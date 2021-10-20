 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Montana's attorney general sent a member of the highway patrol to a hospital in the state capital because doctors there wouldn't give a patient horse dewormer   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Hospital, Patient, Medicine, Physician, Saint Peter, United States Department of Justice, public officials, Rights  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Groom said Tuesday that the officials "threatened to use their position of power to force our doctors and nurses to provide this care."

Imagine if ivermectin had even the slightest positive emotional side effects, like super-weak pot. Literally the same states and people pulling this shiat would be banning it overnight--no matter how effective it was.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm really getting to hate attorney generals.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't these f*ckers just stay home and treat themselves with ivermectin?  Why do they need the hospital?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital lawyers: "Show us your legal authority to decide this patient's care."
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, exactly, would the criminal charge be in this case? "Insufficiently loving our Troo President?"

In situations like this the hospital should be allowed to inform the family they can sign forms taking their loved one out against medical advice, absolving the hospital of all legal responsibility and the hospital will even throw in coupons for Tractor Supply, IvankaCorps Ventilator Rentals, and getting an American Flag painted on the coffin.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: Groom said Tuesday that the officials "threatened to use their position of power to force our doctors and nurses to provide this care."

Imagine if ivermectin had even the slightest positive emotional side effects, like super-weak pot. Literally the same states and people pulling this shiat would be banning it overnight--no matter how effective it was.


So let's start that rumor.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's nothing.  My state's attorney general sent a trooper to my dentist to have him put my wisdom teeth back in.  For obvious reasonings.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
studentsgrow.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm really getting to hate attorney generals.


Getting? Did you never notice the word "attorney" in there before?
 
wademh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like to have a group of burly orderlies send the MT AG and his Statie to medical school.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Alphax: I'm really getting to hate attorney generals.

Getting? Did you never notice the word "attorney" in there before?


Lately, they're being VERY obvious in their 'I want a higher job, better kill as many citizens as possible' plans.
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what the dark money has gotten us... more idiots in positions of political power.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: What, exactly, would the criminal charge be in this case? "Insufficiently loving our Troo President?"

In situations like this the hospital should be allowed to inform the family they can sign forms taking their loved one out against medical advice, absolving the hospital of all legal responsibility and the hospital will even throw in coupons for Tractor Supply, IvankaCorps Ventilator Rentals, and getting an American Flag painted on the coffin.


Must be a good PPO.  Mine will allow the hospital to leave me out by the grease trap.  Printed directions to Tractor Supply, 3 hours in an iron lung at the Iron Lung Museum and an American Flag decal that can be applied AT NO ADDITIONAL COSTS to the PPO anywhere my relatives choose.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wademh: I'd like to have a group of burly orderlies send the MT AG and his Statie to medical school.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Hospital lawyers: "Show us your legal authority to decide this patient's care."


"I'm sorry, but my position does not give me the authority to tell you to fark off, so please call the hospital's attorneys so they can tell you to fark off and exactly how far."
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My thought here is, "That's what you get for living in Montana."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some of us old farks will remember when the attorney general wasn't the enforcer for the governor.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Hospital lawyers: "Show us your legal authority to decide this patient's care."


...they wouldn't get through that sentence before the cop "showed them"...spreading their authority all over the back wall.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: My thought here is, "That's what you get for living in Montana."


One of my coworkers has a second job at a hospital in Missoula.  There are so many people on ventilators/oxygen right now that they had to cancel some surgeries, or the pressure building's O2 supply would drop too low and all the ventilators would shut off.  She had a very boring night of not preparing IV meds.  The ICU's at full capacity.

Then she comes to work where I am (retail pharmacy) and we get to argue with people about ivermectin and other BS.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Doctors should just start repeating the Hippocratic Oath over and over at increasing volume.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Why don't these f*ckers just stay home and treat themselves with ivermectin?  Why do they need the hospital?


Presumably, the hospital has it in human-formulated doses.

...to deworm people.
 
vestona22
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interesting that if you actually RTFA, it's far less incendiary than the headline.

But, hey, Fark is becoming Fark.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Republicans are such assholes.  And yes, you know these idiots are Republicans.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Why don't these f*ckers just stay home and treat themselves with ivermectin?  Why do they need the hospital?


Because the family doesn't want to be burdened with taking care of an extremely sick and contagious Gram Gram....and they can blame/sue the hospital when she croaks.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love how the hospital wouldn't release the names of the people who called, presumably out of respect or just not wanting to add to the fire. But when asked, all those idiots were like "yeah I did it, and I'd do it again...yolooooooooooooooo"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vestona22: Interesting that if you actually RTFA, it's far less incendiary than the headline.

But, hey, Fark is becoming Fark.


Covid apologist

There's bad people on both sides
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can I start a hospital where the staff aren't medically trained and only do what the patient requests as treatment? We will make them sign waivers for when they eventually die from whatever. But hey, seems like a money making opportunity.
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why aren't people recording these conversations?  Tell the idiots that call or show up that you are recording the conversation and let them talk.  Montana isn't a two party consent state from what I can see so have at 'er!  Then post these conversations!  Come on!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: koder: Groom said Tuesday that the officials "threatened to use their position of power to force our doctors and nurses to provide this care."

Imagine if ivermectin had even the slightest positive emotional side effects, like super-weak pot. Literally the same states and people pulling this shiat would be banning it overnight--no matter how effective it was.

So let's start that rumor.


Even better: Let's start a rumor that Ivermectin is used exclusively for abortions.
 
