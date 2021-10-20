 Skip to content
 
(KRQE News)   Colorado brags that it is tied with other states with for lowest number of shark attacks, but looking at the map a few oddities stand out. Specifically, a few landlocked states with reported shark attacks   (krqe.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landshark - SNL
Youtube p_NS2H55dxI
 
dittybopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: [YouTube video: Landshark - SNL]


Done in one.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is Nevada one of them?  Because it might graboids instead.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/p_NS2H55​dxI]


Get the lights
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fark yeah man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You guys remember bull sharks can thrive in salt and fresh water, right?  Mississippi River connects to the Gulf of Mexico... They've been positively identified as far north as Illinois.  >.>
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, King Shark is a Shark. And wants num nums.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bull sharks have made it all the way up the Mississippi River to Missouri. I've never heard of anyone being attacked by one of said sharks.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DeadSeriousIdeaMan: You guys remember bull sharks can thrive in salt and fresh water, right?  Mississippi River connects to the Gulf of Mexico... They've been positively identified as far north as Illinois.  >.>


Maybe y'all can recruit them for the Asian carp
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x566]


And colder than a penguin's butt.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: puffy999: [YouTube video: Landshark - SNL]

Done in one.


The "one" should have been someone shouting "REPEAT!"
 
blodyholy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x566]

And colder than a penguin's butt.


You'd be surprised how warm Ontario, Michigan, Huron and Erie get in the summer. Superior is always a cold, nasty biatch. There are spots in Georgian Bay on Huron where you'd swear you were on the Atlantic.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x566]


Give global warming a bit more time.
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've averted shark attacks by not peeing or farting in the water. Everyone knows about sharks' keen sense of smell in identifying blood in the water, but that sense of smell also draws them to food waste... You might think I'm kidding, but I swam in Lake Michigan for years and never suffered a shark attack.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Typically, 'shark attack' refers to a shark attacking a human, not the other way around, but you do you, New Mexico.
 
