(ABC News)   Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip in favor of singing Bohemian Rhapsody at home   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, 95-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, Northern Ireland, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh  
posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 10:04 PM



TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess she won't be doing the Fandango
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abdicate lady
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReaverZ: Abdicate lady


And let Charles be coronated?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen and Queen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ReaverZ: Abdicate lady


Dismantle the royal family and give all land holdings to the UK govenment.

Not that the tories would use it to help the British people any better I guess.
 
indylaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She'll be dead by the end of the year.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kabloink: Queen and Queen
[Fark user image 350x500]


Never even searched for this.  Bravo.  I have no opinion on UK politics other than shiatting on people who do, so I don't care about this other than Queen meeting the Queen, whichever side you assign, has to be a tentpole moment.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kabloink: Queen and Queen
[Fark user image image 350x500]


That doesn't look like Elizabeth II to me.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: kabloink: Queen and Queen
[Fark user image image 350x500]

That doesn't look like Elizabeth II to me.


Well crap. I searched some more and it looks like that's a wax figure of the Queen.

https://groovyhistory.com/freddie-mer​c​ury-queen-elizabeth-photo

/sits in corner
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shinji3i: ReaverZ: Abdicate lady

Dismantle the royal family and give all land holdings to the UK govenment.

Not that the tories would use it to help the British people any better I guess.


Because that's exactly what happened when Louis XVI was executed, Nicholas II was executed, Wilhelm II and Karl I abdicated, Umberto II abdicated...
 
