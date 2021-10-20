 Skip to content
(NBC News) Vikings were in North America as long ago as 1021, researchers say, which should have been plenty of time to win a Super Bowl and yet
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit! I was going to submit this with a pithy Super Bowl joke!

(Shaking my tiny fist)
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America was "discovered" several times before Columbus, but it was always successfully covered up.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If course Viking settlements in Newfoundland does not mean that they reached Minnesota.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: America was "discovered" several times before Columbus, but it was always successfully covered up.


Besides, Columbus' Rape, Pillage, and Enslave New World Tour didn't even reach North America.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they and a bunch of others wore horned helmets

back in the day anyway

Bronze Age Horned Helmets: Are They Connected? | Ancient History Documentary
Youtube 8IUWvk4MuNw
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbus got lost, at least the Vikings knew how to navigate.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if it weren't for the Vikings a lot of other teams wouldn't have won their superb owls.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: HugeMistake: America was "discovered" several times before Columbus, but it was always successfully covered up.

Besides, Columbus' Rape, Pillage, and Enslave New World Tour didn't even reach North America.


The Caribbean is part of North America, even if some of them speak that Debil Spanish instead of Jesus' Own King James English.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x474]


Umm, Odin was deeply offended by anyone smarter than him or who dared to be born to a race taller than him.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say Cheese!!!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Hey, if it weren't for the Vikings a lot of other teams wouldn't have won their superb owls.


At least the Vikings have been. Here's the only Lion to ever make a Super Bowl appearance. 

si.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x474]

Umm, Odin was deeply offended by anyone smarter than him or who dared to be born to a race taller than him.


Oh, now. He never claimed to be smart. He claimed to be wise! ...traded an eyeball for that. Afterwards, he might have questioned that decision but, obviously, wisdom had not been one of his strengths beforehand.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.zmescience.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x474]

Umm, Odin was deeply offended by anyone smarter than him or who dared to be born to a race taller than him.


images6.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The so called native Americans need to repent.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were the 1st ones to make it to the Americas. Then they buried a bunch of stuff on Oak Island.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: skinink: HugeMistake: America was "discovered" several times before Columbus, but it was always successfully covered up.

Besides, Columbus' Rape, Pillage, and Enslave New World Tour didn't even reach North America.

The Caribbean is part of North America, even if some of them speak that Debil Spanish instead of Jesus' Own King James English.


The Bahamas are part of North America, but the Carribean is it's own tectonic plate. So no, the Carribean isn't part of North America.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CBS is running a documentary about this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: The so called native Americans need to repent.


They were here long before the Vikings.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: They were the 1st ones to make it to the Americas. Then they buried a bunch of stuff on Oak Island.


And released a breeding population of bigfeet.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizaardvark: phalamir: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x474]

Umm, Odin was deeply offended by anyone smarter than him or who dared to be born to a race taller than him.

Oh, now. He never claimed to be smart. He claimed to be wise! ...traded an eyeball for that. Afterwards, he might have questioned that decision but, obviously, wisdom had not been one of his strengths beforehand.


He beheaded Mimir for being wiser - then stuck the head on a shelf and used to interrogate it to make himself seem wiser to everyone else.  I think neck-shaving someone constitutes a clear case of taking extreme offense.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what is the cutoff year for getting an indigenous people label.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just got a new Viking food restaurant down the block and I can't get enough. Amazing cuisine.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: phalamir: skinink: HugeMistake: America was "discovered" several times before Columbus, but it was always successfully covered up.

Besides, Columbus' Rape, Pillage, and Enslave New World Tour didn't even reach North America.

The Caribbean is part of North America, even if some of them speak that Debil Spanish instead of Jesus' Own King James English.

The Bahamas are part of North America, but the Carribean is it's own tectonic plate. So no, the Carribean isn't part of North America.


Okay, you and your geology department take that view of "continent", but the generally-accepted non-tectonicist definition of NA includes the Caribbean.  Also, Russia will be mighty surprised it is a North American nation, as will Iceland.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: If course Viking settlements in Newfoundland does not mean that they reached Minnesota.


They were confused and thought it was the end zone.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: The Bahamas are part of North America, but the Carribean is it's own tectonic plate. So no, the Carribean isn't part of North America.


That's not how continents are defined.

India is on a different plate than the rest of Asia, but its still in Asia.  Europe and Asia are on the same plate, but they're different continents.  Hell, parts of places like the Baja peninsula are on a different plate than the rest of North America, but they're still on the same continent.

Also, Columbus did make it to the west part of Cuba, which is clearly on the North American plate.  So even if we wanted to use your wrong definition, you're still wrong on the overall point.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: So, what is the cutoff year for getting an indigenous people label.


Whatever year they crawled off your mom.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x474]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
funmonger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got their asses kicked by the natives a lot, too
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: lizaardvark: phalamir: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x474]

Umm, Odin was deeply offended by anyone smarter than him or who dared to be born to a race taller than him.

Oh, now. He never claimed to be smart. He claimed to be wise! ...traded an eyeball for that. Afterwards, he might have questioned that decision but, obviously, wisdom had not been one of his strengths beforehand.

He beheaded Mimir for being wiser - then stuck the head on a shelf and used to interrogate it to make himself seem wiser to everyone else.  I think neck-shaving someone constitutes a clear case of taking extreme offense.


A smart leader knows when to delegate and let his researchers do their thing
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this story and assumed there was going to be about a return expedition to the Point Rosee site.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Columbus got lost, at least the Vikings knew how to navigate.


I'm pretty sure, wherever the Vikings were attempting to go, they ended up wide left.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: arrogantbastich: Hey, if it weren't for the Vikings a lot of other teams wouldn't have won their superb owls.

At least the Vikings have been. Here's the only Lion to ever make a Super Bowl appearance.

[si.com image 850x566]


and they've been around a lot longer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America​n​_lion
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [pbs.twimg.com image 236x353]


Cheery Littlebottom would have something to say about this.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: arrogantbastich: Hey, if it weren't for the Vikings a lot of other teams wouldn't have won their superb owls.

At least the Vikings have been. Here's the only Lion to ever make a Super Bowl appearance.

[si.com image 850x566]


also probably the best SB halftime show ever.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Little know fact that the vikings fled Canada due to an outbreak of politeness
Fark user imageView Full Size


/daily bad drawing
//I discovered I can't draw moose among other things
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lol Newfoundland is in Canada the Vikings didn't discover America they discovered Canada.  Maybe you libs should spend more time on geography instead of tearing down statues of real American hero Christofferson Columbia.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Lol Newfoundland is in Canada the Vikings didn't discover America they discovered Canada.  Maybe you libs should spend more time on geography instead of tearing down statues of real American hero Christofferson Columbia.


Moose outside should have told 'em.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phalamir: Zizzowop: So, what is the cutoff year for getting an indigenous people label.

Whatever year they crawled off your mom.


You got something funnier, my Mom died of cancer last year.

No one would argue that the people who were living here for hundreds, maybe thousands of years got the shaft from the invaders that 'discovered' the place, but they DID migrate here a long time ago, I think most archeologists agree on that.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kabloink: Little know fact that the vikings fled Canada due to an outbreak of politeness
[Fark user image image 400x328]

/daily bad drawing
//I discovered I can't draw moose among other things


The moose is the best part!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: So, what is the cutoff year for getting an indigenous people label.


I dunno if there's a cutoff date. Isn't being there first that counts?

The Norse are clearly indigenous in Iceland and the Faroese Islands (the Faroese butcher thousands of pilot whales every year in dramatic fashion, and when anyone complains, they say "Shut up, we're the indigenous people, and this is our tradition".

The Norse arrived to Greenland prior to the eskimos, as the other dudes living there died out.
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kabloink: Little know fact that the vikings fled Canada due to an outbreak of politeness
[Fark user image 400x328]

/daily bad drawing
//I discovered I can't draw moose among other things


It looks like a good raindeer!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phalamir: NINEv2: phalamir: skinink: HugeMistake: America was "discovered" several times before Columbus, but it was always successfully covered up.

Besides, Columbus' Rape, Pillage, and Enslave New World Tour didn't even reach North America.

The Caribbean is part of North America, even if some of them speak that Debil Spanish instead of Jesus' Own King James English.

The Bahamas are part of North America, but the Carribean is it's own tectonic plate. So no, the Carribean isn't part of North America.

Okay, you and your geology department take that view of "continent", but the generally-accepted non-tectonicist definition of NA includes the Caribbean.  Also, Russia will be mighty surprised it is a North American nation, as will Iceland.


Iceland is only half 'murican. And we tectonists have been kept under the bootheel of you 'lumpers' for FAR too long!

/hurrdurr
//I prefer to do my own tectonics research
///I actually did for a bit. It was... fun as all hell
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: kabloink: Little know fact that the vikings fled Canada due to an outbreak of politeness
[Fark user image image 400x328]

/daily bad drawing
//I discovered I can't draw moose among other things

The moose is the best part!


My sister was bitten by a moose.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kabloink: Little know fact that the vikings fled Canada due to an outbreak of politeness
[Fark user image 400x328]

/daily bad drawing
//I discovered I can't draw moose among other things


Try drawing moose in vacuum
 
