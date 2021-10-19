 Skip to content
 
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   It's not often when Subby's hometown of less than 2,500 people hits international news. One local adult and their four children are being ransomed for a million dollars each in Haiti, along with twelve others   (woodtv.com) divider line
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let them rot
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're Dunkards?

I saw Dunkards at the Tuolumne County Fair.

They sold fresh hot mini donuts out of of a mini donut maker trailer.  Bonnets n all.  You see, it was the women folk doin the cook'n n the sell'n.

Dunkards Donuts
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Church has money. They don't pay taxes. They can pay the ransom.
 
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not gonna lie, I stopped caring at "missionaries".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sgnilward: Let them rot


No, get the kids.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

levitcleos: not gonna lie, I stopped caring at "missionaries".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Church has money. They don't pay taxes. They can pay the ransom.


And then put up a bounty on the kidnappers after that exchange.

\don't fark with the Pope
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Daniel with the Lions. And dysentery. Also typhoid, TB and AIDS, lots of AIDS.
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God help them....

Or Satan.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hart Dunkard Brethren Church

AKA Hart Drunkard Bethren Church
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: sgnilward: Let them rot

No, get the kids.


No. Get the sugar
Then you get the women
Then you get the power....
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: cretinbob: Church has money. They don't pay taxes. They can pay the ransom.

And then put up a bounty on the kidnappers after that exchange.

\don't fark with the Pope


In the woods...
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: It's like Daniel with the Lions. And dysentery. Also typhoid, TB and AIDS, lots of AIDS.


And Covid I definitely right about that the Bible
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tots and pears.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adults are just grown up children.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ Farkers, it says four children and yet there's still the hate flowing in this thread.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Church has money. They don't pay taxes. They can pay the ransom.


Highly unlikely a Dunkard Brethren church has that kind of money. These are basically folks who think Mennonites are too wild and crazy, and there are very few of them left.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Jesus Christ Farkers, it says four children and yet there's still the hate flowing in this thread.


bad people have kids and do stupid shiat. film at 11.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pin foreign aid to their safe return and brutal killing of the kidnappers.  Then let stomachs growl.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: knbwhite: Jesus Christ Farkers, it says four children and yet there's still the hate flowing in this thread.

bad people have kids and do stupid shiat. film at 11.


I understand people have a problem with religion and missionaries, but do we know that these people are bad? I myself don't wish trauma for any children.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Church sign typography courtesy of an Apple Macintosh in 1984.
 
woodjf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Tots and pears.


Username cheksout.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Father_Jack: knbwhite: Jesus Christ Farkers, it says four children and yet there's still the hate flowing in this thread.

bad people have kids and do stupid shiat. film at 11.

I understand people have a problem with religion and missionaries, but do we know that these people are bad? I myself don't wish trauma for any children.


They brought their children to an extraordinarily dangerous failed state. They have a moral obligation to protect their stupid, ugly children, and yet they instead took active measures to accomplish its precise opposite.

Yes, they are bad, stupid people.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Jesus Christ Farkers, it says four children and yet there's still the hate flowing in this thread.


Are you triggered?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Father_Jack: knbwhite: Jesus Christ Farkers, it says four children and yet there's still the hate flowing in this thread.

bad people have kids and do stupid shiat. film at 11.

I understand people have a problem with religion and missionaries, but do we know that these people are bad? I myself don't wish trauma for any children.


I dont wish harm on any child either. But kids get caught up in the stupid choices of their stupid parents. Or mean spirited parents. Or misguided parents. Or evil parents. Or whatever.

Their parents brought them into real danger and FA&FO, and now the'yre paying the price.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If someone paid my million dollar ransom, I would honestly feel like they overpaid. Otherwise grateful, I'm sure. But still. Poor money management there and you're never getting that back.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Father_Jack: knbwhite: Father_Jack: knbwhite: Jesus Christ Farkers, it says four children and yet there's still the hate flowing in this thread.

bad people have kids and do stupid shiat. film at 11.

I understand people have a problem with religion and missionaries, but do we know that these people are bad? I myself don't wish trauma for any children.

I dont wish harm on any child either. But kids get caught up in the stupid choices of their stupid parents. Or mean spirited parents. Or misguided parents. Or evil parents. Or whatever.

Their parents brought them into real danger and FA&FO, and now the'yre paying the price.


So, you don't care if the kids die?

That's charming.
 
