(ABC7 Los Angeles)   In-N-Out shut down for defying Covid-19 vaccine mandate, saying they "refuse to become the vaccination police for any government" along with refusing to improve the quality of their fries   (abc7.com) divider line
    Murica, Vaccination, Customer, Customer service, Public health, Vaccine, San Francisco Department of Public Health, Eating, KGO-TV  
posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2021 at 8:30 AM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Considering the war crime that are their fries, this doesn't surprise me in the least. Nor that they are actively courting sh*tty people as a demographic. The short and easy path has pretty much been their motto, which is to say all about promoting their short cut attitude as a style choice, and not just being cheap.

Which, is odd in a way, with their fries I mean. A soak and a par boil would reduce the water content and starch on their fries, it would result in fries that remain crispy, and it would increase the life of their fry oil which would be cheaper in the long run, and an improvement in quality. Then again, they court a sort of shallow hipster following, and surface and facade is pretty much their stomping grounds. Courting this demographic, and that is really what this statement is, is just another example of style over substance, which seems a governing principle for their brand.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So restaurants can just refuse to follow any laws, regulations or mandates they want?

Time to finally open my Carlos Mencia "Pants-Cooked" Burrito Hut!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the owners of a company that prints bible references on it's burger wrappers are hard right, evangelical, science deniers?

say it ain't so.

/stop giving your money to fundies
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animal style - now for the horse-paste-butt-huffer crowd.
 
bv2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... bye
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've now lost the In-N-Out urge.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutting off your nose to spite someone else's face has never worked before, but by golly, they just might pull it off.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the plague rats out of civilized society.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Years ago flew out to california for a job interview, had the opportunity to eat at an in and out after hearing about them for years.

It sucked.
 
db2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like we're now approaching the "Out" phase of "In-N-Out".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?
 
Unright
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder what other government mandated health and sanitation policies that they don't follow.
 
petec
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
they don't want to enforce a vaccine mandate for health and safety?

how do they feel about health department rules about food storage and handling?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Refusing to comply with the local Health Department more likely.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Choices.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Years ago flew out to california for a job interview, had the opportunity to eat at an in and out after hearing about them for years.

It sucked.


Same. The burgers were fine, but nothing special. The fries were terrible; possibly the worst fast-food French fries I've ever eaten.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My daughter loves In-N-Out fries, I suspect that it has to do with genetics from her mom.  But I love my daughter despite that fact.
 
prepper12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?


I had them once when I visited a friend in California. I ordered a double-double "animal style" with "animal style" fries. It was an experience I will never forget, and probably never repeat. I say it's worth doing it once so you can cross it off your list.
 
soupafi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional
 
omg bbq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?


Not as good as 5 guys, but they have a drive thru.

They're better than burger king and I'm sure the redhotchilipeppers sing about them so whatever.
 
soupafi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

prepper12: kdawg7736: They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?

I had them once when I visited a friend in California. I ordered a double-double "animal style" with "animal style" fries. It was an experience I will never forget, and probably never repeat. I say it's worth doing it once so you can cross it off your list.


I had my car broken into visiting California at an in and out. Wouldn't Recommend
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well if they refuse to protect the health of their customers I guess I won't be a customer.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So I get to walk in without shoes or shirt and no employee will stop me?

Yay, freedum!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't want to be around unvaxxed people, but also, they are putting these people in a tough position.  It was only a few weeks ago that there was the story about the aholes in NYC who beat up a teenager and then accused the staff of being racist over vax cards.  Then BLM started protesting the restaurant
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?


The burgers are good if you get grilled onions and you eat right away. You have a 5 minute window, so you can't take one home. Their fries taste like they figured out a way to make unflavored Pringles in fry shape.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional


Nah. This was settled as constitutional in the 19 farking 20s. So nah.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?


No. Whataburger is better.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not a happy ending for In-N-Out  is it?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm on the East Coast so am unfamiliar with the general business practices of In N Out. Is this the company or a franchisee?

Strike that. They don't franchise. Screw 'em. There's so much better food all over California that I boycott In N Out by default. I've only had their food a few times when flying into LAX because it's cheap and marginally better than coach class airline food.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional


You do not have a constitutional right to spread your germs in public. Your rights end where they impose a greater burden on others. This is basic civics.
 
lithven
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?


They seem to be most popular with people who live in California, are from California, or wish they lived in California.  I've had them a couple times when visiting and, while it was a perfectly serviceable burger, I just didn't see reason for the fandom. I'd rather have something from Five Guys or a local one off burger place.  I'd probably put in the same category, just with a wider geographic distribution and larger number of locations, as a local chain from my area (Dick's Drive In) in that the locals love it but anyone visiting would wonder what the big deal is.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional


Let's make the draft unconstitutional too while we're at it.

Moron.
 
Seacop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

soupafi: prepper12: kdawg7736: They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?

I had them once when I visited a friend in California. I ordered a double-double "animal style" with "animal style" fries. It was an experience I will never forget, and probably never repeat. I say it's worth doing it once so you can cross it off your list.

I had my car broken into visiting California at an in and out. Wouldn't Recommend


Yeah I once accidently choked while eating dinner, I don't recommend eating.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welp, fark In-and-Out Burger. The food wasn't bad but I don't give money to assholes like this.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As a Company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all Customers who visit us and making all Customers feel welcome. We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.

I don't disagree that tasking fast food workers with security work is stupid and dangerous, but you have a drive-thru and can do pick up orders so you can avoid the situation entirely, still keep people working and still keep selling food.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder what other health codes they feel are too constraining for food service?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional


Please elaborate. Difficulty, vaccine mandates are much older than covid-19 and have been repeatedly upheld.

What do you know that the supreme court doesn't?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: So restaurants can just refuse to follow any laws, regulations or mandates they want?

Time to finally open my Carlos Mencia "Pants-Cooked" Burrito Hut!


How can you reply when you didn't even read the link you clicked?

That's a first.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a Company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all Customers who visit us and making all Customers feel welcome.


oh, so letting the virus spread in your store is making customers who don't want to be exposed to it feel welcome?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional


So you're also against the gov't mandates for the DTaP, MCV4, Polio, MMR, HEP B, and Varicella vaccines and have spoken out against them as well? Or just being a contrarian?
 
Hobbess
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mcmnky: kdawg7736: They are not around me as I live in the East, are there burgers honestly that good?

No. Whataburger is better.


I've yet to have a pleasant meal from Whataburger. Every time I eat there I wind up feeling bleh and kind of grossed by what I just ate. At least In-and-Out has good burgers that don't sit like a brick in my gut.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember all the In N Out apologists from the previous Fark thread a few days ago.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1184722​9​/The-city-with-370-In-N-Outs#new

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder if we'll see some INO whitey-knighties in this thread too.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

omg bbq: soupafi: I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Images not loading for anyone else today?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I appreciate their candor, standing up for something.

I mean, completely wrong fight, oblivious to what is going on, but yeah.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wademh: I've now lost the In-N-Out urge.


Really? Tell your girlfriend to call me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm pro vaccine. It anti mandate. It is overreach and should be ruled unconstitutional.

I've already filed an americus brief with the supreme court.  The rights of habitus corpulis clearly state that these are unconsitutional.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
NutWrench
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: I've now lost the In-N-Out urge.


They make pills for that.
 
