 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Man keeps hearing about restaurants biatching about how they can't find workers, calls their bluff. Fills out 60 job applications in one month to everyone that complained, got exactly one interview   (yahoo.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Employment, Joey Holz, Minimum wage, Unemployment, wanted retail experience, labor shortage, job applications, Facebook group  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Its ok though. Eventually all the shiat business will fail and be replaced by ones who know how to pay a fair wage with benefits to keep people long term


How long that will take is another question entirely
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Holz said, "58 applications says y'all aren't desperate for workers, you just miss your slaves."

memegenerator.netView Full Size


I liked this one.

But Holz said the construction company instead tried to offer Florida's minimum wage of $8.65 to start, even though the wage was scheduled to increase to $10 an hour on September 30. He added that it wanted full-time availability, while scheduling only part time until Holz gained seniority.

I've seen lots of variations of that one before. Crappy part time jobs with deranged, completely irregular schedules that make it nearly impossible to get another part time job to earn more. C'mon serf, you should be happy you're working at all.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Holz said, "58 applications says y'all aren't desperate for workers, you just miss your slaves."

[memegenerator.net image 335x250]

I liked this one.

But Holz


Heh heh, "butt holes".
 
yoyopro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey!  I've got an idea . . . .
Let's start a business, let's say a restaurant because everybody likes to eat food.
Now, let's hire some people to work at the restaurant.
What shall we pay them to work?  To cook the food and clean the place so the food isn't covered with the garbage the people bring?
Let's see how little we can pay them, because I don't want to give them any of the money.
FARK YOU!
PAY ME WHAT I AM WORTH TO YOUR BUSINESS.
Greedy S.O.B.
 
adamatari
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Best part? The one place that did actually interview him wanted to pay him minimum wage even though they advertised the position as several dollars above, advertised full time but wanted him to work part time yet be available full time until he got "seniority".

And that place actually at least offered something. 1 out of 60.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

adamatari: Best part? The one place that did actually interview him wanted to pay him minimum wage even though they advertised the position as several dollars above, advertised full time but wanted him to work part time yet be available full time until he got "seniority".

And that place actually at least offered something. 1 out of 60.


2 bucks and change is a difference of "several dollars"


Since when?
 
gorgongal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Its ok though. Eventually all the shiat business will fail and be replaced by ones who know how to pay a fair wage with benefits to keep people long term


How long that will take is another question entirely


Except these companies are propped up with tax breaks both local and federal. Which is hilarious, since it's all "that's how capitalism works" when making money off of exploited labor, and "everyone is lazy" when the labor force is like please pay us a wage that lets us have a home and food.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: adamatari: Best part? The one place that did actually interview him wanted to pay him minimum wage even though they advertised the position as several dollars above, advertised full time but wanted him to work part time yet be available full time until he got "seniority".

And that place actually at least offered something. 1 out of 60.

2 bucks and change is a difference of "several dollars"


Since when?


Yes.
Always.

You don't have to do your whole schtick in every thread. You know that, right?
 
LedLawless
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Holz said, "58 applications says y'all aren't desperate for workers, you just miss your slaves."

[memegenerator.net image 335x250]

I liked this one.

But Holz said the construction company instead tried to offer Florida's minimum wage of $8.65 to start, even though the wage was scheduled to increase to $10 an hour on September 30. He added that it wanted full-time availability, while scheduling only part time until Holz gained seniority.

I've seen lots of variations of that one before. Crappy part time jobs with deranged, completely irregular schedules that make it nearly impossible to get another part time job to earn more. C'mon serf, you should be happy you're working at all.


And impossible to have a life outside of work because of an irregular schedule where you have to be available all the time.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: adamatari: Best part? The one place that did actually interview him wanted to pay him minimum wage even though they advertised the position as several dollars above, advertised full time but wanted him to work part time yet be available full time until he got "seniority".

And that place actually at least offered something. 1 out of 60.

2 bucks and change is a difference of "several dollars"


Since when?


At the end of each month.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: adamatari: Best part? The one place that did actually interview him wanted to pay him minimum wage even though they advertised the position as several dollars above, advertised full time but wanted him to work part time yet be available full time until he got "seniority".

And that place actually at least offered something. 1 out of 60.

2 bucks and change is a difference of "several dollars"


Since when?


Fark user imageView Full Size


found the shiatty employer nostalgic for his prepandemic feudal enterprise
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: adamatari: Best part? The one place that did actually interview him wanted to pay him minimum wage even though they advertised the position as several dollars above, advertised full time but wanted him to work part time yet be available full time until he got "seniority".

And that place actually at least offered something. 1 out of 60.

2 bucks and change is a difference of "several dollars"


Since when?


Gosh, only about few hundred years. The kids these days and their crazy slang!

From dictionary.com, 1st entry:

several
[ sev-er-uhl, sev-ruhl ]


🍎 Elementary Level
adjective
being more than two but fewer than many in number or kind:
several ways of doing it.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: adamatari: Best part? The one place that did actually interview him wanted to pay him minimum wage even though they advertised the position as several dollars above, advertised full time but wanted him to work part time yet be available full time until he got "seniority".

And that place actually at least offered something. 1 out of 60.

2 bucks and change is a difference of "several dollars"


Since when?


And per day that adds up to...

Fark it, do two hours, what does that equal?

You should kick yourself in the balls for that.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It would be interesting to see what he wrote in each application. It's pretty easy to tilt these depending on how he filled them out.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My hospital starts new grad nurses at $16-$22 an hour (depending on LPN or RN), and they wonder why biatches are leaving to travel.

This is how desperate HCA is now: They're importing nurses from the Philippines, and paying to sponsor their visas (and eventual citizenship I bet). And it's not to make staffing ratios better. It's so (they say) have more patients. But every bed possible is filled already. What are they planning to do?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was a small, local net to cast, but it proved what we already know: Outspoken people who constantly tell you they are something are very rarely that something.
In this case, people who constantly tell you they are hard-working  ... well, they're not very hard working at all.  They're just assholes.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Animatronik: No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.


Show your proof. Unemployment is down. Where did they all go?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For the most part, the Service Industry treats their employees badly, and I'm not just talking food industry. I was an inbound call center agent for a number of years, and our manager just treated us like we needed to bow down and worship her for the 'privileged' of working

She would offer sales bonuses and had us jump through hoops, then yank the carpet out from under us because evidentially we didn't jump through enough of her imaginary hoops.

Then she wondered why morale was so low, and we had such a high turnover
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Animatronik: No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.


There is information on all those things.  Pull up those boot straps, son.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: My hospital starts new grad nurses at $16-$22 an hour (depending on LPN or RN), and they wonder why biatches are leaving to travel.

This is how desperate HCA is now: They're importing nurses from the Philippines, and paying to sponsor their visas (and eventual citizenship I bet). And it's not to make staffing ratios better. It's so (they say) have more patients. But every bed possible is filled already. What are they planning to do?


USA has had special visa program for nurses from Philippines for years now. There has been a nursing shortage for a long time.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Animatronik: No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.


Fake Noos!

Pathetic.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Animatronik: No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.


There is no shortage of idiots not willing to believe any viral news story.

pick your poison...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Holz said, "58 applications says y'all aren't desperate for workers, you just miss your slaves."

[memegenerator.net image 335x250]

I liked this one.

But Holz said the construction company instead tried to offer Florida's minimum wage of $8.65 to start, even though the wage was scheduled to increase to $10 an hour on September 30. He added that it wanted full-time availability, while scheduling only part time until Holz gained seniority.

I've seen lots of variations of that one before. Crappy part time jobs with deranged, completely irregular schedules that make it nearly impossible to get another part time job to earn more. C'mon serf, you should be happy you're working at all.


Yeah, there seems to be this attitude that you own people,s entire lives, when you are writing them a paycheck, no matter how crappy tgat paycheck.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: It would be interesting to see what he wrote in each application. It's pretty easy to tilt these depending on how he filled them out.


if these places are so desperate for workers for entry level jobs, an application written in crayon should get a consideration.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: It would be interesting to see what he wrote in each application. It's pretty easy to tilt these depending on how he filled them out.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This was his cover sheet
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Impossible!  The benevolent Job Creators would never lie to us.  He musta done something!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Animatronik: No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.


maybe.  It does suck to spend a few hours applying for one job and taking the skills tests to get no feedback on what you did right or what you did wrong.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Animatronik: No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.

Holz acknowledged that his results may not be representative of the larger labor challenges in the country, since his search was local and targeted the most vocal critics of stimulus spending.


Or the opposite of what you said.  He started a simple focused experiment to show the countless articles about the labor shortage might not be the most statistically vetted pieces of journalism.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I experienced something similar in 2008. 10 applications a day for weeks and weeks. 1 or 2 interviews, if I was lucky.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Show your proof. Unemployment is down. Where did they all go?


Unemployment is people actively looking for a job.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Animatronik: No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.

Show your proof. Unemployment is down. Where did they all go?


So you want me to show proof that his study with no proof hasn't shown any proof?

Logic doesn't work that way.

Prove that most job openings are fake.  Thats the thesis of the article. We already know he applied for at least 60 job openings. I see plenty where I live.

The burden of proof is on you to show they are all fake, due to a massive conspiracy of employers.
Show your work.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: UncleDirtNap: It would be interesting to see what he wrote in each application. It's pretty easy to tilt these depending on how he filled them out.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

This was his cover sheet


Also depends on where he applied.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do you think they would hire me as a waiter at Hooters?  No.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not saying the management he interviewed with should be eaten alive by the most horrific yet slowest cancers possible while his bowels are infested with fleas and other biting insects.  I'm not saying that at all. Not in the least.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This of course is all part of The Plan.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is all on the up and up. If he did everything properly and got hired there would be no story.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Animatronik: holdmybones: Animatronik: No information about this guy, his age, or what his job applications looked like.

But everything he says must be true as if this were the mostest scientific study ever, because it confirms what you want to believe: that there is no worker shortage.

There is no shortage of idiots willing to believe any viral news story.

Show your proof. Unemployment is down. Where did they all go?

So you want me to show proof that his study with no proof hasn't shown any proof?

Logic doesn't work that way.

Prove that most job openings are fake.  Thats the thesis of the article. We already know he applied for at least 60 job openings. I see plenty where I live.

The burden of proof is on you to show they are all fake, due to a massive conspiracy of employers.
Show your work.


Proof the entire worker shortage isn't being blown out of proportion.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I believe this.  My company is javing hiring problems, and in my opinion it is caused by two problems.

The first problem is that we need to offer at least 2 to 3 dollars an hour more to make us competitive.  It would still be a shiat wage, but it would at least mske us competitive with all the other exploitive companies.

Second, when we do get applicants, managers never follow up on them because managers are all working 80 to 90 hours a week doing mostly entry level stuff like cooking and cleaning, instead of actaully managing.

This later is also why customer service sucks right now, because there is no one to follow up on anything.

We have district managers spending the bulk of their day showing up to stores to do entry level work.

All the while we spent a decade saying how we were going to replace all the kids with machines, once labor got too expensive.  Well now we are in a crises and it turns out there were never ever actaully any serious attempts to make labor saving robots, just a lot of talk to impress investors, who were all lied to about the robot revolution.

That is right investor class, you are being lied to about the robots.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.