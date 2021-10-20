 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1973, the Watergate special prosecutor was dismissed, starting the "Saturday Night Massacre" which ended in Nixon's resignation and made sure that future generations would never see corruption in the White House again   (history.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpty Dumpty makes Nixon look like a farking boy scout who got every merit badge.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember being in 3rd grade in 1973. Every time mom and dad had the news on, someone mentioned Watergate a zillion times. It got to the point where I had to ask my parents what Watergate was. I got the typical Calvin and Hobbes answer.

"It's a hotel in Washington DC, don't worry about it"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the good old day when you could count on at least some members of both parties in congress to uphold the constitution and prosecute people trying to overthrow the government.

Seems quaint now.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And remember this was Robert Bork who went along with Nixon, and they tried to reward him with a Supreme Court seat under Reagan. When they couldn't push him through, they held it up as "we're the victims" all the way to this day.
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sub must've crossed over from a parallel universe.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Trumpty Dumpty makes Nixon look like a farking boy scout who got every merit badge.


And without stealing them or buying them with borrowed money
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"made sure that future generations would never see corruption in the White House again.."

Then came the man with the Golden Toilet.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Oh the good old day when you could count on at least some members of both parties in congress to uphold the constitution and prosecute people trying to overthrow the government.

Seems quaint now.


It should be noted that while Republicans did eventually come around to the side of justice, that was only after the tapes were made public and 18 minutes had been erased. The GOP was pretty rotten even in 1974.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forrest Gump (1994) - Watergate Scene
Youtube na67qos-_h0
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents were convinced that Nixon did nothing wrong.  "Those reporters were democrats!"  Poor innocent Nixon was forced to resign.  (By whom?  They've never answered.)  Ford "had to" pardon him, to placate The Powers That Be.  (Who, specifically?  Also never answered.)  It was all just a partisan hit piece, with absolutely no substance.

My dad died believing this.  My mom believed this up until her stroke (and now she thinks Ford is still president).
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what age do you learn about Nixon, like middle school?

Even then, as a child, when I heard the supposed reasoning for pardoning Nixon ("Ford justified this decision by claiming that a long, drawn-out trial would only have further polarized the public."), I knew it was idiotic and bullshiat.

Now here we are. Definitely not polarized, thanks to NO ACCOUNTABILITY FOR REPUBLICANS, EVER.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and Robert Bork went down in history as a Cox-sacker.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JAYoung: ... and Robert Bork went down in history as a Cox-sacker.


bork is also the corksoaker whose absurd interpretation of antitrust law is behind the past forty+ years of failed trustbusting.

https://promarket.org/2019/09/05/how-​r​obert-bork-fathered-the-new-gilded-age​/

if someone from the chi school of economics is critiquing a 'hey-look-all-the-profits-went-to-th​e-top' outcome, you know it's a mess for the ages.
 
gbv23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was Cheney & Rummey who chose to let it happen (and Wolfowitz)
Silverstein did the towers.    All Republicans.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: At what age do you learn about Nixon, like middle school?


Republicans won't let them learn that young. They'll fight Critical Political Race Theory tooth and nail.
 
tekmo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, at least we learned our lessons!
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: I remember being in 3rd grade in 1973. Every time mom and dad had the news on, someone mentioned Watergate a zillion times. It got to the point where I had to ask my parents what Watergate was. I got the typical Calvin and Hobbes answer.

"It's a hotel in Washington DC, don't worry about it"


I remember when Nixon got pardoned I asked what that meant. I forget who it was in my family who explained it, then they said it was better that way because 'it wouldn't look good if the President of the United States was thrown in jail'. At the time that sounded reasonable but as I got older I realized that kind of thinking is one reason why political leaders do the shiat that they do. There are people who will protect them out of some stupid notion of protecting an image. If he had been jailed who knows, maybe someone like Trump never gets near a nomination, much less an election.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Birnone: steklo: I remember being in 3rd grade in 1973. Every time mom and dad had the news on, someone mentioned Watergate a zillion times. It got to the point where I had to ask my parents what Watergate was. I got the typical Calvin and Hobbes answer.

"It's a hotel in Washington DC, don't worry about it"

I remember when Nixon got pardoned I asked what that meant. I forget who it was in my family who explained it, then they said it was better that way because 'it wouldn't look good if the President of the United States was thrown in jail'. At the time that sounded reasonable but as I got older I realized that kind of thinking is one reason why political leaders do the shiat that they do. There are people who will protect them out of some stupid notion of protecting an image. If he had been jailed who knows, maybe someone like Trump never gets near a nomination, much less an election.


Or, and hear me out, the justice system moved as swiftly against rich and powerful people as it did the poor and meek.  He'd have long ago been locked up.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Birnone: I remember when Nixon got pardoned I asked what that meant. I forget who it was in my family who explained it, then they said it was better that way because 'it wouldn't look good if the President of the United States was thrown in jail'. At the time that sounded reasonable but as I got older I realized that kind of thinking is one reason why political leaders do the shiat that they do. There are people who will protect them out of some stupid notion of protecting an image. If he had been jailed who knows, maybe someone like Trump never gets near a nomination, much less an election.


It would mean that the politicians would have to concede some of their power, along with their safety net, and power is often a strong motivating force that drives these people into high office.

It is rare that the power-creep is put into check by the very people that benefit from it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skyotter: My parents were convinced that Nixon did nothing wrong.  "Those reporters were democrats!"  Poor innocent Nixon was forced to resign.  (By whom?  They've never answered.)  Ford "had to" pardon him, to placate The Powers That Be.  (Who, specifically?  Also never answered.)  It was all just a partisan hit piece, with absolutely no substance.

My dad died believing this.  My mom believed this up until her stroke (and now she thinks Ford is still president).


Soros! Rothchilds!
 
