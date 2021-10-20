 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   Delta Plus found in U.S., Denmark, Israel and the U.K. - Delta Pro and Delta Pro Max expected to be released later this year   (ibtimes.com) divider line
    United Kingdom, University College London, transmissible COVID-19 variant, Delta Plus, Immune system, new variant, Delta variant, Delta sublineage strain  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm holding out for Delta Platinum which gets you priority ventilator boarding and two drink vouchers.

/ Which are handy, because the hospital bills you $75 for cup of Gatorade otherwise
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm okay. I upgraded to Covid 11.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my Pfizer booster 27 October. I'll be prepared for another round of purging Republicans from Alabama voting rolls.

/Seriously, get COVID vaccinated everyone.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still more comfortable than economy...
 
sniderman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Delta Doubleplus still in development.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is why everyone should be vaccinated.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Waiting for Delta MaxiPolyUltraMegaThreePly, because that's when you know it'shiat the fan.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is Detla-8 still legal in the US?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh fark it. Just get to the 99% deadly vaccine resistant phase and lets start cracking open our neighbor's skulls to feast on the goo inside.

*Don't Fear the Reaper starts up...*
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TRIPLE boosted with Flu Shot. And masked---so take that you big butt.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bravo subby, great headline.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm due to get my booster in December. Really hoping I'll be able to take my 1st and 3rd grader with me.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can I please vaccinate my child now?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


LOL
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, all my attempts to locate an update on the pfizer/moderna delta-specific vax trials just bring up the same mid-year reports that they're happening.
 
freakay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Article says that the vaccines are still solid against these variants.  That is good.  What is not good is that the pool of virus is still huge, which opens the door to more variants.  Idiots, damn it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Actually, it was Double Secret Delta Plus
 
Pextor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i thought the next one would be Delta S plus
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Actually, it was Double Secret Delta Plus


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm holding out for Delta Platinum which gets you priority ventilator boarding and two drink vouchers.

/ Which are handy, because the hospital bills you $75 for cup of Gatorade otherwise


I still think there'd be a more sympathetic response to all of this if we still called ventilators by their old name: Life Support.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Delta? Yeah, good if you are an office drone. I'm running Influenza A/Victoria. With an emulator, it is just as good as Delta, but open source.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Article Headline. "New COVID-19 Variant 'Delta Plus' With 'Higher Transmissibility' Found In US, UK"

From the article.

It is unclear whether the Delta Plus variant is more infectious, but Dr. Christina Pagel, director of the Clinical Research Unit and professor of operational research at University College London, said it is possible.
"At most AY.4.2 is about 10% more transmissible than Delta-so a bit worse but not that much," Pagel said in an email to Health.

The headline writer, the publisher, and Subby can go fark themselves.

\ Delta++, of course.
 
patrick767
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Oh fark it. Just get to the 99% deadly vaccine resistant phase and lets start cracking open our neighbor's skulls to feast on the goo inside.


Wait, we weren't supposed to start on the feasting yet? Oops.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not paying extra for that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mutate to where the anti-vaxxers over 21 can get it, realize they got it and then melt in to a puddle.  All happening in 15 minutes, tops.  You can run rampant, Covid.  We'll give you a cool, scary name like Covid-19:  The Delta Omega Omnicron Mutation (DOOM).  Get the cred you want and nothing of value will be lost.  Win-win.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Delta Double Secret Probation.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Delta Dawn
Youtube g6ymXTFFtnc
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'm okay. I upgraded to Covid 11.


I believe the version you get is called English brexit, like the tea but hotter and even more unpleasant.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: Is Detla-8 still legal in the US?


https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/​h​ow-mitch-mcconnell-accidentally-create​d-an-unregulated-thc-market/

TLDR: Congress is bad at chemistry.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'm okay. I upgraded to Covid 11.


You can try Lambda, but it's still years away from being a threat to Covid.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Bravo subby, great headline.


Not effective against plus
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The longer it takes to get everyone vaccinated, the worse it's going to get. We're just giving the virus time to mutate.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Delta + + + + +...
Time to ask Santa for a booster shot in both buttcheeks, kiddies!'
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
However, the same study found that a combination of vaccines developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech could provide a robust protection against both the Delta variant and the offshoot AY.4.2. variant.

"The combination of two vaccines may thus induce a particularly strong immune protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants," the researchers for the Leibniz Institute said in a press release.

FDA/CDC approval for a mixed vaccine approach can't come soon enough
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does this mean we get giant transformable robot planes and people with overly large eyes?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Waiting for Delta MaxiPolyUltraMegaThreePly, because that's when you know it'shiat the fan.


Be more worried about the Epsilon variant, whenever that appears. They give them new names, when they change enough for antibodies being less likely to recognise it. Ie. your booster won't be very useful.
 
indylaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*unzip* fine.
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

erik-k: Meanwhile, all my attempts to locate an update on the pfizer/moderna delta-specific vax trials just bring up the same mid-year reports that they're happening.


It's reporting periods to not mess with the stonks.

My advice is don't get your hopes up, they haven't even made paydirt on an alpha-specific vaccine and it's almost a year after it hit. Remember how we were told that new mRNA formulations could breeze through most of the drug trials? So where are they? They probably couldn't eek out a justifiable amount of effectiveness over the baseline so they gave up on it. Delta-specific might not have that same problem, and lucky for us AY.4.* is just a delta upgrade. Still, as long as we are married to spike-specific vaccines we are definitely going to be running into diminishing returns for each new vaccine.

We need fundamentally better vaccines.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Delta? Yeah, good if you are an office drone. I'm running Influenza A/Victoria. With an emulator, it is just as good as Delta, but open source.


A lot of people thinks Open Source equals free. It doesn't.

Windows is open source, depending on who you are, for instance.
 
Froman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The covidiots who insisted that bars must stay open, the vaccine is dangerous, masks cause brain damage, and it's all just a matter of respecting choices extended the pandemic timeline so far that people who felt the opposite are just giving up. We can't fight it because by the time enough people get the shot, the earlier ones will no longer be effective against the latest variant. Trying to tell the holdouts "hey you have to get a booster" is gonna be impossible.

Fake news, Trumpism, and fetishizing freedom have done us in.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:
/Delta++, of course.

My god...it's gone object-oriented!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
badplaid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cdn.ebs.newsner.comView Full Size

Delta


cdn.ebs.newsner.comView Full Size

Delta Plus
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Waiting for Delta Force.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Froman: The covidiots who insisted that bars must stay open, the vaccine is dangerous, masks cause brain damage, and it's all just a matter of respecting choices extended the pandemic timeline so far that people who felt the opposite are just giving up. We can't fight it because by the time enough people get the shot, the earlier ones will no longer be effective against the latest variant. Trying to tell the holdouts "hey you have to get a booster" is gonna be impossible.

Fake news, Trumpism, and fetishizing freedom have done us in.


And these are the people who claim to be 'pro-life', yet they complain when they're not given a choice about taking a vaccine
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Crikey. Just looked at the New Jersey COVID-19 Surveillance report. For the week ending 10/2, the Delta variant accounted for 100.0% of COVID-19 specimens sequenced in the state.

Looks like the only way a COVID-19 variant is going to be able to out-compete the Delta variant is to become more transmissible or infectious than the Delta variant.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yada yada yada bird flu swine flu Asian flu chimney flu same shiat different year.
Fow Chee hittin' the bottle again?
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Yada yada yada bird flu swine flu Asian flu chimney flu same shiat different year.
Fow Chee hittin' the bottle again?


Such strength, much brave, so MAGA...
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Misch: Crikey. Just looked at the New Jersey COVID-19 Surveillance report. For the week ending 10/2, the Delta variant accounted for 100.0% of COVID-19 specimens sequenced in the state.

Looks like the only way a COVID-19 variant is going to be able to out-compete the Delta variant is to become more transmissible or infectious than the Delta variant.


I guess its easier to vaccinate against then.
 
medicalmiracle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have been working in the Covid ICU since the start of the pandemic.  Lately I have been telling people that for us, the vaccinated and vaxxed/boosted, life is going to go back to relative normal come January but my ICU will be crazy full for the foreseeable future because of the spreadnecks.  It just won't be from where I live, since we have high vaccination rates.  We are a high-acuity regional referring hospital so all the patients who are too sick for community hospitals to manage will come to us because we can handle the very, very sick ones.  The line waiting for a bed in our ICU and/or ECMO program has been very long for months.

Delta is crushing the unvaccinated, and those communities still don't believe we are just trying to save them.  They also are getting more hostile towards our care.  A more transmissable variant is just going to kill them faster and/or get us towards some semblance of herd immunity faster.  As long as the vaccines stop us from going to the hospital I am cool with all this at this point (after kiddos can get vaxxed).

Side note:  the irony that is thick in my world is the ivermectin/hydroxychloroquine chompers are reliable to our research teams as enrollees because they are the FIRST to sign up for experimental treatments/drugs.  At this point I have given up understanding holding on to politics that tight.
 
