(Click On Detroit)   Protip: If your drunk girlfriend struck a security guard with a can of Red Bull, you shouldn't drive to the police station to pick her up on a flat tire while highly intoxicated   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All these romantic comedies have the same ending.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby has clearly never heard of Friday, or beer, or Tuesday, or Jerry Springer
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
patrick767
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are images in Fark threads farked for anyone else?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Are images in Fark threads farked for anyone else?


I can't speak for your situation, but they no longer show up when I'm on the wifi at work for some reason.  I can watch porn, youtube, netflix, etc and stuff, so it isn't like my work wifi is particularly secure or focused on keeping me from abuse. But there are a couple of sites that seem arbitrarily blocked (a niche shopping site I use) and recently fark.com images.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Are images in Fark threads farked for anyone else?


yes.

there's an issue with Fark's cloud image server.

so they say...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just imagine being somebody who, when faced with a challenge, reaches into their 'Big Bag of Solutions' and it's possible that you might pull out "Bludgeon security guard with an energy drink".
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty dumb. Dumb all around. I mean, if you're going to go into a police station drunk, at least throw on some sunglasses, a leather jacket, and make finger guns to do your best "Terminator" impression.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll be waiting to hear their unique but equally valid opinions on politics, masks, and vaccines.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Are images in Fark threads farked for anyone else?


Smackledorfer: they no longer show up when I'm on the wifi at work for some reason


steklo: there's an issue with Fark's cloud image server



FWIW, no issues with images here.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That commercial would be 1000 times better than those "give you wings" ones.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Red Bull?  What a dumbass.  Everyone knows to hit security guards with those big-ass 16oz Monster cans.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The surprising thing is that this didn't happen in Florida.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: FWIW, no issues with images here.


it's not effecting everyone...some people are lucky today.

Others?  Not so much.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: A Red Bull?  What a dumbass.  Everyone knows to hit security guards with those big-ass 16oz Monster cans.


I did a quick Google search to get some source material for a photoshop of this and now the guys in IT are telling me I have to go see HR.  Thanks a lot.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Dr.Fey: FWIW, no issues with images here.

it's not effecting everyone...some people are lucky today.

Others?  Not so much.


Yeah, no issues here, been seeing image all day and people asking if they're the only ones experiencing issues.

Time for somebody to yell at a cloud.
 
