 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Mt. Aso blows up   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 2:41 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read that as Also at the first glance, and wondered if more than one eruption was underway.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stop filming and run, you dumb bastards!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was someone applauding?!
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Stop filming and run, you dumb bastards!


A pyroclastic flow can travel at hundreds of miles per hour. Where the fark are you going to go? Detroit?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You think between this and the Canaries, the Earth is getting a bit fed up with us humans?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Better get some lotion, you lookin' ashy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There will be plenty of footage on the news. Quit recording and GTFO of there.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When your Aso starts spewing a mix of gas ash and red hot embers, time to skedaddle.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Duck and Cover I South Park S01E03 - Volcano
Youtube x5lv-56_KHk
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nytmare: When your Aso starts spewing a mix of gas ash and red hot embers, time to skedaddle.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's just a burp.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Ragin' Asian: Stop filming and run, you dumb bastards!

A pyroclastic flow can travel at hundreds of miles per hour. Where the fark are you going to go? Detroit?


At the very least, I'd probably get in the f*cking car.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: [static1.squarespace.com image 850x464]


Look at this idiot.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hope the sharks eat her first.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Ragin' Asian: Stop filming and run, you dumb bastards!

A pyroclastic flow can travel at hundreds of miles per hour. Where the fark are you going to go? Detroit?


I imagine it may vary some from eruption to eruption, but it can be like trying to outrun a nuclear explosion.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gawking at a volcano seems... unwise if it is not dormant.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: [static1.squarespace.com image 850x464]


They're saving that for the 10 Russian/Chinese warships threading their islands.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Ragin' Asian: Stop filming and run, you dumb bastards!

A pyroclastic flow can travel at hundreds of miles per hour. Where the fark are you going to go? Detroit?


I don't care. I want to see the video of all those cars racing down the highway trying to escape it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure I'd snap a picture, much less record a 1:14 video, before hauling ass.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Tanqueray: [static1.squarespace.com image 850x464]

Look at this idiot.
[Fark user image 350x507]
I hope the sharks eat her first.


I didn't get it until I looked back at the original pic.
I concur.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: nicholasneko: Ragin' Asian: Stop filming and run, you dumb bastards!

A pyroclastic flow can travel at hundreds of miles per hour. Where the fark are you going to go? Detroit?

I don't care. I want to see the video of all those cars racing down the highway trying to escape it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nytmare: When your Aso starts spewing a mix of gas ash and red hot embers, time to skedaddle.


Time to stop eating ar Chipoltle's
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alphax: nicholasneko: Ragin' Asian: Stop filming and run, you dumb bastards!

A pyroclastic flow can travel at hundreds of miles per hour. Where the fark are you going to go? Detroit?

I imagine it may vary some from eruption to eruption, but it can be like trying to outrun a nuclear explosion.


I remember video from the big Asian tsunami that showed a crowded beach when the ocean receded to the horizon. People were staring, recording, some played with stranded fish. A few immediately ran. Not sure if it helped them but shiat, I'm going out trying, not standing there with my mouth hanging open.
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From some Farker in a thread about glassified brains found at  Pompeii:

Mountain blew up
Down came the gas
Soon found out
I had a brain of glass


Bravo sir, whoever you are
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


not mine
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.