(NBC Washington)   Walter Reed in Bethesda locked down due to bomb threat. Evidently someone misconstrued all the colon blow memes from Monday   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they need a patch.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bethesda eh?
Probably someone angry that they just keep rehasing skyrim rather than producing a new single player elder scrolls game.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Bethesda eh?
Probably someone angry that they just keep rehasing skyrim rather than producing a new single player elder scrolls game.


Or they were just fed up with all of the bugs.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Sounds like they need a patch.


The next patch is gonna blow up all the mods.
/sorry
//not sorry
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't the other Fantastic Four get a hospital named after them?  I'd got to The Thing Hospital for a medically induced clobberin'

Maybe there would be an invisible girl hospital but I just can't see it
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Bethesda eh?
Probably someone angry that they just keep rehasing skyrim rather than producing a new single player elder scrolls game.


You and I both know that TES VI: Microtransaction Edition is going to see an even further reduction in any kind of RPG elements in favor of crowd-pleasing action/FPS, even more fetch quests, and a main story on rails.     

It's more likely this person is a benevolent Tim Kaczynski trying to save us all from the future.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betting anti-vaxxer that got canned.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walter Reed takes for-damn-ever to get appointments, and all it took was one schmuck with a phone to ruin a whole day's worth. Don't worry, Walter Reed/bomber dude, nobody needed that visit/procedure/operation today.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry Sony fan
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

undernova: Walter Reed takes for-damn-ever to get appointments, and all it took was one schmuck with a phone to ruin a whole day's worth. Don't worry, Walter Reed/bomber dude, nobody needed that visit/procedure/operation today.


not to mention the disruption to traffic in the area. This plus the metro cars being taken out of service... traffic is going to be a shiatshow today.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Betting anti-vaxxer that got canned.


Yup
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know how I'll get a ventilator for my Covid afflicted friend," says Mr. Neverthinksitthrough.  "Call in a bomb threat.  They evacuate everyone.  Slip my friend in to the evacuees and watch them put him on a breathing machine.  No one can trace a cell phone."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Why didn't the other Fantastic Four get a hospital named after them?  I'd got to The Thing Hospital for a medically induced clobberin'

Maybe there would be an invisible girl hospital but I just can't see it


The Johnny Storm hospital burned down.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Bethesda eh?
Probably someone angry that they just keep rehasing skyrim rather than producing a new single player elder scrolls game.


Seriously. It's like they're stuck in some kind of DEATHLOOP.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for: "The bomb threat was a fake so Biden could be brought in and hidden from public view."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they would just stop lying about COVID they wouldn't have these problems.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: If they would just stop lying about COVID they wouldn't have these problems.


Begone, SATAN.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Harry Freakstorm: Why didn't the other Fantastic Four get a hospital named after them?  I'd got to The Thing Hospital for a medically induced clobberin'

Maybe there would be an invisible girl hospital but I just can't see it

The Johnny Storm hospital burned down.


I heard he went cheap and built the place with used wooden tongue depressors.  Right down range from the giant magnifying glass.
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Waiting for: "The bomb threat was a fake so Biden could be brought in and hidden from public view."


slapslapslapslapslapslapslapslapslapsl​ap

NOO GAWD DANG DUDE NOOOO

i just woke up man
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Super Colon Blow you have to watch out for.

Colon Blow - SNL
Youtube Ku42Iszh9KM
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling in a bomb threat to a hospital is a real asshole move. Calling in a bomb threat to a military hospital though, that's smrt.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Trocadero: Harry Freakstorm: Why didn't the other Fantastic Four get a hospital named after them?  I'd got to The Thing Hospital for a medically induced clobberin'

Maybe there would be an invisible girl hospital but I just can't see it

The Johnny Storm hospital burned down.

I heard he went cheap and built the place with used wooden tongue depressors.  Right down range from the giant magnifying glass.


Looks quite nice, actually.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, it's gonna be a hoot when these terrorists start posing as patients to suicide bomb hospitals.

Hospitals with airport-like security measures. Fun!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Man, it's gonna be a hoot when these terrorists start posing as patients to suicide bomb hospitals.

Hospitals with airport-like security measures. Fun!


Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, formerly (National Naval Medical Center) is on a Military base and has been the president's and congress's / other executive's hospital for almost 100 years. While day to day it is not as secure as Cheyne mountain it is still has much more security presence as your civilian hospitals.

When the President or other executive is there the entire place is on lockdown with secret service and military police with automatic weapons posted prominently.

it already is above and beyond what you have at an airport.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Why didn't the other Fantastic Four get a hospital named after them?  I'd got to The Thing Hospital for a medically induced clobberin'

Maybe there would be an invisible girl hospital but I just can't see it


Because Reed has such an ego, he didn't want to go with Stretcho or Elastico. Nope, Mister Fantastic.

/his second choice was My-Shiat-Don't-Stink Man
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know how life can be a funny thing, like when you are laid off from your job at the peak of the great recession and are in the process of transitioning to COBRA benefits and your spouse has a significant bicycling injury and you are in the local hospital ER with them and they won't offer any sedation because they had a snack just before the accident and then the ER catches ON FIRE and the stress is enough to induce a case of shingles? Yeah, not exactly the best day ever but sometimes you just have to dust yourself off and keep going.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

khitsicker: not to mention the disruption to traffic in the area.


How will anyone tell the difference?

...just waiting to see the Fallout from all this.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Why didn't the other Fantastic Four get a hospital named after them?  I'd got to The Thing Hospital for a medically induced clobberin'

Maybe there would be an invisible girl hospital but I just can't see it


I'd stay away from the human torch hospital.
th-thumbnailer.cdn-si-edu.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: khitsicker: not to mention the disruption to traffic in the area.

How will anyone tell the difference?

...just waiting to see the Fallout from all this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flerkenpie070: GardenWeasel: Waiting for: "The bomb threat was a fake so Biden could be brought in and hidden from public view."

slapslapslapslapslapslapslapslapslapsl​ap

NOO GAWD DANG DUDE NOOOO

i just woke up man


I hope you know I was being sarcastic.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
hey guys did anyone mention bethesda games yet
 
dennysgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: Betting anti-vaxxer that got canned.



I was thinking more along the lines of anti-vaxxers upset they aren't using sheep dewormer on their patients.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you think about the various chemicals normally kept on hand in hospitals, there's always a potential explosive in the building.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not a bomb it's a feature
 
