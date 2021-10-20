 Skip to content
(Crosscut)   The headline went with Urine Trouble, but Peeget Sound was right there, man   (crosscut.com) divider line
ISO15693
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this from the Whizzhington Department of Peecology?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had a dream last night I was using the bathroom, and woke up finding I pee'd the bed. So getting a kick...
 
frankb00th
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Less regulations and a freeer economy will solve that right quick.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With a capital "T" that rhymes with "P" which stands for "Piss".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Recycling could help that. Especially with winter coming on.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I had a dream last night I was using the bathroom, and woke up finding I pee'd the bed. So getting a kick...


are you really old, or really young?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As someone who worked over a decade in downtown Olympia, I can confirm that everything is covered in urine.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Less regulations and a freeer economy will solve that right quick.


FEWER!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
gifs.cackhanded.netView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Huh. I guess liberal cities dump their waste all the same as conservative ones.
 
