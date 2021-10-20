 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 11852203


(NPR)   ManBearPig one step closer to reality   (npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Creepy, Organ transplant, pig kidney, Human anatomy, Heart, Kidney, Organ, day use animal organs, pig's kidney  
•       •       •

540 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
**Offer not available to Jewish and Muslim communities
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: **Offer not available to Jewish and Muslim communities


Oh, it's available.  Just probably few takers.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: **Offer not available to Jewish and Muslim communities


Hey, that's not kosher / halal !
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was thinking it was about chimeras
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have you seen people lately? Why are we trying to keep them alive?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PhotoshopCrazy: [Fark user image image 680x562]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't ManBearPig a metaphor for global warming?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Have you seen people lately? Why are we trying to keep them alive?


They are the worst !
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: **Offer not available to Jewish and Muslim communities


Or vegans and vegetarians, haha. They'll just have to wait for Beyond Liver Transplants.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.