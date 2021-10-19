 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Party downwind   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Burn, burning structure, Human remains, Tuesday morning, Canoga Park, human remains K-9 detection unit, large fire, burn victims  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And people claim that weed won't kill you.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Man, this stuff is killer!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Baked.
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hash type substance? Explosions?
Making concentrate with butane, my guess.
Poor ventilation  and someone lit up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Harmless, you claim?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BECAUSE NOW BECKY AIN'T COMMING BACK!!!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm calling murder.  Everyone knows that stoners just microwave everything.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: And people claim that weed won't kill you.


Hey, even legendary stoner Willie Nelson admits weed can be harmful.

/ if a bale of it falls on you
 
