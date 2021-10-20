 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle) 402 Washington State transportation workers leaving because of vaccine mandate, although probably not very quickly considering all the ferries out of service
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I look forward to reading the eight job postings the WSDOT will use to address those 402 open positions.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If two more quit, maybe they'll all disappear.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Run, don't walk, you plague-rattin' pieces of shiat.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The worst people are leaving, both in performance and personality.

This is a good thing. You'd never get rid of these turds otherwise.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm glad they're in favor of keeping the plague rates away from the public.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Job creators out here creating jobs for people who aren't farkwits.  Good on ya, job creators.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, don't let the turnstile hit you in the ass on the way out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: I look forward to reading the eight job postings the WSDOT will use to address those 402 open positions.


I have a friend whose apartment number is 404. I make a "I couldn't find your place" joke basically every time I go to see him. I don't think he finds it funny. I don't care.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!


So respecting law and authority is something you tell OTHERS to obey. But you active crap on? Well. I hope you this voids your standing.  Just stfu for the rest of time. Jfc.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A quick Google suggests that Washington State DOT employs over 6,800 people. 402 is a little under 6%.

Interesting how our supposedly "liberal media" keeps running these kinds of stories without providing any context as to just how few people are really a problem.

So just keep in mind, we're actually talking about a small number of people, some of which are retirements. That's not really out of line with annual turnover - and is much lower than annual turnover for many organizations. WAY lower than the turnover for most companies I've worked for.

By the time all is said and done many of those 402 will end up vaccinated and not fired. And a few will yeet themselves into worse jobs and some of those will yeet themselves right into the grave.

They're dead ends. Human skin tags, and we're better off without them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good, so many job for quality decent people are opening up.
Thanks, free market!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: I look forward to reading the eight job postings the WSDOT will use to address those 402 open positions.


Why would they need more than 1 for each type of job?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!

So respecting law and authority is something you tell OTHERS to obey. But you active crap on? Well. I hope you this voids your standing.  Just stfu for the rest of time. Jfc.


Wax, you talking to yourself again?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
More than 400 state transportation workers are leaving their jobs

Wake me up when we get to "have left".
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!

So respecting law and authority is something you tell OTHERS to obey. But you active crap on? Well. I hope you this voids your standing.  Just stfu for the rest of time. Jfc.


Wow. Got love law and order types who don't actually respect power or the law. Clearly the law is for everyone else. I hope this ends this they are any different that the criminals they see as animals.  JFC
 
pdieten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: By the time all is said and done many of those 402 will end up vaccinated and not fired


Are you seeing something different from what TFA said, because TFA describes these people as separated already.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like how the article undermines its position at the end
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: A quick Google suggests that Washington State DOT employs over 6,800 people. 402 is a little under 6%.

Interesting how our supposedly "liberal media" keeps running these kinds of stories without providing any context as to just how few people are really a problem.

So just keep in mind, we're actually talking about a small number of people, some of which are retirements. That's not really out of line with annual turnover - and is much lower than annual turnover for many organizations. WAY lower than the turnover for most companies I've worked for.

By the time all is said and done many of those 402 will end up vaccinated and not fired. And a few will yeet themselves into worse jobs and some of those will yeet themselves right into the grave.

They're dead ends. Human skin tags, and we're better off without them.


😆 🤣 😂  yeah let's focus on how media sensational.  🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 not the we should no long act so high and mighty over criminals. This pandemic proves people obey until they disagree.  Not because their different.
JFC.
 
patrick767
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The intent was to provide a more consistent level of service after weeks of unplanned sailing cancelations for the lack of crew.

Wait, ferries have sails now?
 
encephlavator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Funny how it was ok when Reagan fired all the air traffic controllers. I don't recall planes falling out of the sky in the turbulence wake of that event.
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!


You don't want them to "explain"...trust me.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: waxbeans: waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!

So respecting law and authority is something you tell OTHERS to obey. But you active crap on? Well. I hope you this voids your standing.  Just stfu for the rest of time. Jfc.

Wax, you talking to yourself again?


? I know who I am.
Too many people don't.  They think their upright citizens.  I call bull
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!

So respecting law and authority is something you tell OTHERS to obey. But you active crap on? Well. I hope you this voids your standing.  Just stfu for the rest of time. Jfc.

Wow. Got love law and order types who don't actually respect power or the law. Clearly the law is for everyone else. I hope this ends this they are any different that the criminals they see as animals.  JFC


Wat.
Are you having a discussion with yourself?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

guestguy: waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!

You don't want them to "explain"...trust me.

[c.tenor.com image 220x169]


🤣🤣🤣
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pdieten: mongbiohazard: By the time all is said and done many of those 402 will end up vaccinated and not fired

Are you seeing something different from what TFA said, because TFA describes these people as separated already.


Sorry, you're correct. The article was worded a little confusing - first said they were leaving, then a few sentences later said they already left.

My point remains, this is less than 6%. That's just..... turnover.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

patrick767: waxbeans: waxbeans: waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!

So respecting law and authority is something you tell OTHERS to obey. But you active crap on? Well. I hope you this voids your standing.  Just stfu for the rest of time. Jfc.

Wow. Got love law and order types who don't actually respect power or the law. Clearly the law is for everyone else. I hope this ends this they are any different that the criminals they see as animals.  JFC

Wat.
Are you having a discussion with yourself?


Not. At. All. Otherwise aren't you too?
 
Alebak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

patrick767: waxbeans: waxbeans: waxbeans: Wait. This is bizarre.  People would not stay home during the pandemic because "money". But they will loss money to avoid vaccination. What in the actual fark. Explain yourselfs mother farkers!

So respecting law and authority is something you tell OTHERS to obey. But you active crap on? Well. I hope you this voids your standing.  Just stfu for the rest of time. Jfc.

Wow. Got love law and order types who don't actually respect power or the law. Clearly the law is for everyone else. I hope this ends this they are any different that the criminals they see as animals.  JFC

Wat.
Are you having a discussion with yourself?


Forgot to log into his alt
 
justdamnstupid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. Good day, sir. Good riddance to you. Good bye. Nobody cares about you, you failures to society!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

encephlavator: Funny how it was ok when Reagan fired all the air traffic controllers. I don't recall planes falling out of the sky in the turbulence wake of that event.


They brought in military ATC to fill in until the new crop were trained.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just don't get it.. These are the same people who have no issue with going to a Rite Aide and getting a flu shot by some minimum wage worker. And flu shots are mandatory at a lot of jobs.

But add "COVID" to it.. OMGZ MAH RIGHTZ!@@
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait until they start getting overdue/ final notice letters in their mailboxes.
 
Alebak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: A quick Google suggests that Washington State DOT employs over 6,800 people. 402 is a little under 6%.

Interesting how our supposedly "liberal media" keeps running these kinds of stories without providing any context as to just how few people are really a problem.

So just keep in mind, we're actually talking about a small number of people, some of which are retirements. That's not really out of line with annual turnover - and is much lower than annual turnover for many organizations. WAY lower than the turnover for most companies I've worked for.

By the time all is said and done many of those 402 will end up vaccinated and not fired. And a few will yeet themselves into worse jobs and some of those will yeet themselves right into the grave.

They're dead ends. Human skin tags, and we're better off without them.


The media gets more engagement from more sensational stories, so stuff that implies that the vaccine mandates have gutted an entire workforce gets pushed over the raw facts showing that most people choose to get vaccinated and the ones that leave are a small fraction of the overall number that work there, added bonus of ignoring that some of the people leaving were retiring anyway.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Circusdog320: Wait until they start getting overdue/ final notice letters in their mailboxes.


That's gonna be 402 payment required warnings.
 
