. But people can't be trusted not to do this crap.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

guestguy: skyotter: guestguy: A self-proclaimed "dumpster diver"

[Fark user image 320x315]

I saw this on Reddit yesterday, and just knew I had to share it.
[Fark user image 850x850]

Ha!  Frank is more stacked than I remember...  :P


nah, Frank is stacked.  the Frank pictured above just has better lift.  (.)(.)
 
