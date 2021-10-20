 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Those lost." Apparently Washington State Troopers who were fired for not getting vaccinated were also executed   (twitter.com) divider line
121
    More: Followup, shot  
121 Comments
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good night, funnymen.
 
rider_you_know [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do the same for the troopers who died of Covid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, uh, free boots AND hats?

I am just a shirt and pants away from getting in the Circle K.  Snobs.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Empty hats, empty heads.  Good riddance.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It spells out LOL
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly didn't know those things were called "campaign hats." When I first read the tweet, before looking at the picture, I was picturing made-in-China red baseball caps.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These idiots really think they're heroes for wanting to spread disease at their job.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, uh, free boots AND hats?

I am just a shirt and pants away from getting in the Circle K.  Snobs.


Too fancy for Fina?  I knew it!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know... if you don't want to serve the public you should not go into public service.  That goes for congresscritters as well as people who are given the monopoly on state violence.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you know if they were serious they would really stick it to the man by leaving the United States altogether.  that'll show em.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were unwilling to take a needle to protect yourself, your fellow troopers and your fellow citizen you're unfit for this role in society anyway.

Bye Felicia.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they are defunding themselves.

Works out
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some areas may experience a shortage of troopers. Chief Batiste says "We must now turn our attention to making sure we deploy our resources in a manner that continues to keep our roadways saferevenue up."

/ fixed
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: You know... if you don't want to serve the public you should not go into public service.  That goes for congresscritters as well as people who are given the monopoly on state violence.


How many cops actually want to "serve the public", as opposed to wanting to beat up minorities and liberals with impunity?
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammnit, I hate police/military culture.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I honestly didn't know those things were called "campaign hats." When I first read the tweet, before looking at the picture, I was picturing made-in-China red baseball caps.


both hats house a head containing the same political views.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now cite them for littering.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cops are making such a big stink over getting vaccinated is just further proof that cops are a state sponsored gang of far right wing nuts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't nibble on the barrel, pull the trigger.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should hire that guy who marched alongside a Klan parade a few years back playing "Ride of the Valkyries" on his sousaphone to march back and forth in front of this "memorial" doing the same. It's the honor they deserve.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go leave my shoes and shirt in front of a restaurant that wouldn't let me in
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, found the link: https://www.colorlines.com/arti​cles/vi​deo-tuba-player-gives-kkk-rally-earach​e-hilarity-ensues
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's truly awful that liberals forced these men to quit just because they're irrationally unwilling to do simple things to protect public safety.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop resisting.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, wonder what they think about this, then:

The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) tallies the deaths of law enforcement officers in the line of duty each year and has counted nearly 500 deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I bet even Jr high age girls find this behavior embarrassing.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Someone should hire that guy who marched alongside a Klan parade a few years back playing "Ride of the Valkyries" on his sousaphone to march back and forth in front of this "memorial" doing the same. It's the honor they deserve.


Dude might just get shot doing that, though.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the boots they couldn't pour piss out of if the instructions were on the bottom?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, now former troopers with Washington State Patrol laid their boots and campaign hats on the steps of the Capitol Building to show represent those lost because of the statewide vaccine mandate.

An "Emmy-winning reporter" wrote that. I had to re-read it multiple times. It still doesn't make sense. I guess take "show" out?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone let the homeless know there are a bunch of free boots laying around.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was saying this long before Jen Psaki. The number one killer of cops in America is Covid. If cops are too stupid to get vaccinated and help protect people in this crisis, they can hit the door.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rightClick: Someone let the homeless know there are a bunch of free boots laying around.


They've barely been licked!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for those who biatch about how during these people is going to affect the readiness to respond to crime waves or whatever....

How does having a bunch of police (or military) who could easily be taken out by people coughing in their face help us with 'readiness'?

Especially if they can then take out their vaccinated co-workers, too, if they spend time in close proximity with them?

Especially if they get complications that might not show up until they try to exert themselves, and then suddenly realize that they get fatigued or short of breath after running?

The unvaccinated are unfit for duty because you can't rely on them being available when they might be needed.

... and that's not even getting into the issues about if they're asymptotically spreading disease in the community, or if they think that protecting citizens goes against their own moral choice what other policies they'd be willing to ignore.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pouty morons need new boots.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, uh, free boots AND hats?

I am just a shirt and pants away from getting in the Circle K.  Snobs.


They only require shoes and a shirt. Pants aren't on the sign. Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, the average IQ and education level of Washington State Troopers had an unprecedented climb. I wonder what the government can do to keep it up.

Require a denuncement of the Loch Ness monster, ghosts and Q as part of the entrance exam?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they were resisting after all.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Today, now former troopers with Washington State Patrol laid their boots and campaign hats on the steps of the Capitol Building to show represent those lost because of the statewide vaccine mandate.

An "Emmy-winning reporter" wrote that. I had to re-read it multiple times. It still doesn't make sense. I guess take "show" out?


It's not only the seriously ill COVID patients who are on respirators. So is the profession of copyediting.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when police officers resigned rather than having to wear bulletproof vests?

Oh, wait....
 
aug3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, like 60 hats is a big number?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of those cops actually quit and threw away their pension and livelihoods. Just like 'hundreds' of 'troops' that were discharged despite being pumped full of everything and anything in basic.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww.  You are oathbound with protect and server and can't do either.  Bye.

/There is no more room or time for debating - only action
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew we could enact police reform through health regulations?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Dammnit, I hate police/military culture.


It's so farking performative.
 
