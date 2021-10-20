 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Rain causes transformer explosions across San Francisco Bay Area, and that noise you just heard was Michael Bay orgasming into lens flares   (abc7news.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Apostrophe, Electrical engineering, Nuclear weapon, Electricity, San Francisco, first mist, Michael Bay, American Broadcasting Company  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 12:02 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even when it rains, PG&E is trying to burn things down.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Boeing made electrical transformers.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you're going to go to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers fire in your hair...
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's too bad electricity has never been used in places where it rains regularly, or there might be a solution to a problem like this.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's too bad electricity has never been used in places where it rains regularly, or there might be a solution to a problem like this.


Exactly! If only Ireland had figured that out....
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: Even when it rains, PG&E is trying to burn things down.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So does electrical smoke smell better or worse than sidewalk crap?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gotta test those weapons better Wheeljack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Merltech: Even when it rains, PG&E is trying to burn things down.


If they can't keep the electricity on when it's dry and they can't keep the electricity on when it's wet, maybe California should find a company that can do at least one of those.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Arcs are so pretty.

...and low fault current. Cutouts aren't going to clear. meanwhile transformer is windings are going to nicely heat and melt away.

/How the heck fuses/breakers/relays became my 'geek out', I will never understand.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Merltech: Even when it rains, PG&E is trying to burn things down.

If they can't keep the electricity on when it's dry and they can't keep the electricity on when it's wet, maybe California should find a company that can do at least one of those.


Good thing it doesn't go sub-freezing for long times.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Some neighbors say they're frustrated that these lines haven't been put underground........"
.
Because even you idiots could not afford it......?
.
GIS:
High-voltage transmission lines are rarely installed underground because the cost can be as much as $23 million per mile. On the positive side, underground lines are less susceptible to outages caused by wind, ice, hurricanes and trees, but they are not immune to outages.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Albert Hammond Sr. only wrote about the rain (or lack thereof) in Southern California. Dunno what he would have had to say if he'd expanded the song to include Northern California...
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes you simply need to embrace your inner pluviophille...

The Who - Love, Reign O'er Me (Lyric Video)
Youtube DhLsC2FpDZk
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sometimes you simply need to embrace your inner pluviophille


Eww, you have some kind of obsession with cartoon dogs? Why don't you have a seat over there.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: If you're going to go to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers fire in your hair...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: If you're going to go to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers fire in your hair...


Why not both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: fragMasterFlash: Sometimes you simply need to embrace your inner pluviophille

Eww, you have some kind of obsession with cartoon dogs? Why don't you have a seat over there.


Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains (Official Video)
Youtube GpBFOJ3R0M4
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Micosavo: ImpendingCynic: It's too bad electricity has never been used in places where it rains regularly, or there might be a solution to a problem like this.

Exactly! If only Ireland had figured that out....


Tis a shame what booze did to them, they were such an advanced society before that discovery.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
James Taylor - Fire and Rain (Official Audio)
Youtube EbD7lfrsY2s
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.