 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, Devo, Billy Bragg, and Thomas Leer. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #269. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
71
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

149 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 Oct 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am aware that there are many different ways to catch the show online, some of which aren't included on the station's website.

for those of you listening, could you let me know whether you are on desktop or mobile, and which app or site you use? direct links would be fantastic - i'm trying to come up with a copy/pasta for future threads.

also, if for some reason you don't want to post it in the thread, you can hit me up via my e-mail, which is in my profile.

thanks in advance!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wotcha.

Little ol' me is using the tunein app.
I have it on the TV, a tablet, & the phone just in case it clashes with a game I want to see on mute on the telly box.

But I have, on occasion, used radio garden when tunein is playing silly buggers.
https://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58G​S​AOF
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

...on https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9F​M​#
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mac laptop - Tunein through Apple Music. Used to use Streema through Firefox, but it kept having weird sync/lag time issues for me.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, "(and another song not tweeted) " from yesterday was

Squeeze - I Think I'm Go Go [Live at Hammersmith Odeon, 9-Mar-80]
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want to ♫ eat some breakfast..?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


oooh yeah.♫
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver:


desktop
I just hit kuci.org and puch play
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Anyone want to ♫ eat some breakfast..?
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

oooh yeah.♫


YES.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
warm up tune, anyone? ....for some reason it's been playing in my head all day

Robert Palmer - Johnny and Mary (Official Video)
Youtube 7_SAMrDnXOE
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: socalnewwaver:


desktop
I just hit kuci.org and puch play


Ditto. When my phone screen-locks it kills the music >:^(
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Anyone want to ♫ eat some breakfast..?
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

oooh yeah.♫


Full of Vitamin Good E Two Shoes
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Pista: Anyone want to ♫ eat some breakfast..?
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

oooh yeah.♫

Full of Vitamin Good E Two Shoes


don't drink♪ don't smoke♫ what do you chew? ♪
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: warm up tune, anyone? ....for some reason it's been playing in my head all day

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7_SAMrDn​XOE]


i'm currently listening to the very smooth sounds of miles davis ;-)
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.

Radiogarden on mobile.  Same link as Pista.
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening girls and boys.
Jazzy thing is on.... A little pre Wednesdie?
Just kidding, it's even nice, just makes me want to go to sleep immediately. I really don't know why...

Mr. DJ, TuneIn everywhere, computers, TV, phone.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: Hello all.

Radiogarden on mobile.  Same link as Pista.


Using Chrome browser more specifically.

I figured out my earlier intermittent stream problem too..  Duck Duck Go doesn't accept the lingering cookies that it takes to run the stream, so it only works for a few minutes until the page is manually reloaded.  I'm sure there's a way to bypass all the privacy bits but eh.  Works flawless in Chrome.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and, once again, the cats have decided that 4.45am was an appropriate wake up time for a 10:00am radio show. so i cannot be held responsible for any cock ups.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i am aware that there are many different ways to catch the show online, some of which aren't included on the station's website.

for those of you listening, could you let me know whether you are on desktop or mobile, and which app or site you use? direct links would be fantastic - i'm trying to come up with a copy/pasta for future threads.

also, if for some reason you don't want to post it in the thread, you can hit me up via my e-mail, which is in my profile.

thanks in advance!


Laptop and just through the KUCI website linked here on Fark.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: and, once again, the cats have decided that 4.45am was an appropriate wake up time for a 10:00am radio show. so i cannot be held responsible for any cock ups.


I feel your pain.
4:30/45 here too & they go into race horse mode thundering around the apartment knocking shiat over.
When they're not trying to eat the bed frame & using the dry wall as a scratching board.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: and, once again, the cats have decided that 4.45am was an appropriate wake up time for a 10:00am radio show. so i cannot be held responsible for any cock ups.


We had a power outage and I had a small panic attack hoping I'm not late for work (especially since the boss is away today) Awoke on my own right on time lol.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Mac laptop - Tunein through Apple Music. Used to use Streema through Firefox, but it kept having weird sync/lag time issues for me.


Mac also, TuneIn stand alone so I don't have to have an Apple Music subscription (may be a new thing in Big Sur).

I've also used TuneIn on Android Auto when in the car.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the old mic back!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 742x413] [View Full Size image _x_]


I would be tempted to go to a Monster Truck ice ballet!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hells yeah!! Echo!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
E&tB!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Echo? [looks]
Echo. Awesome!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sudden urge to dance
gif-vif.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 742x413] [View Full Size image _x_]

I would be tempted to go to a Monster Truck ice ballet!


Only if they drive over the entire cast and anyone who ever had anything in any way to do with "Frozen"/

/The cold-blooded killing never bothered me anyway
// Do you wanna hide a booodyyyyyy??
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
New mic sounds nice.  Might be a bit more pronounced on the low mids and bass than the old.

Or that could be being woken up at 430 by turbocats.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Echo? [looks]
Echo. Awesome!


Did someone say Echo, Echo? :
IAMX - 'Kiss And Swallow'
Youtube tnLrsmizMqs
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A song about cake?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The cake is not a lie.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
good evening, mr. Lydon!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody. I listen on my iPad, through the station website.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: The cake is not a lie.


Dammit, I covered this yesterday!!!!! :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: The cake is not a lie.

Dammit, I covered this yesterday!!!!! :p


don't worry, i got your back.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah, the daily tease.

Tease.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
hahahaha "...& holding hands"

#BestAlbumTitle
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My two X chromosomes told me they have a message: Girls are NOT always right.

I think they just want to see heads explode.

/also, one of them always tells the truth, and the other always lies
//GO BEARS
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: My two X chromosomes told me they have a message: Girls are NOT always right.

I think they just want to see heads explode.

/also, one of them always tells the truth, and the other always lies
//GO BEARS


Well if you're a Bears fan, that definitely proves that girls are definitely not always right :P
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ah ha
ah ha
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This must be the thick accent block
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: My two X chromosomes told me they have a message: Girls are NOT always right.

I think they just want to see heads explode.

/also, one of them always tells the truth, and the other always lies
//GO BEARS

Well if you're a Bears fan, that definitely proves that girls are definitely not always right :P


Will I redeem myself if I say I also like the Psychodots? (Maybe you just have something against Adrien Belew?)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: My two X chromosomes told me they have a message: Girls are NOT always right.

I think they just want to see heads explode.

/also, one of them always tells the truth, and the other always lies
//GO BEARS

Well if you're a Bears fan, that definitely proves that girls are definitely not always right :P


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: [i.imgur.com image 360x330] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm stealing her dance moves - especially the punch and finger flicks
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: My two X chromosomes told me they have a message: Girls are NOT always right.

I think they just want to see heads explode.

/also, one of them always tells the truth, and the other always lies
//GO BEARS

Well if you're a Bears fan, that definitely proves that girls are definitely not always right :P

Will I redeem myself if I say I also like the Psychodots? (Maybe you just have something against Adrien Belew?)


Laughing at myself. I thought for some reason you were talking sportsball, as in the Chicago Bears. I apologize.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.