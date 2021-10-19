 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's Your World With Neil Covid   (cnn.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News, Neil Cavuto, Your World with Neil Cavuto, health challenges, Clear Channel Communications, Fox Broadcasting Company  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another vaccinated Fox hypocrite?

Pity he'll probably survive the breakthrough infection.

/karma, step up your game already
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope his MS isn't a aggravating factor for the 'rona....
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what Neil Cavuto is like in real life, but having grown up in a extremist religion, he reminds me of a certain type of Mormon guy, who is sincerely nice in real life, but is so invested in believing, that he is basically a doormat to all the abusive guys who gravitate towards extremist religions in order to exploit the gullible.  

I could see him being the one guy at Fox News that believes all the propaganda that they are making up, even he was there when they made it up.  I can also see him getting paid about half of what he is worth, because his department head just keeps telling him that things are too tight right now.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I have no idea what Neil Cavuto is like in real life, but having grown up in a extremist religion, he reminds me of a certain type of Mormon guy, who is sincerely nice in real life, but is so invested in believing, that he is basically a doormat to all the abusive guys who gravitate towards extremist religions in order to exploit the gullible.  

I could see him being the one guy at Fox News that believes all the propaganda that they are making up, even he was there when they made it up.  I can also see him getting paid about half of what he is worth, because his department head just keeps telling him that things are too tight right now.


To me Cavuto seemed like he was semi-intelligent, just gravely misguided.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: I hope his MS isn't a aggravating factor for the 'rona....


He has MS too?  I know someone from CNN said yesterday he did, didn't know about Neil

Oh no!

Anyway...
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: I hope his MS isn't a aggravating factor for the 'rona....


It is, usually, because they are immunocompromised due to their medications.

But he was fully vaccinated, so his odds should be good of having a milder course.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: winedrinkingman: I have no idea what Neil Cavuto is like in real life, but having grown up in a extremist religion, he reminds me of a certain type of Mormon guy, who is sincerely nice in real life, but is so invested in believing, that he is basically a doormat to all the abusive guys who gravitate towards extremist religions in order to exploit the gullible.  

I could see him being the one guy at Fox News that believes all the propaganda that they are making up, even he was there when they made it up.  I can also see him getting paid about half of what he is worth, because his department head just keeps telling him that things are too tight right now.

To me Cavuto seemed like he was semi-intelligent, just gravely misguided.


No. He is just as conniving as the rest of them and he knows it. He's a liar and charlatan and just because he's not on in prime time like Tucker or Hannity doesn't make him less lethal. Don't let him off the hook for what he's done to this country by working at Fox News and spreading their lies.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: Sasquach: I hope his MS isn't a aggravating factor for the 'rona....

It is, usually, because they are immunocompromised due to their medications.

But he was fully vaccinated, so his odds should be good of having a milder course.


Yes and he was encouraging people to get vaccinated
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe they'll fire him. Tucker will mock him.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 793x241]

Maybe they'll fire him. Tucker will mock him.


I hope he infects Tucker before he leaves. With MS and AIDS.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can't work for Fox and be a good person.  Not unless you're secretly sabotaging them from within.

Can't kiss the Devil's fundament and say you're only kidding.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"While I'm somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I'm lucky as well," Cavuto said in a statement released through Fox News Media. "Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It's not, because I did and I'm surviving this because I did."

What is this heresy?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sasquach: I hope his MS isn't a aggravating factor for the 'rona....


Well, the meds you take for MS are immunosuppressive, so....
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

killershark: TuckFrump: winedrinkingman: I have no idea what Neil Cavuto is like in real life, but having grown up in a extremist religion, he reminds me of a certain type of Mormon guy, who is sincerely nice in real life, but is so invested in believing, that he is basically a doormat to all the abusive guys who gravitate towards extremist religions in order to exploit the gullible.  

I could see him being the one guy at Fox News that believes all the propaganda that they are making up, even he was there when they made it up.  I can also see him getting paid about half of what he is worth, because his department head just keeps telling him that things are too tight right now.

To me Cavuto seemed like he was semi-intelligent, just gravely misguided.

No. He is just as conniving as the rest of them and he knows it. He's a liar and charlatan and just because he's not on in prime time like Tucker or Hannity doesn't make him less lethal. Don't let him off the hook for what he's done to this country by working at Fox News and spreading their lies.


Agreed.  In fact, saying something blatantly false to smear someone, but adding a question mark at the end to protect yourself from diffraction suits is called a Cavuto.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flab: "While I'm somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I'm lucky as well," Cavuto said in a statement released through Fox News Media. "Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It's not, because I did and I'm surviving this because I did."

What is this heresy?


Yeah, I don't think this will sit well with the Fox News hierarchy
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.