 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Russia welcomes Taliban efforts to stabilize Afghanistan, will next offer praise to cigarette companies for their attempts to cure cancer and Brian Laundrie's work in feeding alligators   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Afghanistan, Russia, Taliban, Vladimir Putin, Central Asia, President Vladimir Putin's special representative, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Pakistan  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Russia is the arms dealer for the Taliban, so they are getting a kick back out of this.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Russians praised Biden Pelosi for such a good job handling the US economy?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and formerly Soviet Central Asian states Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joined the Taliban

Where's my fainting couch?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well repressive theocracies are usually stable.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Well repressive theocracies are usually stable.


Except for that one time when uncles and nephews couldn't agree on the succession.  Or all during the centuries from about 700 to 1500 when caliphates and popes would come and go.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Taliban has become the dog that caught the bumper.  They're facing all the issues conservatives always face when they gain power.  They think they can pray it all away, and do whatever they want ind "god" will magically save them, all the while having no clue how finance, diplomacy, strategy, and economics actually work.

Conservatives.  Failures since time immemorial.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stantz: Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and formerly Soviet Central Asian states Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joined the Taliban

Where's my fainting couch?


They sell them on Talibanistan.com
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size


Happy to see David Cross getting work.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been slow on the uptake - like 45 years slow - but I'm starting to think the Mujahadeen/Taliban are playing both sides.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and formerly Soviet Central Asian states Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joined the Taliban in calling for the UN to convene such a conference as soon as possible to help rebuild the country.

They said it should take place "with the understanding, of course, that the main burden ... should be borne by the forces whose military contingents have been present in this country over the past 20 years"

Translated:

"After creating a failed government and artificially propping it up for 20 years, the US and NATO need to fund the replacement Afghan failed government forever!"


This is why it was necessary to leave Afghanistan. Russia and China routinely criticized how American kept occupying Afghanistan.  Now Afghanistan can be run by Afghans like the Taliban, Russia, and China wanted. Afghanistan is your problem now.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: The Taliban has become the dog that caught the bumper.  They're facing all the issues conservatives always face when they gain power.  They think they can pray it all away, and do whatever they want ind "god" will magically save them, all the while having no clue how finance, diplomacy, strategy, and economics actually work.

Conservatives.  Failures since time immemorial.


The Taliban has held power before, and they never "pray all their problems away". They try to blow them up or shoot them. Don't think their religious extremist trappings keeps them from behaving like the fascist warlords they actually are.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: A Cave Geek: The Taliban has become the dog that caught the bumper.  They're facing all the issues conservatives always face when they gain power.  They think they can pray it all away, and do whatever they want ind "god" will magically save them, all the while having no clue how finance, diplomacy, strategy, and economics actually work.

Conservatives.  Failures since time immemorial.

The Taliban has held power before, and they never "pray all their problems away". They try to blow them up or shoot them. Don't think their religious extremist trappings keeps them from behaving like the fascist warlords they actually are.


Which is different from conservatives in any country anywhere forever....how?  Conservatives in America are little different, and only our laws against rape, torture, civil rights and human trafficking prevent them from behaving in the exact same manner as the Taliban.

Conservatives ALL trade in fear and violence.  It's all they know.  Accepting blame for their own failures simply isn't in their vocabulary, no matter what country or religion they're in.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can you buy ammo for M-4 from Russia?

Russia:. We see all these photos of your soldiers and they're carrying M-4s. Whatever did we do to make you lose faith in the AK? Was it too reliable? Too easy to use?  Was it too maintenance free?  Please. We need to know the answers.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: The Taliban has become the dog that caught the bumper.  They're facing all the issues conservatives always face when they gain power.  They think they can pray it all away, and do whatever they want ind "god" will magically save them, all the while having no clue how finance, diplomacy, strategy, and economics actually work.

Conservatives.  Failures since time immemorial.


Are you not aware that these people used to rule Afghanistan? The ignorance of Western leftists is surpassed only by their belief that the rest of the world requires their wisdom.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, you think we can dupe Russia into bringing bellbottoms back if we all loudly proclaim how against them we are?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.