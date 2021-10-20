 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Man gets pulled into woodchipper. Someone should write this into a movie   (mlive.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and apply a tourniquet to an unknown body part,

How'd he get caught in a wood chipper, dick first?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
apply a tourniquet to an unknown body part,

teh remaining part.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emergency services rushed to the scene and were able to perform first aid on the man -- who was still conscious at the time --

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jacket off before work
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In spite of the injuries, the victim was reportedly feeling chipper.
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fat boy: Jacket off before work


Whew. Read that one too fast at first.

Still, not bad advice.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had one of my gloves get caught on a bridge while I was working at wood chipper. Tiny bits of leather flew out the other end. I had to sit down for a minute. Pity the poor guy. How could he have
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cue the woodchipper sound: rrrrrrrrrrrrrRRRRRRRRRrrrrrr
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Police are also looking at the machinery being used to make sure it was working properly before the incident happened.

I mean, it sounds like it was working properly.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
static.gofugyourself.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
aisleseat.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My dog's name is Chipper.  Chipper Bones.  He didn't do this.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are solid reasons you're not supposed to wear loose clothing around those things, and to work in teams that will let someone access the emergency shutoff.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess that's your partner in the wood chipper??
 
Dryad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: In spite of the injuries, the victim was reportedly feeling chipper.


Well he was.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Cue the woodchipper sound: rrrrrrrrrrrrrRRRRRRRRRrrrrrr


Play the song of my people, although you can't dance to it.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fargo? It's a great movie but Hiaasen did it first: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Skin_Tig​ht_(novel)
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JessieL: There are solid reasons you're not supposed to wear loose clothing around those things, and to work in teams that will let someone access the emergency shutoff.


I am something of a fan of machines that require some sort of active control in order for them to operate.  I'm also wondering if it might be a good idea to design wood chippers that have some kind of sensor ring around the input hopper, and corresponding bracelets or rings for an operator to wear that will trigger immediate shutoff of the machine if those devices pass that sensor.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He'll be fine.  He needs unguent.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
... and this is why whenever I've rented a wood chipper, I prefer to throw the branches into it, rather than slowly feed them in.

It's been a few years since I've rented one (at least 8 years, as I don't have a tow ball for my current vehicle), but I also seem to remember there being a safety bar to grab that would shut the whole thing off.

But maybe that's only a standard feature for ones from rental companies that know they'll have inexperienced people using them.  Or for bigger ones that can fit a whole limb in there.  (I think they were rated for 6" branches)
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fat boy: Jacket off before work


I prefer at work. Getting paid to fap just adds to the experience
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tucker & Dale vs Evil - Woodchipper
Youtube mVKc6PBYvD0
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
Some kid, he just hucked himself right into the wood chipper!
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fat boy: Jacket off before work


It can still get caught on your shirt. This is a very real issue working with tree limbs. Maybe slippery overalls should be standard gear wear when operating a chipper? Or some type of outfit that's break-away.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have to think that the wood chipper has all kinds of prominent warning stickers (CAUTION: OPERATOR SHOULD NOT WEAR JEWELRY OR LOOSE CLOTHING WHILE USING THIS EQUIPMENT) that were probably ignored.

That company that makes the wood chipper can't possibly know more about it than the people who use it, so those warnings are just another government imposition in our lives. We don't need to be told how to use a wood chipper, we're adults who are just as smart as the wood chipper people, so stop telling us what to do, this is America, dammit.
 
cocozilla [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I won't go within 20 ft of one of those freaking things
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hear it was a real nice jacket too
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nytmare: fat boy: Jacket off before work

It can still get caught on your shirt. This is a very real issue working with tree limbs. Maybe slippery overalls should be standard gear wear when operating a chipper? Or some type of outfit that's break-away.


Anything slippery won't breathe, and will be misery to wear while performing manual labor.

Probably best to go with something that can come apart at the seams.  But then of course it'll look like one of those European R-rated candid camera shows where the model "accidentally" ends up naked.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: JessieL: There are solid reasons you're not supposed to wear loose clothing around those things, and to work in teams that will let someone access the emergency shutoff.

I am something of a fan of machines that require some sort of active control in order for them to operate.  I'm also wondering if it might be a good idea to design wood chippers that have some kind of sensor ring around the input hopper, and corresponding bracelets or rings for an operator to wear that will trigger immediate shutoff of the machine if those devices pass that sensor.


You could rig up a 20 foot cage and a conveyor belt and a foot feed that is bolted or welded onto the end of the cage.

But like anything that adds safety, some people wouldn't like how hauling it around would be a pain, or more things that can break means more repairs.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In this situation, I don't think I'd want to live long enough to make it to the ambulance. Just put me out of my misery nice and quick.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JessieL: There are solid reasons you're not supposed to wear loose clothing around those things, and to work in teams that will let someone access the emergency shutoff.


TWX: I am something of a fan of machines that require some sort of active control in order for them to operate.  I'm also wondering if it might be a good idea to design wood chippers that have some kind of sensor ring around the input hopper, and corresponding bracelets or rings for an operator to wear that will trigger immediate shutoff of the machine if those devices pass that sensor.


Oneiros: ... and this is why whenever I've rented a wood chipper, I prefer to throw the branches into it, rather than slowly feed them in.


We run a fleet of chippers. I have been through the training with the operators. They all know about the safety bars and to throw pieces into the hopper (from the side, not while standing directly behind it). The operators have daily tailgate meetings as well as annual training and training on all new equipment. Yet, I would wager money that I could go out to our line right now and find at least one of the machines with the safety bar wired up and the switch with a hose clamp around around it to keep it from shutting off. And we're a govt agency that doesn't worry a lot about production quotas and the like. Our guys get paid (quite well) regardless if they do 10 trees or a hundred trees in a day.

/people get written up and the problem goes away for a few weeks/months and then it slowly starts up again
//even with write ups, it's damn near impossible to fire anybody thanks to union and govt rules
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fargo? Check.
Tucker and Dale? Check.
I can see I'm not needed here. Well played farkers.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: fat boy: Jacket off before work

I prefer at work. Getting paid to fap just adds to the experience


Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime, that's why I jack it on company time.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is why i drill safety into my kid. Look at that stance.
 
Thrakkerzog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nytmare: fat boy: Jacket off before work

It can still get caught on your shirt. This is a very real issue working with tree limbs. Maybe slippery overalls should be standard gear wear when operating a chipper? Or some type of outfit that's break-away.


NAKED WOOD CHIPPING ONLY
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB: A few years ago there was a young man in Wisconsin who (I think) put his foot into the chipper's hopper to push the materials through, and he got pulled *all the way* through so all they found of him was blood and bits on the ground. Holy farking balls that still gives me chills; the poor guy.

/And before someone says it, remember we all do very stupid things
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: JessieL: There are solid reasons you're not supposed to wear loose clothing around those things, and to work in teams that will let someone access the emergency shutoff.

TWX: I am something of a fan of machines that require some sort of active control in order for them to operate.  I'm also wondering if it might be a good idea to design wood chippers that have some kind of sensor ring around the input hopper, and corresponding bracelets or rings for an operator to wear that will trigger immediate shutoff of the machine if those devices pass that sensor.

Oneiros: ... and this is why whenever I've rented a wood chipper, I prefer to throw the branches into it, rather than slowly feed them in.

We run a fleet of chippers. I have been through the training with the operators. They all know about the safety bars and to throw pieces into the hopper (from the side, not while standing directly behind it). The operators have daily tailgate meetings as well as annual training and training on all new equipment. Yet, I would wager money that I could go out to our line right now and find at least one of the machines with the safety bar wired up and the switch with a hose clamp around around it to keep it from shutting off. And we're a govt agency that doesn't worry a lot about production quotas and the like. Our guys get paid (quite well) regardless if they do 10 trees or a hundred trees in a day.

/people get written up and the problem goes away for a few weeks/months and then it slowly starts up again
//even with write ups, it's damn near impossible to fire anybody thanks to union and govt rules


If meat from the butcher's was cheaper, a fun little spontaneous demonstration might be to take an animal carcass and randomly show up where a crew is doing this and toss the carcass into the machine for all to see, to remind them of what the machine does to meat.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LineNoise: [Fark user image 850x637]

This is why i drill safety into my kid. Look at that stance.


memegenerator.netView Full Size


A kid should not operate a chipper, and a person wearing clothing that baggy should not operate a chipper.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Demo: Woodchipper accident
Youtube LbLTPIFh1Ks
 
LineNoise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: A kid should not operate a chipper, and a person wearing clothing that baggy should not operate a chipper.


If you look at the bar, and her lack of ear protection, its pretty obvious its not running.

its one of those, "Grandma wants to know what you are doing today, come pretend to use the chipper"

and then my wife gets a call....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: [Fark user image 850x637]

This is why i drill safety into my kid. Look at that stance.


You'll be able to market that bark dust with the pink and purple in it for Easter.
 
patowen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I get a lot of sticks and branches down in my yard, and stories like this are why I burn them.

/another handy way to dispose of corpses.
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apropos, we just discovered a wood chipper in our garden, it was behind a wall and some branches. Haven't had time to check if it works yet, should I be worried?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LineNoise: [Fark user image 850x637]

This is why i drill safety into my kid. Look at that stance.


Yep, it's New Jersey.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: TWX: JessieL: There are solid reasons you're not supposed to wear loose clothing around those things, and to work in teams that will let someone access the emergency shutoff.

I am something of a fan of machines that require some sort of active control in order for them to operate.  I'm also wondering if it might be a good idea to design wood chippers that have some kind of sensor ring around the input hopper, and corresponding bracelets or rings for an operator to wear that will trigger immediate shutoff of the machine if those devices pass that sensor.

You could rig up a 20 foot cage and a conveyor belt and a foot feed that is bolted or welded onto the end of the cage.

But like anything that adds safety, some people wouldn't like how hauling it around would be a pain, or more things that can break means more repairs.


That's sort of the point of using something like a ring worn on the finger or a bracelet as the triggering-device, they don't add much in the way of a burden to operation compared to some massive apparatus.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: LineNoise: [Fark user image 850x637]

This is why i drill safety into my kid. Look at that stance.

[memegenerator.net image 528x268]

A kid should not operate a chipper, and a person wearing clothing that baggy should not operate a chipper.


That's your take? I spent a good solid minute thinking an oak leaf stuck to some greenery in the hopper (?) was a little hand reaching out imploringly.

"I wanted a pony, not a baby brother!"
 
