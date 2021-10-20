 Skip to content
 
(The Moscow Times)   Russia is on the verge of shutting Moscow down except for essential services, this being Russia I'm sure vodka production and delivery is considered an essential service   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And mail-order bride shipping paperwork.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems all their anti-vax trolling is coming home to roost.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shutter down?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would Fark mods not consider it a national emergency if production of Makers Mark was halted?
 
Headso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We need some troll farms to rile them up so they start rioting over it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Putin will be fine in his Black Sea palace.
 
freakay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
could google it, but whats their vaccination rate, out of curiosity?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vodka production should an essential service for medical reasons.  Hardcore alcoholics (which Russia has plenty of) will die without alcohol.
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
(laughs like a horse on speed)
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A week of half measures should do the trick.
 
Make Way For Ducklings
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm sure the Russian people will be completely compliant with a total lockdown...
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xai: Seems all their anti-vax trolling is coming home to roost.


Only trolling if they don't believe it. This result suggests that doesn't apply. So perhaps we should think of those efforts as attempts at friendly PSAs
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aw.  Russia has citizens who lookski on their phoneskis and says "Mah Freedumskis iz importantski?  To the diesel Trabat, Ivannova!  We go to Walmartski and no wear maskski!"

/Sorry for all the Russian speakski
//Gotta use that brain stuff or it evaporates, you know
///Like the lava from a fresh volcano, it evaporates
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well all through COVID the liquor stores here never had to shut down.

Last thing we needed was for the drunks to start clogging up the hospitals from withdrawal symptoms.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: And mail-order bride shipping paperwork.


Meh.  Romanian women are hotter anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Hooters - And We Danced (Official Video)
Youtube zB1Q-PfUvN0
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Won't somebody PLEASE think of the flakka addicts???
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

freakay: could google it, but whats their vaccination rate, out of curiosity?


Depends on which vaccine we're talking about. Although I vaguely recall that the Russian one worked better than the Chinese one.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Don't worry, Putin will be fine in his Black Sea palace.


Wasn't he rumoured to have Covid after he was seen coughing in a video conference a few days ago?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry, reasonable Russians.

fark you very much, Vlad, you piece of shiat!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've seen that documentary:

To the Lake | Russian TV serial on Netflix
Youtube Kw2tLj5-lk0
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know I'd be all for sharing the vaccines with Russia except they've been cyberwarring against America since the W administration at least.

Don't attack if you want someone to be generous.

From how president in title only Vladimir Putin behaves its obvious he'd destroy the vaccines like western (European) cheese and American peaches.

He pays people to destroy food, Putin would flush the Pfizer vaccines down a toilet and view dying Russians as fat getting trimmed.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

freakay: could google it, but whats their vaccination rate, out of curiosity?


About a third of Russia's population is vaccinated from what I could find.  Although I'd take that number with a healthy dose of salt as the Russian government isn't always known for its accurate statistical reporting.  And even if they are accurately reporting their numbers, the Russian government's own numbers may not be accurate because people have been bribing health care workers to record them as being vaccinated when they have not been.  COVID-19 vaccine skepticism is extremely high in Russia thanks to Putin's concerted propaganda campaign against the non-Russian vaccines, which had the result of making his people very skeptical of ALL the COVID vaccines.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/state-t​v​-russians-are-using-prosthetic-arms-to​-dodge-covid-vaccines?ref=home&via=twi​tter_page&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=w​ebsite&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And if you have been attacking someone for 5 years or longer don't expect easy or eager cooperation, expect to get a broken nose and have your polite, "I deserve that!" ready.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile on the west coast of the US, pot delivery and shops were considered essential.
Not there is anything wrong with it, but everyone has their vices
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Vodka production should an essential service for medical reasons.  Hardcore alcoholics (which Russia has plenty of) will die without alcohol.


Liquor stores were considered an essential service and stayed open during our shutdown.
Depressing as hell when you think about why.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Back2Good: Meanwhile on the west coast of the US, pot delivery and shops were considered essential.
Not there is anything wrong with it, but everyone has their vices


Isn't that where the medicinal users get their weed these days? Or are there still medical dispensaries?
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby misspelled "vodak".
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Would Fark mods not consider it a national emergency if production of Makers Mark was halted?


Fark Mods have a emergency strategic reserve for this eventuality.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*an emergency
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CrazedAndBemused: Subby misspelled "vodak".


Must have been drunk.
 
