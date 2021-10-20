 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Proof of sasquatch existing caught on camera, or that werewolves exist ...or some cryptid called dogman exists. All depends on which conspiracy nutter you want to believe
    Bigfoot, Connor Flynn, author of Eery Swamps, Cryptozoology  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//minkey
//or a alien with a furry fetish
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
img4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
With TikTok banning 5000 year old museum objects, it's hard to take this story seriously.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give me a dollar or give me fifty cents

/let me take it back cause that ain't what I meant.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are you the Keymaster?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: With TikTok banning 5000 year old museum objects, it's hard to take this story seriously.


obviously they are connected. What happened was a museum shared this image on TikTok and the spirit possessed a viewer and turned them into a werewolf.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like a black bear.

/although I think they're may be some truth to the whole big-foot thing
//probably just weird semi-feral people
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
what?  i am nota werewolf.  what?!
th.bing.comView Full Size

i was just helping her up!
WHAT?!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Looks like a black bear.

/although I think they're may be some truth to the whole big-foot thing
//probably just weird semi-feral people


I thought that too, but the close up looks like some kind of monkey or something.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As a child, very late one night, I heard a disturbance and looked out my bedroom window, to see 3 upright walking dogs  my the neighbors yard. Two were checking out the garbage cans next to the garage, while the third stood as lookout. I remember having an overpowering feeling of "you should not be seeing this" and going back to bed. And no, I was not dreaming.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

Is that part of a Chuck Tingle novel cover?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LOL that's a guy.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not a 'Bigfoot is real' sort of person, but this summer we saw something I can't explain.  I was on a rarely climbed summit in the Canadian Rockies.  There were two other groups in the area climbing nearby peaks.  At our summit we watched both the other teams reach theirs, and radioed to them.  There was no one else around for miles.  It was helicopter access territory and if someone walked in the only way up was directly through our basecamp.  Sitting at our summit we saw another person on top of a third peak.  We thought maybe someone had split off from their group or a guide had gone scouting. Nope...  Everyone hadn't stuck to the climbing plans.  Then thought maybe it was a rock or something but also no...  We watched it disappear.  I'm not saying it was a sasquatch but...
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Looks like a black bear.

/although I think they're may be some truth to the whole big-foot thing
//probably just weird semi-feral people

I thought that too, but the close up looks like some kind of monkey or something.


they can get kinda angry gorilla motion looking when they go fast, but I'm also willing to embrace the spooky and the dog-man lore is pretty fun.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: I'm not a 'Bigfoot is real' sort of person, but this summer we saw something I can't explain.  I was on a rarely climbed summit in the Canadian Rockies.  There were two other groups in the area climbing nearby peaks.  At our summit we watched both the other teams reach theirs, and radioed to them.  There was no one else around for miles.  It was helicopter access territory and if someone walked in the only way up was directly through our basecamp.  Sitting at our summit we saw another person on top of a third peak.  We thought maybe someone had split off from their group or a guide had gone scouting. Nope...  Everyone hadn't stuck to the climbing plans.  Then thought maybe it was a rock or something but also no...  We watched it disappear.  I'm not saying it was a sasquatch but...


Had stuck to the plans...  Stupid autocorrect.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: As a child, very late one night, I heard a disturbance and looked out my bedroom window, to see 3 upright walking dogs  my the neighbors yard. Two were checking out the garbage cans next to the garage, while the third stood as lookout. I remember having an overpowering feeling of "you should not be seeing this" and going back to bed. And no, I was not dreaming.


was this the mid-west?
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Animals don't mug for the camera
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: BitwiseShift: With TikTok banning 5000 year old museum objects, it's hard to take this story seriously.

obviously they are connected. What happened was a museum shared this image on TikTok and the spirit possessed a viewer and turned them into a werewolf.
[Fark user image 850x708]


That is so cool.  I want one for my garden....maybe it'll scare the squirrels.
 
gideon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Looks like a black bear.

/although I think they're may be some truth to the whole big-foot thing
//probably just weird semi-feral people

I thought that too, but the close up looks like some kind of monkey or something.


Somebody edited a monkey face onto a bear.....I bet the pixels will tell.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x854]
Is that part of a Chuck Tingle novel cover?


I think I have that one, I'll check for you later.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Animals don't mug for the camera


Says you!
comedywildlifephoto.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: zimbomba63: As a child, very late one night, I heard a disturbance and looked out my bedroom window, to see 3 upright walking dogs  my the neighbors yard. Two were checking out the garbage cans next to the garage, while the third stood as lookout. I remember having an overpowering feeling of "you should not be seeing this" and going back to bed. And no, I was not dreaming.

was this the mid-west?


Southwest side of Chicago..
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: As a child, very late one night, I heard a disturbance and looked out my bedroom window, to see 3 upright walking dogs  my the neighbors yard. Two were checking out the garbage cans next to the garage, while the third stood as lookout. I remember having an overpowering feeling of "you should not be seeing this" and going back to bed. And no, I was not dreaming.


For real?  Where was this and when?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My investment in cryptid currency has finally paid off!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: Are you the Keymaster?


I'd be Sigourney Weaver's Keymaster any day, especially back then.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well first of all, take that trail cam back & get a refund or 1 that works. Even cheep models take better pictures than that POS.

Unless, they blurred it to hide the zippers & seams on the poorly made bigfoot costume.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL that's a guy.


You can literally buy 1970s kids TV show ape suits at Target this year, if you're skinny enough to fit in them.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Lvl 19 bureaucrat: zimbomba63: As a child, very late one night, I heard a disturbance and looked out my bedroom window, to see 3 upright walking dogs  my the neighbors yard. Two were checking out the garbage cans next to the garage, while the third stood as lookout. I remember having an overpowering feeling of "you should not be seeing this" and going back to bed. And no, I was not dreaming.

was this the mid-west?

Southwest side of Chicago..


the dog-man stuff seems centered around the Great Lakes. I dunno, I love the regional cryptid/high-strangeness. We're more skinwalker country where I live.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ever seen a bear with mange?  They look creepy and can easily look like a given monster on a blurry camera.  That said, still looks like a black bear teen.


news.psu.eduView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a farking bear
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Recommended - if you like Adams & Pratchett..... not quite to their level but close
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: GnomePaladin: Are you the Keymaster?

I'd be Sigourney Weaver's Keymaster any day, especially back then.


I just re-watched it with my son, and HELL YES.  The legs ... my god the legs.
 
