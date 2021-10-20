 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1947, the Congressional investigation into supposed communist influence in Hollywood kicked off the Red Scare, which was only later surpassed by the Purple Sharts and the Green Heebie Jeebies   (history.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My alma mater's student cheering section is called the Red Scare, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You wanna see the seeds for income inequality that were planted with the Smith Act? They are right here. The US Government destroyed the American Left. And that Left was what supported labor.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Right wing propaganda at the time:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And the only good Commie is still a dead Commie.
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Young Abe Simpson Names Names
Youtube CQRzHART71A
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Purple Sharts is the name of my Prince/MAGA Country Metal mash up acapella group.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some of those Communist influences would eventually find their way to a gulag.  Getting rid of Fascist influences should have followed.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mouser: And the only good Commie is still a dead Commie.


That's not how you spell "Congressman".
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mouser: And the only good Commie is still a dead Commie.


The only things I agree with Communists on are respecting labor and killing fascists.
 
vegaswench
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The best pop song about McCarthyism I know: 
Exhuming McCarthy
Youtube Az5dzXRRh4E
 
detonator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
SCTV - I Was a Teenage Communist
Youtube OxEshFBhU-4
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
McCarthy was just trying to protect Americans from the horrible existence that Soviet citizens had to endure, because they were living in a place where the government was constantly investigating their beliefs and keeping track of who they associated with.  Hey, wait a second...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stalin comes in peace.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Mouser: And the only good Commie is still a dead Commie.

The only things I agree with Communists on are respecting labor and killing fascists.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hopefully not followed by another Orange crush
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Say that dirty word:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Mouser: And the only good Commie is still a dead Commie.

The only things I agree with Communists on are respecting labor and killing fascists.


Oh yeah, they sure did respect labor, didn't they. Read up on what happened to the labor movement after the Commies took over in Russia. Commies and fascists are two sides of the same coin.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And then there's this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, basically the MAGA era.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, Subby?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get your jokes and laughter out now. It's time to buckle down or some other more social aware lingo that I lack the ability to grok that is correct and justified. Knowing that language is inherently and scientifically limited by its hateful and racist creators. My man Noam Chomsky will blow your mind. We are saddled by a "trade" language and as long as you express your disent of the language you can safely express the words and get back to buying Chines made widgets that will fill the hole in your soul of emptiness. You can return them the next day. It's socially acceptable to do that. Geez, folks, get over your humanistic guilt. It's perfectly acceptable for children on the other side of the planet to work harder that you ever will to facilitate creation of widgets for you. Heck, it's probably the most humanistic, just, and rightous act you will ever perform.

The new enemy that coincidentally may choose to associate with a party that coincidentally has chosen to associate with the color red, possibly is probably the proper new enemy that will be rooted out.

Will you fall in line and accept the new enemy of state with incorrect thought and chosen affiliation? Are you willing to permit those that dissent and believe that  freedom to choose how they live and provide for those they care for are no longer valid in these modern times? It's just a piece of paper written by a few racist and old white dudes in the long distant past.

The rights that were sought were different. The sales pitch of extraordinary rights for individual rights is rooted in systemic abuse and are of no use to the individual citizen at all due to its racist intentions. The citizens owe their unquestionable existence and privilege to the graciousness of our current and just rulers.

Geez people. Why is it so hard to just accept what our just leaders demand? Egg your rights! Do what you are told. Why is this so hard to understand?
 
