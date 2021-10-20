 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Fire Rescue Battalion Chief fired for not firing people over vaccine mandate. Fire   (clickorlando.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Vaccination, Vaccine, ORANGE COUNTY, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, termination of Orange County battalion chief, county officials, charter plane crash, direct order  
•       •       •

589 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 11:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. You don't want some plague rat dragging in death on a call for your 90 year old grand mother who's immunocompromised and had a fall in the kitchen.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And there they go...
images.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure Deathsantis will try overruling them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool, now there will be a new pool of applicants to help with all those restaurant and retail staff shortages. Oops no, restaurants and retail stores don't want them either. Maybe they can get a job sitting around chewing kat and brandishing AK-47s while giving death glares to tourists?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those who were responsible for not sacking those who should have been sacked have been sacked?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nytmare: Cool, now there will be a new pool of applicants to help with all those restaurant and retail staff shortages. Oops no, restaurants and retail stores don't want them either. Maybe they can get a job sitting around chewing kat and brandishing AK-47s while giving death glares to tourists?


apparently there is need for workers at the ports.

can they drive a big truck?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You have to have four things to have a fire.   Take away any one of them and you can't have one.

1.   Fuel
2.   Heat
3.   Oxygen
4.   Battalion Chief
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 626x697]


We fired your connection for not being vaxxed.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: steklo: [Fark user image image 626x697]

We fired your connection for not being vaxxed.


Oh, but I'm SURE he has a perfectly cromulent "religious exemption"...
 
toonetwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aww...  Another Proud Boi bites the dust.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aaaand it's for-cause because you refused to do as otherwise-legally told and broke with policy. So don't even try to collect unemployment.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.