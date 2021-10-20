 Skip to content
 
Brian Laundrie's articles found, may be definite or indefinite.
28
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally legit.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they were just in the recycle bin. Maybe they had to go though the office document recovery tool.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes the day after someone connected to him could have strolled in and dropped stuff to be found.  Probably right where his parents just remembered he really liked to camp too.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well if he was unbalanced enough to kill his girl, he's definitely capable of suicide I'd imagine
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set loose the hounds of media frenzy upon him.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brother, I just wanna go ahead and say thank you and Jesus Bless Dog the Bounty Hunter for saving us from this brutal serial killer of thousands. He saved us all, my dudes.

The Power of Christ and all his Wisdom, amen, are all around us on this one.

Mahalo
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, elephant in the room...you think he did it?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There was "partial remains" found too. He's probably been dead for a long time.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: So, elephant in the room...you think he did it?


I nominate this for one of the all time best non-political troll posts on this site.
 
Braggi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How convenient that the parents were planning on looking in that area.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: So, elephant in the room...you think he did it?


I don't know. It's not easy doing an elephant. According to a friend.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
he will never see the inside of a courtroom.  I bet he's alligator poop.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Listen up, People of the Land.  I'm saying this only one.

Unless you're a Saudi Prince, a Russian Oligarch, or a highly connected rich Republican donor, you can never get away with murder.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Y'all realize he could very well be searching for the real killer, right?
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shastacola: There was "partial remains" found too. He's probably been dead for a long time.


They didn't give any details about the remains. Here's my wacky scenario: he cuts off a finger or something, leaves it there with his shiat and tells his parents to pretend to find it. Oh no, look, body parts! He was obviously eaten by some animal or dragged off!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shastacola: There was "partial remains" found too. He's probably been dead for a long time.


Did they find some homeless guy and use him? (It's been done before)
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: shastacola: There was "partial remains" found too. He's probably been dead for a long time.

They didn't give any details about the remains. Here's my wacky scenario: he cuts off a finger or something, leaves it there with his shiat and tells his parents to pretend to find it. Oh no, look, body parts! He was obviously eaten by some animal or dragged off!


Crocodile Dundee did it
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Listen up, People of the Land.  I'm saying this only one.

Unless you're a Saudi Prince, a Russian Oligarch, or a highly connected rich Republican donor, you can never get away with murder.


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Oh I think more people get away with murder than you think.  Study it out.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: shastacola: There was "partial remains" found too. He's probably been dead for a long time.

Did they find some homeless guy and use him? (It's been done before)


They've called in the medical examiner. DNA is DNA , it's impossible to fake and they've no doubt got his DNA.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: he will never see the inside of a courtroom.  I bet he's alligator poop.


As long as we get confirmation then I don't care if he offed himself. Well, other than the fact it's too quick.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: OtherLittleGuy: Listen up, People of the Land.  I'm saying this only one.

Unless you're a Saudi Prince, a Russian Oligarch, or a highly connected rich Republican donor, you can never get away with murder.

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x480]

Oh I think more people get away with murder than you think.  Study it out.


Is Bill pointing at the murderer?

Or does he have the finger of death?
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shastacola: There was "partial remains" found too. He's probably been dead for a long time.


There was an earlier article on yahoo that said a medical examiner was called to the scene, but didn't offer any other explanation (like no mention of body or remains).
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CFitzsimmons: Y'all realize he could very well be searching for the real killer, right?


This is funny. But there's a non-zero chance it's also correct. If I had to choose for a free chance at winning a million bucks I'm saying he killed her. But I have a tiny piece of my brain that says we don't know that for sure and really weird shiat happens every day. It could be that someone else killed her but he knows he has no alibi and exhibited questionable behavior that makes him the prime suspect. Not saying that's at all likely because it's not. Just that it exists as a possibility, however slight.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Listen up, People of the Land.  I'm saying this only one.

Unless you're a Saudi Prince, a Russian Oligarch, or a highly connected rich Republican donor, you can never get away with murder.


Nonsense. Clearly you haven't watched the educational documentary, "How To Get Away With Murder".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: shastacola: There was "partial remains" found too. He's probably been dead for a long time.

There was an earlier article on yahoo that said a medical examiner was called to the scene, but didn't offer any other explanation (like no mention of body or remains).


and a cadaver dog. They are making sure to pick up all the pieces.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Jeebus Saves: OtherLittleGuy: Listen up, People of the Land.  I'm saying this only one.

Unless you're a Saudi Prince, a Russian Oligarch, or a highly connected rich Republican donor, you can never get away with murder.

[gannett-cdn.com image 640x480]

Oh I think more people get away with murder than you think.  Study it out.

Is Bill pointing at the murderer?

Or does he have the finger of death?


I'll answer that as soon as I see who's at the door...
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dog (the "person", not a real person/cadaver searching canine) didn't find him (or whoever it is they've found)?

I'm shocked! Shocked!
Well, not so shocked.
 
