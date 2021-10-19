 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   Evidentially people are still going to The Ark Encounter, as September saw a rise in ticket sales, covid   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 7:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My guess is that the kind of people who would go to this crap, will all be unvaxxed and it will be a COVID breading ground.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember awhile back that it was damaged by a heavy rain.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

growinthings: My guess is that the kind of people who would go to this crap, will all be unvaxxed and it will be a COVID breading ground.


Never let a good typo go to waste...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been seeing ads for it for a few months now and I live two states away. They may be national ads.

*Vomits*

/The new one has giraffe parents saying they've never seen their kids so happy as they are at the Ark Encounter.
//*Vomits again*
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.