 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Clearly, this apartment complex explosion could have been prevented if the stove had been armed, and was able to prevent a bad guy with a gun from shooting it. Can we PLEASE get a farking TexAss tag now?   (wfaa.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Gun, Firearm, House, Apartment, First Assistant Chief Al Martinez, Dallas police, Condominium, Real estate  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shooting range. Problem?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun?  GUN?  That is a worship word.  Texas worship.  You will not speak it.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Texas, you never cease to embarrass me
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But to truly be a Texas tag, Subby, wouldn't it need to be bigger* than other the other tags?

*until we get an Alaska tag.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tag would have to be appropriate. Maybe have this as the background.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The text could be something like: "Texarabia."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No tag needed.

Just build a wall. Around the entire Texas border.

No doors.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: No tag needed.

Just build a wall. Around the entire Texas border.

No doors.


I say the same about northern Idaho.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: No tag needed.

Just build a wall. Around the entire Texas border.

No doors.


Ha. Texans would simply cross into Mexico then back into Arizona to access the rest of the US. Liberals would steadfastly oppose any effort to secure the route.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Assistant Chief Al Martinez said investigators were able to match a shell casing found at the scene to a weapon Dankins had.

Uh, how were you able to match a shell casing other than they had the same manufacturer?  I get that quite possibly they might have the right guy and such as, but how was this "match" made?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Advances in AI will ultimately give us self-defending stoves, but will it be too late?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First Assistant Chief Al Martinez said investigators were able to match a shell casing found at the scene to a weapon Dankins had.

This always puzzles me. If you're going to commit a crime with a gun, use a frkking revolver. Aside from mass shootings, how often does anyone actually go through their ammo, reload, and continue shooting?
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
goddamn that's about as Texass as it can get.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.