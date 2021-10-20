 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Bra Day, and to celebrate, subby will happily inform you that he's wearing a lovely red one   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd, I thought we just had one two weeks ago. Is this the other cup dropping?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Odd, I thought we just had one two weeks ago. Is this the other cup dropping?


I think that no bra day.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
that was
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why is it a pair of pants or a pair of underwear/panties, but a bra?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image image 420x536]


What the fark is wrong with Fark today? Pics won't load, need pics .... load
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw an ad about wireless bras and, as I am a non-boob-haver, at first I thought they meant the bras had bluetooth or something.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Why is it a pair of pants or a pair of underwear/panties, but a bra?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hat, Boots, shirt, pants and a bra?  I'm never getting in to Circle K.

Yeah.  I know they don't specifically mention the pants but watch how fast they lock the doors when they see you swinging their way in shoes, shirt, and a fine faux fur boa.
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No bra? Bra?
I see a brawl coming on.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Why is it a pair of pants or a pair of underwear/panties, but a bra?


What should it be? A doublet of bra? A pair of boob-cups. A quad o' bra?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Approves

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sports bras are not just for lesbians any more.

Moob control is becoming more of a thing than breast enhancement.

Poor women! They are getting breast reductions too late to save their backs!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pour one out...

Fark user imageView Full Size


for Otto Titslinger.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I saw an ad about wireless bras and, as I am a non-boob-haver, at first I thought they meant the bras had bluetooth or something.


You look on your phone and it lists how many eye went down there and the straps are currently at 30% load capacity.
Sitting in a meeting and your phone chimes "Your left nipple is currently above the left cup.  Adjustment required.  Adjustment required."
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For me it's all about fit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Why is it a pair of pants or a pair of underwear/panties, but a bra?


Same reason you wear a shirt
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Be careful subs...once your gf/bf sees you in it, there's no going back.  This is your life now:

isitfunnyoroffensive.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ha! A man wearing a bra! Could you even imagine? Oh subby, what a rousing jest!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: HailRobonia: I saw an ad about wireless bras and, as I am a non-boob-haver, at first I thought they meant the bras had bluetooth or something.

You look on your phone and it lists how many eye went down there and the straps are currently at 30% load capacity.
Sitting in a meeting and your phone chimes "Your left nipple is currently above the left cup.  Adjustment required.  Adjustment required."


It's like a stick shaker in a jet that's too low.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Mommy, Mommy!  Can I get a bra now?  I'm 15 years old!"
"Shut Up, Ralph!"
 
Current Resident
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Me Mothers's Gigantic Brassier
Youtube pLtyXhOQeOs
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a bra might look like.  Also, Fark did a thread on the bra turning 100 a while back.  Also also, Fark did a thread on the bralet a while back.  Also also also, a gallery (probably NSFW) showing women in lingerie.  Excelsior!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't see why it needs its own day. Thought it was more of a 90s thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
100 years ago, this would be an epic thread with pics and Dirk the Daring would have post after post after post (a really nice guy, btw).  Then, supposedly a sports betting concern got all up cause you didn't have to click twelve in to an ad to see a stock shot of a blonde leaning over a pool table and not on can of Watney's red Ale.  So then you refresh your browser and get redirected to some flimsy "Your USB drivers are out of date" scam and they tell you you gotta download this tool but you're too smart for them, you are and you close the tab but then there's a story about a Kardashian in a thong and  you think 'it's legit' cause Kardashian and thongs.  But it the one that can't get popular and there's a link to a Watney's Red Ale and it's 404.  What kind of internet hi-jinx is this?  You can't believe you're stuck in a 404 without a Watney's Red Ale and no skinny ladies in their nasties.  Just some wanna be Kardashian and you can't tell if it's  thong.  It's snap from her latest vacation to some place that you couldn't afford to go to and there's not a Watney's Red Ale there so why go?  The wife says it might be nice but prop her up in front of any old ocean and tell her it's $200 a night, dear and she'd think she's in Bermuda or some such place and there's a Watney's Red Ale waiting for you in the hotel.  Nice.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
@#$%!ing proofreading.  This is the correct link to the bralet thread that happened a while back.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm transitioning and I'm still trying to figure them out. The ads on my feed is now bras all the time. Just stay away from VS.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jim32rr: OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image image 420x536]

What the fark is wrong with Fark today? Pics won't load, need pics .... load


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: Be careful subs...once your gf/bf sees you in it, there's no going back.  This is your life now:

[isitfunnyoroffensive.com image 615x610]


Mods, do we need a better example of why there should be a 'WTF' tag???
 
woodjf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: HailRobonia: I saw an ad about wireless bras and, as I am a non-boob-haver, at first I thought they meant the bras had bluetooth or something.

You look on your phone and it lists how many eye went down there and the straps are currently at 30% load capacity.
Sitting in a meeting and your phone chimes "Your left nipple is currently above the left cup.  Adjustment required.  Adjustment required."


Your comments today are farking gold! 🤗
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: guestguy: Be careful subs...once your gf/bf sees you in it, there's no going back.  This is your life now:

[isitfunnyoroffensive.com image 615x610]

Mods, do we need a better example of why there should be a 'WTF' tag???


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
