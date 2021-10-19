 Skip to content
Queen Elizabeth urges nations to 'rise to the challenge' of tackling climate change and save the planet, says she will turn down the thermostats at her many palaces and castles
14
•       •       •

kdawg7736
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Talk about not reading the temperature of the room.
 
neongoats
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An individual that might have the single largest life-time carbon footprint for 1 person is upset that the plebs aren't cleaning up her mess fast enough.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neongoats: An individual that might have the single largest life-time carbon footprint for 1 person is upset that the plebs aren't cleaning up her mess fast enough.


Lead my example, my friend, lead by example.

But I wonder who _does_ have the highest carbon footprint?

If we can lay the blame for a war at one person's feet, it probably has to be someone who started a war... but are any of those really individual enterprises?

Alternatively, if you look at raw CO2 emissions, China Coal is by far the worst organization in the world.  I doubt it's controlled by any 1 person, but there may be some individual in the CCP who has personally done most to keep China dependent on coal.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
After nuclear Armageddon it will just be radroaches, some deathclaws, and Queen Elizabeth...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She's old and she's a woman. That thermostat ain't goin' anyway but up.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I get the hate-the-rich feel in the thread, but the upside of all the land she owns is that's a hell of a lot of conservation going on.
 
Rusty Shackleford
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Big old stone buildings. In Britain (some in Scotland). And you think they're *warm* inside?
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: An individual that might have the single largest life-time carbon footprint for 1 person is upset that the plebs aren't cleaning up her mess fast enough.


dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
