(WPXI.com)   I want to move to McKeesport, PA, where the bulldogs all have rubber teeth, and the hens lay soft-boiled eggs, and the police say, "We can't arrest him. He's too drunk"   (wpxi.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived there.
In a boarding house.

that is as pittsburgh as you can get.

talk about dive bars.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They used to have a Winky's there, IIRC.  Might've been in Wilmerding which is close by.  Good stuff.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No one wants to live in McKeesport.  People end up in McKeesport.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No you don't subby. No. You. Don't.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bulldogs have rubber teeth, but they shoot bees from those very same mouths.  That's how they get you.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rotsky: They used to have a Winky's there, IIRC.  Might've been in Wilmerding which is close by.  Good stuff.


There's no Winkys in Wilmerding!

//or anywhere else, for that matter
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: No one wants to live in McKeesport.  People end up in McKeesport.


Rocky and Bullwinkle seemed to end up there a lot.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A friend's older brother claimed to have been too drunk to arrest, because he blew a .29 - some of his tall tales are closer to the truth than others.

/him pissing off Darius Rucker while installing his home audio system was verified by co-workers
//If you're working on a guy's house, don't give him shot for what he wore in a Burger King commercial.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My favorite part of Pennsylvania are the signs warning to watch out for drunk drivers. As least we know the police are doing their jobs!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Friend or relative of one of the cops? Maybe both cops are friends with him? Someone "important" in the area? I like to know why he's not in jail too.
 
