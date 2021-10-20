 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com)   Some streets are paved with good intentions, some highways in RI though are paved with hundreds of dead bodies of the poor and mentally ill, according to RIDOT spokesman Craig T. Nelson   (wtnh.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When my brother was working on his grad degree he took a job with the Iowa DOT.
This was his job.
Looking for burial grounds on state construction sites.

He found a few
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People's obsession with preserving dead remains as some kind of holy relic seems so weird to me. Just cremate the remains, and plant a tree over the ashes or something. Use a fancy urn if you want to "honor" them.

Logically, we don't have room on earth to create an individual untouched burial spot for every human who dies indefinitely.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody did NOT follow Section 106 guidelines.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using dead bodies as filler* saves a lot of money on asphalt.

It's the Rhode Island way.

*judging by the condition of some of their roads
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
H.P. Lovecraft smiles and nods.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poor, insane, enslaved, and those buried more than a hundred years ago are prone to this kind of treatment.

It's quite sad, of course, but lots of old graves have been displaced to make way for new buildings.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya so ?

Did he have a treasure map or something.

my grandparents were cremated. I just say thank you. See done. no need to go on a decades long search for a body dead and reburied since 1975.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive this road damn near every day.
You can see the gravestones off the verge.  this is not shocking to me.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess traffic there is literally a nightmare.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: The poor, insane, enslaved, and those buried more than a hundred years ago are prone to this kind of treatment.

It's quite sad, of course, but lots of old graves have been displaced to make way for new buildings.


THAT is why I want a Viking funeral, complete with the horned helmets that no Viking actually wore.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pauper's graves. Cheaper to leave this world as a nobody than to burden family and friends with  $10,000 funeral bills.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hundreds of bodies in Rhode Island?  Did the entire state population die at once and get buried under a highway?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: The poor, insane, enslaved, and those buried more than a hundred years ago are prone to this kind of treatment.

It's quite sad, of course, but lots of old graves have been displaced to make way for new buildings.

THAT is why I want a Viking funeral, complete with the horned helmets that no Viking actually wore.


Meh, just let me rot.

Hell, if I had f*ck-you money, I'd just have my estate buy up wherever I happened to kak.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is an abomination," da Graca said. "
"These people were in their final, eternal resting places, and they were dug up and dumped,"

Meh, it's ' archeology '.
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 500x303]


Well technically there is a few islands.
The full name of the state is State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations (well used to be until 2020)

Aquidneck Island
Conanicut Island
Prudence Island

And because i cant be bothered about the res here is a snippet from the wiki:

The earliest documented use of the name "Rhode Island" for Aquidneck was in 1637 by Roger Williams. The name was officially applied to the island in 1644 with these words: "Aquethneck shall be henceforth called the Isle of Rodes or Rhode-Island." The name "Isle of Rodes" is used in a legal document as late as 1646. Dutch maps as early as 1659 call the island "Red Island" (Roodt Eylant).

Rhode Island - Wikipedia

/Lived there
//Glad I dont anymore
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Rhode Island is a real place?

I thought it was just a unit of measurement.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger Williams rolling in his grave.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Pauper's graves. Cheaper to leave this world as a nobody than to burden family and friends with  $10,000 funeral bills.



My wife passed away on the 5th. As per her wishes, there was no service and the least expensive cremation possible was selected. Grand total of $3,157 with the funeral home doing their best to upsell me on urns, plaques, mementos, and keepsakes.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to subby.I literally didn't get it until I read the article looking to see if someone really was named Craig T Nelson.  I guess when I see his name nowadays my mind immediately goes to "no one gave me a handout when I was on welfare" instead of "you only moved the headstones!"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were cutting a new bypass in when I was a kid and after a heavy downpour one day remains started falling out of the hill.  They reported it on the news before anyone could do anything to try and cover them so of course we all went to see.

It was like a horror movie.  Skeletons in all this red clay.  Some kinda poking out of the hill
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis: Godscrack: Pauper's graves. Cheaper to leave this world as a nobody than to burden family and friends with  $10,000 funeral bills.


My wife passed away on the 5th. As per her wishes, there was no service and the least expensive cremation possible was selected. Grand total of $3,157 with the funeral home doing their best to upsell me on urns, plaques, mementos, and keepsakes.


Sorry for your loss.  We just lost my dad and I think we ended up somewhere just south of five grand for the same thing.  But we put it on our Chase Disney Card, so thanks for the $45 in Disney Dollars, dad!
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its all fun and games till a poltergeist stacks the construction cones.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: When my brother was working on his grad degree he took a job with the Iowa DOT.
This was his job.
Looking for burial grounds on state construction sites.

He found a few


Did he get first dibs on gold teeth, fancy coats?  I know.  No shoes.  They're done walking.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a RI native, there's a non-zero chance one of my ancestors just wrecked your fancy-ass spinner rims, wants you to get off his passing lane.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis: Godscrack: Pauper's graves. Cheaper to leave this world as a nobody than to burden family and friends with  $10,000 funeral bills.


My wife passed away on the 5th. As per her wishes, there was no service and the least expensive cremation possible was selected. Grand total of $3,157 with the funeral home doing their best to upsell me on urns, plaques, mementos, and keepsakes.


Did they have you sit and list her relatives so they could sell the info to Ancestry (dot) com?  You know you just want to get the job done and get out of there and he's tapping the pen, telling you to think of the Great Grandfather's name.  Gene....    Uh, Gene Masseth.

My condolences on your loss.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm having a hard time working up too much outrage.

Sure, it's tacky, and someone messed up back in the seventies when the state did its construction planning.  Likely those people themselves are already dead, so it's not like there's even anyone living to shame over their decisions.

As the subject of the article, I'm having a bit of trouble empathizing with her and her quest for her great-great-grandfather.  He was long dead before she was born, she never knew him.  It's likely that even her great-grandfather, the son of the subject of her quest, was himself already dead before she came along, so at-best any stories she'd have on him would be from her grandfather, the subject's grandson.  I can appreciate her disappointment, as I too would be disappointed if I learned that such a thing happened to a several generations removed ancestor, but not having had a relatonship with the person I'd have a difficult time mustering real anger or outrage.

Of all of the injustices in the world this is pretty minor.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Graves are not eternal. If they were the world would have run out of space long ago.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Godscrack: Pauper's graves. Cheaper to leave this world as a nobody than to burden family and friends with  $10,000 funeral bills.


My wife passed away on the 5th. As per her wishes, there was no service and the least expensive cremation possible was selected. Grand total of $3,157 with the funeral home doing their best to upsell me on urns, plaques, mementos, and keepsakes.


Condolences to you and your family.  Hopefully your memories will be far more enduring to you than any physical object provided after-the-fact could have been.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You want a road of corpses? Iraq used corpses as the bed for a road through a swamp in their war with Iran. Kind of disappointed with TFA, truth be told.
 
eKonk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huh, I clicked expecting to find out these were people who had gotten in Buddy Cianci's way...
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am wavering between cremation and being buried with a half dozen plastic dildos just to freak out future archaeologists.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: I am wavering between cremation and being buried with a half dozen plastic dildos just to freak out future archaeologists.


"We think the subject was female, and the phallic symbols reflect all of the men that she ritualistically had coitus with..."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: The poor, insane, enslaved, and those buried more than a hundred years ago are prone to this kind of treatment.

It's quite sad, of course, but lots of old graves have been displaced to make way for new buildings.

THAT is why I want a Viking funeral, complete with the horned helmets that no Viking actually wore.


You're in luck. There's a guy in jail right now who's not using his.
 
Northern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: People's obsession with preserving dead remains as some kind of holy relic seems so weird to me. Just cremate the remains, and plant a tree over the ashes or something. Use a fancy urn if you want to "honor" them.

Logically, we don't have room on earth to create an individual untouched burial spot for every human who dies indefinitely.


Typically old cemeteries are repurposed once they are full and everyone who knew those interned are also dead.  Some countries hire contractors to pierce coffins and inject lye to completely destroy the corpse inside so the coffin can be removed and someone else buried in the plot.
Humanity tends to be practical in these situations, especially if the real estate is valuable.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There was a cemetery (smallpox mostly) that was on ground designated for gravel pitting, to make filler for I-25 in northeast New Mexico.  Work stopped briefly when the workers found bodies.  Anthropology students and professors from Highlands University checked it out, got a lot of information and some artifacts, but when they came back the next day they couldn't find the graves because the construction foreman had workers dig overnight to obscure the cemetery location.  A damned shame, because it wasn't a cemetery on the books anywhere and represented a really fascinating aspect of local history.

But that's the march forward towards progress.  Just as a lot of Columbiads, Dahlgrens, and Rodmans were turned into construction filler in the 20th Century.
 
jumac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Godscrack: Pauper's graves. Cheaper to leave this world as a nobody than to burden family and friends with  $10,000 funeral bills.


My wife passed away on the 5th. As per her wishes, there was no service and the least expensive cremation possible was selected. Grand total of $3,157 with the funeral home doing their best to upsell me on urns, plaques, mementos, and keepsakes.


sorry for you lose.  and ya funeral homes are crappy a holes.   lost my great grandmother and great aunt years ago.  great grandmother had gotten some prepaid package deal for both of them back in the 70's and had them all paid off.  they both died with in a week of each other in the early 2000's. When it came time to handle stuff the funeral home bulk and tried to get of honoring the deal.  They said for what she got and paid for back in the 70 cost 10x that when they died and offered to just give them both what the current package was for what she paid.  Had to get lawyers to make them honor the deal she had with them.
 
lennavan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gyrfalcon: The poor, insane, enslaved, and those buried more than a hundred years ago are prone to this kind of treatment.

It's quite sad, of course, but lots of old graves have been displaced to make way for new buildings.

THAT is why I want a Viking funeral, complete with the horned helmets that no Viking actually wore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The planet wastes not.

There are dead people in you food, water,

Hundreds of billions...

Dead ppl everywhere. DONT MOVE!
EVERYONE STAND STILL!!

NO, I did not lose a contact,

I just realized the entire planet is SACRED. We the living cannot live here it is sacrilege.

We must find a new planet to create a new sacred graveyard in.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: People's obsession with preserving dead remains as some kind of holy relic seems so weird to me. Just cremate the remains, and plant a tree over the ashes or something. Use a fancy urn if you want to "honor" them.

Logically, we don't have room on earth to create an individual untouched burial spot for every human who dies indefinitely.


Let people who want/need to bury their loved ones do so in placed cemeteries like normal, then do what would be a "hard reset" on half of them every 2-300 years or so, blasting them out with plasma torches or incendiary devices or whathaveyou and then bury bodies again like normal, alternating the cemeteries.

The cycle begins anew, and no one who's alive knew those who were "reset".

Who says getting stoned doesn't lead to great ideas.
 
drtgb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Europe, many plots are basically for rent. If the family continues to pay for upkeep, the plot is yours. As time passes and the lease runs out because no one want to continue to pay, the plot is open to others. Not a big deal.

As for me, the family knows to do it cheap, scatter my ashes at my favorite place and use the opportunity to have a nice vacation. Toss the ashes and go have some fun. If you need a memorial service, go ahead. I don't care. I'm dead.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

akya: Wait, Rhode Island is a real place?

I thought it was just a unit of measurement.


I've been trying to turn San Bernardino County as a unit of measurement.  So far, no luck.

/one San Bernardino County is equal to sixteen and a half Rhode Islands
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: akya: Wait, Rhode Island is a real place?

I thought it was just a unit of measurement.

I've been trying to turn San Bernardino County as a unit of measurement.  So far, no luck.

/one San Bernardino County is equal to sixteen and a half Rhode Islands


All I know (or suspect, at any rate) is that San Bernadino County is where Route 66 ended.
 
Biser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: People's obsession with preserving dead remains as some kind of holy relic seems so weird to me. Just cremate the remains, and plant a tree over the ashes or something. Use a fancy urn if you want to "honor" them.

Logically, we don't have room on earth to create an individual untouched burial spot for every human who dies indefinitely.


Take a good long look at burial practices in Ghana -
Ghana Burials
I want to be cremated in a Chili Pepper - would that make me a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eternal Reefs, you get cremated and put into a pod with whoever you want and then thrown into the ocean to become part of the environment.
 
