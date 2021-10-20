 Skip to content
(CNBC)   UK doctors warn that spiking COVID cases require new restrictions. America busy chewing on horse paste   (cnbc.com)
39
    More: Awkward, National Health Service, Covid restrictions, U.K. risks, new mutation of the delta variant, Prime minister, new Covid, coronavirus cases, late Tuesday  
•       •       •

39 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, it's this story again.

I did read article earlier today cases are dropping in most parts of the world except a few. Europe and England are among them.

https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/ar​i​d-40725237.html
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It works best as a suppository. Just sayin'.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the UK's handling of the pandemic has been exemplary, right, subby?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around rats, never relax!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It works best as a suppository. Just sayin'.




Here is one focus group pondering the best shape for the suppository.  The size will be smaller for most Ivermectin users, but not all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
horse BUTT paste  thanks
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiking Covid cases is bad?  Even in the end zone?

Oh yeah.  That's not their football thing.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need aardvark dewormer. STAT!
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Because the UK's handling of the pandemic has been exemplary, right, subby?


Old white idiots with unkempt dead animals for hair are apparently bad at handling a health crisis.

Who knew?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.


Training buddy's in-laws own a feed and supply store.

They have morons come in trying to buy livestock/equine ivermectine pretty much daily, and a lot of their local competitors are routinely sold out.

The narrative is accurate.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Brit Farker getting his booster jab tomorrow evening - and happy about it, too.
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.


You may benefit from some of this paste:

meijer.comView Full Size
 
wickedragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Europe and England are among them.


It's dropping or steady in most of western Europe. France, Italy and Spain, countries of the size of the UK have stable or dropping rates. Some countries in the EU, mostly to the east, has some increase. I think most of the increase is in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Romania. The ol' Soviet states where nobody trusts the state and vaccine rates are looooow.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.

Training buddy's in-laws own a feed and supply store.

They have morons come in trying to buy livestock/equine ivermectine pretty much daily, and a lot of their local competitors are routinely sold out.

The narrative is accurate.


Hi. Stores sell products.  Occasionally they run out.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.


Does 'livestock dewormer' sound better for you?
Because the narrative is 100% correct when you change it to that. For real: Despite it being approved for human treatment, at the dose being punted by the vaccine-afraid, it is most certainly livestock levels being consumed.

You can lead a horse to ivermectin, but you can't make them think.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kill all doctors.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Elliot8654: BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.

Training buddy's in-laws own a feed and supply store.

They have morons come in trying to buy livestock/equine ivermectine pretty much daily, and a lot of their local competitors are routinely sold out.

The narrative is accurate.

Hi. Stores sell products.  Occasionally they run out.


Occasionally ≠ Routinely
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wickedragon: kdawg7736: Europe and England are among them.

It's dropping or steady in most of western Europe. France, Italy and Spain, countries of the size of the UK have stable or dropping rates. Some countries in the EU, mostly to the east, has some increase. I think most of the increase is in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Romania. The ol' Soviet states where nobody trusts the state and vaccine rates are looooow.


I noticed a total lack of Sweden on the graphs in TFA. Wondering why? 😜
 
pointfdr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
you cant shut down the world every time there is a spike in cases!
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Kill all doctors.


Yeah, start with Dr. Phil.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Kill all doctors.


Now that's a damn fool thing to say. WTF is wrong with you?

That shiat isn't even funny to joke about, like not even a little. Doctors have in fact already died in the line of Covid.

fark you.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Elliot8654: BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.

Training buddy's in-laws own a feed and supply store.

They have morons come in trying to buy livestock/equine ivermectine pretty much daily, and a lot of their local competitors are routinely sold out.

The narrative is accurate.

Hi. Stores sell products.  Occasionally they run out.

Occasionally ≠ Routinely


N=1
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It works best as a suppository. Just sayin'.


The least effective nausea medication my doctor has prescribed is in suppository form. When I am ready to start jamming it up my ass I know it's time to go to the hospital though so there is that.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Kill all doctors.

Yeah, start with Dr. Phil.


Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.

Training buddy's in-laws own a feed and supply store.

They have morons come in trying to buy livestock/equine ivermectine pretty much daily, and a lot of their local competitors are routinely sold out.

The narrative is accurate.


But is it working
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: TWX: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Elliot8654: BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.

Training buddy's in-laws own a feed and supply store.

They have morons come in trying to buy livestock/equine ivermectine pretty much daily, and a lot of their local competitors are routinely sold out.

The narrative is accurate.

Hi. Stores sell products.  Occasionally they run out.

Occasionally ≠ Routinely

N=1


For a sufficiently large network, n(n-1)/2
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It works best as a suppository. Just sayin'.

The least effective nausea medication my doctor has prescribed is in suppository form. When I am ready to start jamming it up my ass I know it's time to go to the hospital though so there is that.


The image from your profile is apropos:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Elliot8654: BobCumbers: Keep up the horse paste narrative. I think it's working.

Training buddy's in-laws own a feed and supply store.

They have morons come in trying to buy livestock/equine ivermectine pretty much daily, and a lot of their local competitors are routinely sold out.

The narrative is accurate.

Hi. Stores sell products.  Occasionally they run out.


https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/lo​c​al/animal-supply-stores-report-shortag​e-livestock-de-wormer-people-self-medi​cate-covid-19/APOGTTT4FBH2NEQ6XHR6B6UO​PE/
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Americans will soon move on to another animal's iver-paste:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Kill all doctors.

Now that's a damn fool thing to say. WTF is wrong with you?

That shiat isn't even funny to joke about, like not even a little. Doctors have in fact already died in the line of Covid.

fark you.


Doctors, nurses, pharmacy techs too.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/22/medic​a​l-errors-third-leading-cause-of-death-​in-america.html

EVERY YEAR, not just the last two.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pointfdr: you cant shut down the world every time there is a spike in cases!


I remember when this whole thing started and China locked Wuhan down. I remember international media wailing that China was so authoritarian and this and that. About 9 months or so later during the 3rd wave in the US, I rewatched it after seeing a vlog from a Canadian expat in Wuhan walking around without a mask on. The original video on Wuhan showed the world how it should have been handled. Did it suck for those people stuck in their apartments / houses for those weeks? Yes. Life narrowed down to the walls in they certainly felt it. Had Europe and the US mimicked this, we wouldn't be ended Yet Another Wave knowing that the Next Wave will happen sooner than later.

We will wish we had sacrificed our economy back in 2020 and locked things down hard by the time this thing is done with us.

748,652 US deaths so far from this thing.
 
brizbon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trust the science

https://journals.lww.com/americanther​a​peutics/fulltext/2021/08000/ivermectin​_for_prevention_and_treatment_of.7.asp​x

Conclusions:
Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.
 
animal color
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: mercator_psi: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Kill all doctors.

Now that's a damn fool thing to say. WTF is wrong with you?

That shiat isn't even funny to joke about, like not even a little. Doctors have in fact already died in the line of Covid.

fark you.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacy techs too.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/22/medica​l-errors-third-leading-cause-of-death-​in-america.html

EVERY YEAR, not just the last two.


You seem like a nice person, not at all crazed by your ingestion of horse deworming paste and the lunacy of Fox News. Enjoy your time on ignore, genius.
 
animal color
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brizbon: Trust the science

https://journals.lww.com/americanthera​peutics/fulltext/2021/08000/ivermectin​_for_prevention_and_treatment_of.7.asp​x

Conclusions:
Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.


Oh, FFS. You horse-paste aficionados are incorrigible. The data for that study largely comes from places where parasite infections are endemic (and for which ivermectin is useful). There is NO study that suggests any therapeutic value for ivermectin against COVID-19 in well-developed countries. NONE.

You are the problem.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do you remember back in 2016 we all thought it was the worst year ever?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ha ha. We were so young then.
 
brizbon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

animal color: brizbon: Trust the science

https://journals.lww.com/americanthera​peutics/fulltext/2021/08000/ivermectin​_for_prevention_and_treatment_of.7.asp​x

Conclusions:
Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.

Oh, FFS. You horse-paste aficionados are incorrigible. The data for that study largely comes from places where parasite infections are endemic (and for which ivermectin is useful). There is NO study that suggests any therapeutic value for ivermectin against COVID-19 in well-developed countries. NONE.

You are the problem.


Yeah, you know. Except the one I just posted, lol

It's a peer reviewed medical journal.

But I'm sure you know more
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brizbon: animal color: brizbon: Trust the science

https://journals.lww.com/americanthera​peutics/fulltext/2021/08000/ivermectin​_for_prevention_and_treatment_of.7.asp​x

Conclusions:
Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.

Oh, FFS. You horse-paste aficionados are incorrigible. The data for that study largely comes from places where parasite infections are endemic (and for which ivermectin is useful). There is NO study that suggests any therapeutic value for ivermectin against COVID-19 in well-developed countries. NONE.

You are the problem.

Yeah, you know. Except the one I just posted, lol

It's a peer reviewed medical journal.

But I'm sure you know more


https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consume​r​-updates/why-you-should-not-use-iverme​ctin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19

https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.​o​rg/HealthU/2021/09/03/3-reasons-not-to​-use-ivermectin-for-covid-19/

Oh, and .....

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2​0​21/jul/16/huge-study-supporting-iverme​ctin-as-covid-treatment-withdrawn-over​-ethical-concerns
 
animal color
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brizbon: animal color: brizbon: Trust the science

https://journals.lww.com/americanthera​peutics/fulltext/2021/08000/ivermectin​_for_prevention_and_treatment_of.7.asp​x

Conclusions:
Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.

Oh, FFS. You horse-paste aficionados are incorrigible. The data for that study largely comes from places where parasite infections are endemic (and for which ivermectin is useful). There is NO study that suggests any therapeutic value for ivermectin against COVID-19 in well-developed countries. NONE.

You are the problem.

Yeah, you know. Except the one I just posted, lol

It's a peer reviewed medical journal.

But I'm sure you know more


So, Mr. Scientist, you don't know how to read cross-tabs. What a shock. Anything else you'd like to display your ignorance about?
 
