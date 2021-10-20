 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   These dog thieves don't look that exotic to me   (local10.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, The Trio, group of young men, South Florida woman, The Robbers, Broward Sheriff's Office investigators, Hell, girlfriend's life, Broward County, Florida  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 10:35 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dog robbers are worse than cat burglars
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My 3 year old is a micro bully, he's always trying to steal my iPad and says that it's his.

I paid for it!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You don't hear this sort of thing happening with Caucasian Shepherd breeders
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Snitches get biatches?

/dnrtfa
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

neongoats: I looked at the comments, Ray.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just rewatched Seven Psychopaths. Extremely underrated movie.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm a little baffled about the weapon she's spraying her neighborhood with.  She doesn't seem to be trying to hit anything other than her neighbor's houses and maybe the roof of her own car.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: You don't hear this sort of thing happening with Caucasian Shepherd breeders


Is there a dog specifically bred to herd Caucasians?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Home invaders versus dog breeders.  Tough to know who to root for here.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's the lifestyle that's exotic.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I'm a little baffled about the weapon she's spraying her neighborhood with.  She doesn't seem to be trying to hit anything other than her neighbor's houses and maybe the roof of her own car.


Seriously, there should be charges for that.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well ,bully for them
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: My 3 year old is a micro bully, he's always trying to steal my iPad and says that it's his.

I paid for it!


Bullies don't respect you until you stand up to them.  Put him on his ass and he'll leave you alone.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks jerryskid I was thinking pretty much the same thing. The spray & pray method never hits your target, but always hits other things.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jerryskid: I'm a little baffled about the weapon she's spraying her neighborhood with.  She doesn't seem to be trying to hit anything other than her neighbor's houses and maybe the roof of her own car.


DUde, that is pretty much my first thought, she was just spraying and praying, no discipline, just clacking rounds randomly in the general direction...  thing is those bullets are gonna come down...
The whole situation is bad people, first the breeder...   sorry, not a fan ofhome breeders but at 4K$ a god I can see the allure...   but what about the ones that dont get sold? THe Dame too, what about her?

Anyway, while the thieves are for sure dickehads...  that random shooting was just as bad...
I mean we get news in Philly about shootings, and most of the time the people hurt and killed are just innocent victims in their freaking homes...

I honestly would liek to see a first dergree felony capital offence for radnom driveby shooters who kill people.
I htink that kind of law is needed and passable. Oh you're a mafioso and went to shoot up a gangster, so you did not mean to kill the mom next door? SO effing what you get the cap offence, more because of the randomness of the murder... it wasn't accidental in the least, you plannned to shoot up the hood, you should get the full reprisal. Same for blo0ods and crips, latin kings...  FFS, for anyone who would go and shoot up a neighborhood randomly...

Your killing of the ten year old girl is exponentially more heinous than your killing of drug dealer number 7...
I mean we had a shooting a few months ago and a little girl was killed, the shooting didnt happen near the park it was down the street, bullets can go much furhter than your immediate vicinity...  FFS<BBQ WTAF.... IK.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why would they steal them?

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size


/ I hope they raise them right
// who am I kidding?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.