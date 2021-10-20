 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   The crazy/hot graph, personified   (nydailynews.com) divider line
25
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 1:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should go on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend in a van and document it for her followers.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have her bathed, shackled, and brought to my quarters.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the dude goes by 'Baby Boy Pajules'?

I'd probably have done the same thing.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boyfriend - Frances Amor, who goes by the name Baby Boy Pajules on social media...

Frances? And that social media alias has me thinking the stabbing was probably justified.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm, Goldfish.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She describes herself (as per the article) as "free spirit from Alabama with a loud mouth & dirty mind."

Typical Alabama asshole idiot.

/$1 to the Estate of Ravishing Rick Rude
//NOW HIT HIS MUSIC~!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Steve McNair is pointing from beyond.

But she's got Roger Stone levels of hubris.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Yeah, Steve McNair is pointing from beyond.

But she's got Roger Stone levels of hubris.


Not to mention she looks like a 4.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Before you go searching, she wasn't entirely topless. Nip tape.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The new Holly Golightly.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: the dude goes by 'Baby Boy Pajules'?

I'd probably have done the same thing.


Might want to have her searched to, just sayin.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any one person can only personify a single point on that graph, not the whole graph.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kerry Burke is an award-winning news reporter for the NY Daily News. Raised in Boston, he has given his adult life to New York,

He should give me back the 3 minutes I spent on that crappy article
 
cravak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is not hot the face isn't and the body is kinda manly. Next.
 
gbv23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The O'Jays - Back Stabbers (Official Soul Train Video)
Youtube UCY6flzgfA4
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If only she was as hot as she thinks she is ..
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby and I have very different definitions of hot.  And mine includes, "Doesn't have to take pictures from 30 different angles to find the one where she actually looks cute."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Kerry Burke is an award-winning news reporter for the NY Daily News. Raised in Boston, he has given his adult life to New York,

He should give me back the 3 minutes I spent on that crappy article


He should go back to the Herald.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yup. Yup. Yup.

She does check all the boxes for a boyfriend stabber.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cravak: That is not hot the face isn't and the body is kinda manly. Next.


She's what I call "attainable hot". She looks good but not so good that she'd be offended if you took her to Applebee's for dinner.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a crazy girl who stabbed someone might look like when flashing the cops.

Partially covered but still NSFW
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*Looks at pictures*


/Worth it
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: Her defense lawyer, Brooke Quincy Meyers of the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, said the boyfriend suffered a superficial wound, and needed only three or four stitches.
"He disclosed to me he was not stabbed," the lawyer said. "He doesn't want this case going forward."


This is why in many places it's the state, not the victim, that presses the charges, and if the evidence is strong enough even an uncooperative victim may not thwart successful prosecution.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know about the rest of you, but i feel SO WELL INFORMED after the 'writer' spent as many words talking about what she wore to f*cking court to the actual details of the crime.
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: Yup. Yup. Yup.

She does check all the boxes for a boyfriend stabber.


I think only one checkbox is needed

☑ Stabbed boyfriend
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.