(WRAL)   Welcome to the NC State Fair... Now with more fried Twinkies, doughnut burgers, hit-and-runs
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like the car stayed on the scene, so more of a hit and stop.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The state fair has always had issues with transportation, but it's become a problem in recent years.  The crowds get bigger, traffic gets heavier, and the drivers certainly aren't getting any smarter.
 
robbrie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At State Fairs, the demolition derbies otherwise stay within the arena.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who goes to a state fair during a pandemic?  Only violent insurrectionists.  Have Biden and the CDC and the military shut down all state fairs.  And county fairs.

When corona is defeated, vaccinated people can have fairs again.
 
