(Salt Lake Tribune)   Can't trick or treat on a Sunday because Jesus' Ween   (sltrib.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tastes like Mary Magdalene?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I grew up in Reno, and in Nevada, Halloween was a state holiday, because October 31 also happened to be Admission Day, the day Nevada became a state in 1864.  (Several years ago the state holiday was changed to the nearest Monday rather than October 31, but it was always celebrated as October 31 when I was a kid.)  So it was great, we got the day off from school to really get amped up for Halloween.

Admission Day was a big holiday, with parades and such, in the state capital, Carson City, about 30 miles from Reno.  Because Carson City was a small town then, with all the traffic and events on October 31 it was impracticable for the kids to go out trick or treating that day, so in Carson, they always celebrated Halloween on October 30 instead (though Halloween was celebrated on October 31 like everyone else does in every other part of Nevada, including Reno).  My family had good friends who lived in Carson City so we would visit them on October 30 and go trick or treating with their kids that night, then come home and go trick or treating at home in Reno on regular Halloween the next day.  So I grew up having two nights of Halloween.  It was awesome.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark your religion. And fark your piece of shiat "god". I spit in his eye, and I dare that sissy to do something about it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we tell them that they are celebrating Jesus' wang?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know how this ends up.

Trick or treating will happen both days.  Double candy.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is ween day when you're wearing magical underwear...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus' ween is so nice, it comes twice.

https://m.fark.com/comments/11850946/​n​ew?from_page=main#new
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring that it was always just a way to make the conversion to christianity easier for a bunch of pagans stuck in their ways...

//same thing with Easter, Christmas, etc...
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the article, simple solution: go out with your strict mom on Saturday, and your fun mom on Sunday. Let your other moms pretend they don't know what you're doing. Give a sibling the creepy side-eye if one of them doesn't understand the plan.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a thought: if you don't want to participate, then don't participate.

There, see? That wasn't so hard.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair I couldn't find find hide nor hair of Jesus' ween in the article.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have freedom of religion, as long as you're Christian.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure if they put their minds together they can find some way to water down and ruin the event for everyone. Religious groups have been doing Halloween dirty for ages. I am surprised the Mormons didn't already have some plan to make Halloween so useless it can be held at any day, any time, any where. 'Come for our October 28th Christ-Fest! Held in the basement of the Tabernacle with punch. Biblical Costumes only - No Asses!'
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "Jesus' ween" was more a Catholic ploy than an LDS strategy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Fark your religion. And fark your piece of shiat "god". I spit in his eye, and I dare that sissy to do something about it.


Now now....just because they want to kill or oppress anyone who disagrees with them about their interpretation of the "words" of their preferred Daddy Sky-wizard....

/ I do find it interesting that "god" always Vults (Latin word, means "wills" or "wills it" usually accompanied by Deus) exactly what they want to do thus providing them, in their mind, a perfect justification.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some years ago when I live on the Eastern Shore of Maryland there was an active campaign to try and prevent people observing Halloween when it happened to fall on a Sunday.  One tactic in particular was using misinformation to try and convince people that various municipalities had moved the "official" observance to Saturday, when no such thing occurred.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I thought "Jesus' ween" was more a Catholic ploy than an LDS strategy.


To be fair, it's space Jesus.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what if i go as Jesus? he rose from the dead*, seems like he would approve.

\*no he didn't
\\because he didn't exist
\\\your religion is your delusion.  i'm under no obligation to participate in your crazy.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the streets on Halloween
The spirits will arise
Make your choice it's hell or paradise

AHHHHHHHHHHH IT'S HALLOWEEN
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark headline
"Can't trick or treat on a Sunday because Jesus' Ween"

Article:
"We asked a bunch of people, but found a seriously lack of people caring too much, and most said "whatever, double candy"

Not sure where subby gets the ween focus from.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Fark your religion. And fark your piece of shiat "god". I spit in his eye, and I dare that sissy to do something about it.


Hasa diga eebowai
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, causing some disagreement about when the holiday should be celebrated"

Sunday, it should be celebrated on a Sunday.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a rousing traditional hymn from a church service I recently attended. 
Ween - Up On The Hill 2021-10-02 at Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV
Youtube -PZLZ2DvFG4
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: Fark headline
"Can't trick or treat on a Sunday because Jesus' Ween"

Article:
"We asked a bunch of people, but found a seriously lack of people caring too much, and most said "whatever, double candy"

Not sure where subby gets the ween focus from.


Subby's a bit of a ween
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Fark headline
"Can't trick or treat on a Sunday because Jesus' Ween"

Article:
"We asked a bunch of people, but found a seriously lack of people caring too much, and most said "whatever, double candy"

Not sure where subby gets the ween focus from.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: For some, Halloween should only be celebrated on Oct. 31. Others expressed concern about Sunday being a school night.

HUH???

Why do Utahnese think Sunday night is a school night? Is it some weird cultural thing for them?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: mongbiohazard: Fark your religion. And fark your piece of shiat "god". I spit in his eye, and I dare that sissy to do something about it.

Now now....just because they want to kill or oppress anyone who disagrees with them about their interpretation of the "words" of their preferred Daddy Sky-wizard....

/ I do find it interesting that "god" always Vults (Latin word, means "wills" or "wills it" usually accompanied by Deus) exactly what they want to do thus providing them, in their mind, a perfect justification.


I'm just sick to death of the continued scam that is religion being the constant reason behind why "we can't have nice things" throughout our society. If that "god" is so powerful then how about he fixes some problems rather than - according to the followers themselves - command its followers to constantly make them worse? How come that "god" seems to have strong opinions about shiat its never said word one on, and couldn't have?

If their god is so powerful then fight me, motherfarker. I challenge the "christian" god to get his pussy-ass down here and fight me right now so I can punch him right in the stupid face and make him lick my boots clean. The "christian god" is a powerless little biatch. And I extend that same challenge to ANY gods - fight me, or you're a powerless pansy.

But they won't, because gods are just a stupid farking fiction. They don't exist, they're lies for the stupid and selfish to pretend they're "supposed" to be in charge of everyone else in the world. Fark them, and fark their "gods".
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should Utahns trick-or-treat on Saturday or Sunday? Here's what you think.


I beg your farking pardon?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought the big Misconcieved Christian belief these days was to treat Halloween as the Devil's Birthday. Which in truth sounded a lot more fun...candy, cake, hellfire, dancing and sacrifices? That's a good time right there.

Given that Hallowe'en is short All Hallows Evening, Jesuswe'en would be just All Jesus Evening, which really just would cause people to start playing Christmas music early and play the most G rated Hallmark Christmas movies, probably special movie just for the occasion like "A Ween in a Manger" or something...
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: FTFA: For some, Halloween should only be celebrated on Oct. 31. Others expressed concern about Sunday being a school night.

HUH???

Why do Utahnese think Sunday night is a school night? Is it some weird cultural thing for them?


Because school is the next day.  Kids need to get enough sleep to get up at the unnatural crack of dawn to get to school.

/kids should be allowed to start school later than they do now.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeesh.

Mentioned this before:

In my childhood neighborhood, the family that put on the best display was Mormon....lots of pumpkins that had been carved with great detail.

/Family friends.
//Even when I was too old for trick-or-treating, I would check it out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: FTFA: For some, Halloween should only be celebrated on Oct. 31. Others expressed concern about Sunday being a school night.

HUH???

Why do Utahnese think Sunday night is a school night? Is it some weird cultural thing for them?


"School night" is any night where you have school the next day.
Sunday night is a "school night"

But that never seemed to be an issue in the past for kids to go out trick or treating.

If they are worried about it being the sabbath, well, I have some bad news for them.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We have freedom of religion, as long as you're Christian.


There are two kinds of Christianity here in these parts: Country and Western
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Jesus' ween is so nice, it comes twice.

https://m.fark.com/comments/11850946/n​ew?from_page=main#new


It's okay. We can just repeat all the same things anyhow. This time in daylight.
 
chawco
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't recall Ween ever singing about trick or treating, but I feel like Jesus came up once or twice?
 
dkimball
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Since the kids are used to it by now, just stay home in front of their iPhone and watch tik-tok instead of trick-or-treak
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dkimball: Since the kids are used to it by now, just stay home in front of their iPhone and watch tik-tok instead of trick-or-treak


Ugh.  I am so glad I was born in '78.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: FTFA: For some, Halloween should only be celebrated on Oct. 31. Others expressed concern about Sunday being a school night.

HUH???

Why do Utahnese think Sunday night is a school night? Is it some weird cultural thing for them?


Because it is a school night?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
**clears throat**

I live in the Salt Lake area. If you knock on my farking door expecting candy on Saturday, the 30th, expect an angry bearded old guy to open the door yelling, "HALLOWEEN IS TOMMOROW!... GODDAMNIT!"...followed by me slamming the door in your face.

/Yes, my porch light will be off
//They will knock anyway
///Off to yell at clouds now
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are more star systems in this galaxy, more galaxies in this universe, each than we are capable of comprehending. If there is a God and he gives a shiat about, well anything we do, much less when we go Trick or Treating then I'm turning the Dark Side. I probably have already.
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Beerguy: **clears throat**

I live in the Salt Lake area. If you knock on my farking door expecting candy on Saturday, the 30th, expect an angry bearded old guy to open the door yelling, "HALLOWEEN IS TOMMOROW!... GODDAMNIT!"...followed by me slamming the door in your face.

/Yes, my porch light will be on
//They will knock anyway
///Off to yell at clouds now


It will be in the low 40s Sat night and mid 40s Sunday, both nights chance of rain.
Don't expect much turnout unless you live in a suburban cul-de-sac in Davis or Ut county, or Daybreak...
Youknowwhatimtalkinabout.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: To be fair I couldn't find find hide nor hair of Jesus' ween in the article.


Came for Jesus' ween. Leaving disappointed
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sandbar67: Contrabulous Flabtraption: To be fair I couldn't find find hide nor hair of Jesus' ween in the article.

Came for Jesus' ween. Leaving disappointed


Last time his ween was out, he got crucified.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Well, you know how this ends up.

Trick or treating will happen both days.  Double candy.


My oldest son and his family live in South Jordan, Utah. I'm going to have to ask if they plan on taking them out both days. They are not Mormons, and I wonder if they know about this.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
people around here are whining that its on a sunday and are trying to get the collective body of neighbors to move halloween to saturday instead.

/the noise you just heard was my eyes rolling into the back of my skull
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: Do you know the way to Mordor: FTFA: For some, Halloween should only be celebrated on Oct. 31. Others expressed concern about Sunday being a school night.

HUH???

Why do Utahnese think Sunday night is a school night? Is it some weird cultural thing for them?

Because it is a school night?


Having dated a couple teachers by now, I now understand why they chowed so many breath mints and sat funny on Monday mornings.
 
