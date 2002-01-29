 Skip to content
(Vice)   Museum starts OnlyFans account after Tik Tok censors its 3,000 year old artwork. Internet prudishness has gotten out of hand (NSFW)   (vice.com) divider line
608 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 7:10 AM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is actually a great marketing response to a business problem. I applaud whoever came up with that creative idea. Upvoted.

/ someone's going to quote Bill Hicks, I know
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oblig:
pgilston.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...do they do Greek?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark's [Boobies] tag nods in understanding.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So thicc 🥒
 
wademh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Last time I was in Vienna I went to the Kunsthistorisches Museum & saw the Venus of Willendorf (among the other exhibits) - it is absolutely tiny, like pocket-sized, ~5" tall. I just never knew that every photo of the thing was an extreme close-up.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been asured this isn't censorship, because only governments can censor.
I've also been assured that this is merely being "shown the door" when someone has found your work offensive.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I've been asured this isn't censorship, because only governments can censor.
I've also been assured that this is merely being "shown the door" when someone has found your work offensive.


How dare you.
Cancelled.
 
KWess
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If there's anything the Internet is noted for, it's endemic prudishness.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Last time I was in Vienna I went to the Kunsthistorisches Museum & saw the Venus of Willendorf (among the other exhibits) - it is absolutely tiny, like pocket-sized, ~5" tall. I just never knew that every photo of the thing was an extreme close-up.


But...
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I've been asured this isn't censorship, because only governments can censor.
I've also been assured that this is merely being "shown the door" when someone has found your work offensive.


*looks to see whether anyone's claimed they can't or shouldn't block the account if they want, sees that nobody has*

Yawn.

You and everyone else here knows the account only likely got auto-blocked because their booby-detection software detected boobies. They'll unblock it soon enough. In the meantime they executed an amusing response that earned them some funny media coverage.

You by comparison remain the same tired & tiresome old, aggrieved victim of the world around you that you ever were.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Last time I was in Vienna I went to the Kunsthistorisches Museum & saw the Venus of Willendorf (among the other exhibits) - it is absolutely tiny, like pocket-sized, ~5" tall. I just never knew that every photo of the thing was an extreme close-up.


Well. Thanks for ruining that.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: GregInIndy: Last time I was in Vienna I went to the Kunsthistorisches Museum & saw the Venus of Willendorf (among the other exhibits) - it is absolutely tiny, like pocket-sized, ~5" tall. I just never knew that every photo of the thing was an extreme close-up.

Well. Thanks for ruining that.


Wait till he tells you about the Mona Lisa.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Por que tan serioso: GregInIndy: Last time I was in Vienna I went to the Kunsthistorisches Museum & saw the Venus of Willendorf (among the other exhibits) - it is absolutely tiny, like pocket-sized, ~5" tall. I just never knew that every photo of the thing was an extreme close-up.

Well. Thanks for ruining that.

Wait till he tells you about the Mona Lisa.


That she's super chunky with zits and all the photos of the painting use an Instagram filter?
 
